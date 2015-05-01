Photos of the week

British former police officer Swasie Turner abseils for charity in a wheelchair down the fortification bastions of Valletta, Malta, April 27, 2015. Turner has wheeled himself more than 38,000 miles and raised over �1 million for charity since 1997...more

British former police officer Swasie Turner abseils for charity in a wheelchair down the fortification bastions of Valletta, Malta, April 27, 2015. Turner has wheeled himself more than 38,000 miles and raised over �1 million for charity since 1997 after losing his wife to cancer. The traumatic loss came months after he was confined to a wheelchair when he was deliberately run down by a motorcycle while on duty as a police officer. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

