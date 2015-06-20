Photos of the week

Instructors from the Ujamaa self-defence programme train a group of women to protect themselves against rape at the Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, March 16, 2015. Across Nairobi, more than 200 elderly women, aged up to 105, are...more

Instructors from the Ujamaa self-defence programme train a group of women to protect themselves against rape at the Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, March 16, 2015. Across Nairobi, more than 200 elderly women, aged up to 105, are learning self defence to protect themselves against rape, which is widespread in Kenya, particularly in its slums. Research by the charity Ujamaa, which runs the self defence programme, shows that one in four women in Korogocho experience sexual assault. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

