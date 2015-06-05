Photos of the week

Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol member Steve Rubin (L) and Henry Miller grab a late meal at a restaurant while out on patrol in San Diego, California, United States March 10, 2015. When you think of a police car patrolling the streets of a U.S. city, the first thing that comes to mind may not be an 88-year-old World War II veteran teamed up with a pilot from the Vietnam war � unless you are travelling through San Diego, California. The Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol, former airline pilots, paramedics or military personnel among them, spot stolen vehicles and help free up regular serving officers. In the process the unarmed recruits often get a new lease of life after finding a more sedate retirement didn't suit them. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close