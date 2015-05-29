Edition:
Photos of the week

Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy, early May 27, 2015. Despite the bad weather, a dingy with over thirty migrants made the dangerous voyage to Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy, early May 27, 2015. Despite the bad weather, a dingy with over thirty migrants made the dangerous voyage to Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Policemen hold a motorcycle as one of their colleagues catches fire after being hit by a Molotov cocktail during a protest to mark the eight-month anniversary of the Ayotzinapa students' disappearance in Mexico City, May 26, 2015. The students' disappearance on the night of September 26, 2014 in the southwestern city of Iguala triggered massive protests in Mexico and calls for justice. Officials say they were abducted by corrupt police officers, who handed them over to a local drug gang. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Policemen hold a motorcycle as one of their colleagues catches fire after being hit by a Molotov cocktail during a protest to mark the eight-month anniversary of the Ayotzinapa students' disappearance in Mexico City, May 26, 2015. The students' disappearance on the night of September 26, 2014 in the southwestern city of Iguala triggered massive protests in Mexico and calls for justice. Officials say they were abducted by corrupt police officers, who handed them over to a local drug gang. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Balloons made by the 'ONE' campaigning organisation depicting leaders of the countries members of the G7 are seen in front of the Frauenkirche cathedral, May 27, 2015. Dresden hosts the G7 finance ministers and central bankers meeting. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Balloons made by the 'ONE' campaigning organisation depicting leaders of the countries members of the G7 are seen in front of the Frauenkirche cathedral, May 27, 2015. Dresden hosts the G7 finance ministers and central bankers meeting. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Protesters carry a protester, who was, according to them, killed by policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters carry a protester, who was, according to them, killed by policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Protesters carry a protester, who was, according to them, killed by policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The Wolf volcano spews smoke and lava on Isabela Island in the Galapaos National Park, May 25, 2015. A volcano perched atop one of Ecuador's Galapagos Islands erupted in the early hours of Monday, potentially threatening a unique species of pink iguanas. REUTERS/Galapagos National Park/Diego Paredes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
The Wolf volcano spews smoke and lava on Isabela Island in the Galapaos National Park, May 25, 2015. A volcano perched atop one of Ecuador's Galapagos Islands erupted in the early hours of Monday, potentially threatening a unique species of pink iguanas. REUTERS/Galapagos National Park/Diego Paredes
A female protester shouts at policemen (not pictured) during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A female protester shouts at policemen (not pictured) during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A female protester shouts at policemen (not pictured) during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Migrants sit on their belongings in the back of a truck as it is driven through a dusty road in the desert town of Agadez, Niger, May 25, 2015. African migrants in overcrowded pickup trucks, encouraged by social media messages from friends who survived the perilous journey across the Mediterranean, set off from Agadez, an ancient trading town on the edge of the Sahara, to cross Niger in the uncertain journey towards Europe via Libya, where the collapse of the government has offered an open door for smugglers. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Migrants sit on their belongings in the back of a truck as it is driven through a dusty road in the desert town of Agadez, Niger, May 25, 2015. African migrants in overcrowded pickup trucks, encouraged by social media messages from friends who survived the perilous journey across the Mediterranean, set off from Agadez, an ancient trading town on the edge of the Sahara, to cross Niger in the uncertain journey towards Europe via Libya, where the collapse of the government has offered an open door for smugglers. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A passenger sleeps along with her children at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 26, 2015. The temperature in Allahabad on Tuesday was expected to reach 46.4 degree Celsius (115.5 degree Fahrenheit), according to India's metrological department website. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A passenger sleeps along with her children at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 26, 2015. The temperature in Allahabad on Tuesday was expected to reach 46.4 degree Celsius (115.5 degree Fahrenheit), according to India's metrological department website. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Human bones are seen near abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia, May 26, 2015. Malaysian police forensic teams, digging with hoes and shovels, began the grim task of exhuming the bodies of dozens of suspected victims of human traffickers found buried around jungle camps near the Thai border. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Human bones are seen near abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia, May 26, 2015. Malaysian police forensic teams, digging with hoes and shovels, began the grim task of exhuming the bodies of dozens of suspected victims of human traffickers found buried around jungle camps near the Thai border. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A demonstrator is detained by riot policemen during a rally, as Chile's President Michelle Bachelet delivers a speech inside the National Congress, in Valparaiso city, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

A demonstrator is detained by riot policemen during a rally, as Chile's President Michelle Bachelet delivers a speech inside the National Congress, in Valparaiso city, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A demonstrator is detained by riot policemen during a rally, as Chile's President Michelle Bachelet delivers a speech inside the National Congress, in Valparaiso city, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Olufunke Michaels (R) and her classmates celebrate after receiving their degrees from the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 364th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Olufunke Michaels (R) and her classmates celebrate after receiving their degrees from the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 364th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Public transport worker Rafael Amoro, 53, watches television at home on the outskirts of Havana, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Public transport worker Rafael Amoro, 53, watches television at home on the outskirts of Havana, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Public transport worker Rafael Amoro, 53, watches television at home on the outskirts of Havana, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Sonia Porter (L) reacts to Devin Sadler, 9, picking up a waterlogged gun during clean-up efforts at John and Ruth Hansen's flood damaged home in San Marcos, Texas, May 26, 2015. Torrential rains killed at least 10 people in Texas and Oklahoma, including three in Houston where floods turned streets into rivers and led to about 1,000 calls for help in the fourth-most populous U.S. city. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Sonia Porter (L) reacts to Devin Sadler, 9, picking up a waterlogged gun during clean-up efforts at John and Ruth Hansen's flood damaged home in San Marcos, Texas, May 26, 2015. Torrential rains killed at least 10 people in Texas and Oklahoma, including three in Houston where floods turned streets into rivers and led to about 1,000 calls for help in the fourth-most populous U.S. city. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
People watch the new "Disneyland Forever" fireworks show during Disneyland's Diamond Celebration in Anaheim, California, May 22, 2015. The Disneyland Resort is celebrating its 60th anniversary this summer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People watch the new "Disneyland Forever" fireworks show during Disneyland's Diamond Celebration in Anaheim, California, May 22, 2015. The Disneyland Resort is celebrating its 60th anniversary this summer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
People watch the new "Disneyland Forever" fireworks show during Disneyland's Diamond Celebration in Anaheim, California, May 22, 2015. The Disneyland Resort is celebrating its 60th anniversary this summer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People check a part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People check a part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
People check a part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The shoes of Rafael Nadal of Spain are seen as he jumps to serve to Quentin Halys of France during their men's singles match at the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

The shoes of Rafael Nadal of Spain are seen as he jumps to serve to Quentin Halys of France during their men's singles match at the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
The shoes of Rafael Nadal of Spain are seen as he jumps to serve to Quentin Halys of France during their men's singles match at the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Ankita Vadiala of Manassas, Virginia, reacts to the word "ballabile", which she spelled correctly, during the semi-final round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Ankita Vadiala of Manassas, Virginia, reacts to the word "ballabile", which she spelled correctly, during the semi-final round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Ankita Vadiala of Manassas, Virginia, reacts to the word "ballabile", which she spelled correctly, during the semi-final round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Hundreds of students of the school of nursing take part in an open-air examination at a playground of an vocational college in Baoji, Shaanxi province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Hundreds of students of the school of nursing take part in an open-air examination at a playground of an vocational college in Baoji, Shaanxi province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Hundreds of students of the school of nursing take part in an open-air examination at a playground of an vocational college in Baoji, Shaanxi province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes near Israel's Ofer Prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes near Israel's Ofer Prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes near Israel's Ofer Prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Singer Mans Zelmerloew representing Sweden celebrates with the trophy after winning the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Singer Mans Zelmerloew representing Sweden celebrates with the trophy after winning the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Singer Mans Zelmerloew representing Sweden celebrates with the trophy after winning the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Members of a music band smoke cigarettes on a bench as they take a break, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, May 27, 2015. China is set to raise the wholesale tax rate for cigarettes to 11 percent from 5 percent, in a move to deter smokers in the world's biggest maker and consumer of tobacco. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Members of a music band smoke cigarettes on a bench as they take a break, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, May 27, 2015. China is set to raise the wholesale tax rate for cigarettes to 11 percent from 5 percent, in a move to deter smokers in the world's biggest maker and consumer of tobacco. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Alpacas, which failed to clear a disease inspection test, are seen before they are culled in Beijing, May 27, 2015. Nine alpacas, among the 946 imported from Chile earlier this month, were killed after they were found to be carrying diseases in Beijing, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Alpacas, which failed to clear a disease inspection test, are seen before they are culled in Beijing, May 27, 2015. Nine alpacas, among the 946 imported from Chile earlier this month, were killed after they were found to be carrying diseases in Beijing, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily
A medic attends to people injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A medic attends to people injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A medic attends to people injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A huge Greek flag is seen as an engineless dinghy, overcrowded with unidentified immigrants, drifts out of control off the coast of Pserimos in Greece and the Turkish coast early May 28, 2015. According to local media an average of over 200 immigrants have arrived in the neighboring island of Kos every day in the last two months. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A huge Greek flag is seen as an engineless dinghy, overcrowded with unidentified immigrants, drifts out of control off the coast of Pserimos in Greece and the Turkish coast early May 28, 2015. According to local media an average of over 200 immigrants have arrived in the neighboring island of Kos every day in the last two months. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Victor Perez Cardona sits embalmed in his taxi, his final wish, as family and friends look on during his wake at the San Cristobal funeral parlor in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico, May 24, 2015. Perez Cardona was a taxi driver and his family decided, with the help of a funeral home that specializes in embalming techniques, to honor his final request and seat him one more time in his taxi, according to local media. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Victor Perez Cardona sits embalmed in his taxi, his final wish, as family and friends look on during his wake at the San Cristobal funeral parlor in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico, May 24, 2015. Perez Cardona was a taxi driver and his family decided, with the help of a funeral home that specializes in embalming techniques, to honor his final request and seat him one more time in his taxi, according to local media. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
