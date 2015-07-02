Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jul 2, 2015 | 8:40pm BST

Photos of the week

A woman dances in a cloud of bubbles while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A woman dances in a cloud of bubbles while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A woman dances in a cloud of bubbles while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
1 / 21
Malana Pinckney, daughter of Reverand Clementa Pinckney, is hugged by her mother Jennifer at the start of her father's funeral at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Malana Pinckney, daughter of Reverand Clementa Pinckney, is hugged by her mother Jennifer at the start of her father's funeral at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Malana Pinckney, daughter of Reverand Clementa Pinckney, is hugged by her mother Jennifer at the start of her father's funeral at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 21
Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Close
3 / 21
Jason Howe, 50, (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara to bed at their home in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 25, 2015. Howe and Perez-Boluda married in Spain and in California in 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jason Howe, 50, (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara to bed at their home in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 25, 2015. Howe and Perez-Boluda married in Spain and in...more

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe, 50, (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara to bed at their home in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 25, 2015. Howe and Perez-Boluda married in Spain and in California in 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 21
Supporters listen as businessman and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks during a back-yard reception in Bedford, New Hampshire, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Supporters listen as businessman and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks during a back-yard reception in Bedford, New Hampshire, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Supporters listen as businessman and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks during a back-yard reception in Bedford, New Hampshire, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
5 / 21
A participant rests while people take part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, New York, June 20, 2015. The annual parade, founded in 1983, seeks to bring mythology to life for residents, create confidence in the district and to allow artistic self-expression in public, according to the parade's website. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A participant rests while people take part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, New York, June 20, 2015. The annual parade, founded in 1983, seeks to bring mythology to life for residents, create confidence in the district and to allow...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
A participant rests while people take part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, New York, June 20, 2015. The annual parade, founded in 1983, seeks to bring mythology to life for residents, create confidence in the district and to allow artistic self-expression in public, according to the parade's website. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 21
Mass lightning bolts light up night skies by the Daggett airport from monsoon storms passing over the high deserts early Wednesday, north of Barstow, California July 1, 2015. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Mass lightning bolts light up night skies by the Daggett airport from monsoon storms passing over the high deserts early Wednesday, north of Barstow, California July 1, 2015. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Mass lightning bolts light up night skies by the Daggett airport from monsoon storms passing over the high deserts early Wednesday, north of Barstow, California July 1, 2015. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
7 / 21
Two fans of Chile's soccer team walk after Chile's victory over Peru in their Copa America 2015 semi-finals soccer match in Santiago June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Catherine Allen

Two fans of Chile's soccer team walk after Chile's victory over Peru in their Copa America 2015 semi-finals soccer match in Santiago June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Catherine Allen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Two fans of Chile's soccer team walk after Chile's victory over Peru in their Copa America 2015 semi-finals soccer match in Santiago June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Catherine Allen
Close
8 / 21
A family stands on the back of their pickup truck as they take part in the "Ride for Pride" impromptu event to show their support the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, June 26, 2015. Several hundred people took part in the event. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A family stands on the back of their pickup truck as they take part in the "Ride for Pride" impromptu event to show their support the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, June 26, 2015. Several hundred people took part in the event....more

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
A family stands on the back of their pickup truck as they take part in the "Ride for Pride" impromptu event to show their support the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, June 26, 2015. Several hundred people took part in the event. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 21
Gay rights supporters celebrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry, outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 26, 2015. The court ruled 5-4 that the Constitution's guarantees of due process and equal protection under the law mean that states cannot ban same-sex marriages. With the ruling, gay marriage will become legal in all 50 states. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Gay rights supporters celebrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry, outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 26, 2015. The court ruled 5-4 that the Constitution's...more

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Gay rights supporters celebrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry, outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 26, 2015. The court ruled 5-4 that the Constitution's guarantees of due process and equal protection under the law mean that states cannot ban same-sex marriages. With the ruling, gay marriage will become legal in all 50 states. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
10 / 21
Dustin Brown of Germany celebrates after winning his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Dustin Brown of Germany celebrates after winning his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Dustin Brown of Germany celebrates after winning his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
11 / 21
Bodies of tourists shot dead by a gunman lie near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Bodies of tourists shot dead by a gunman lie near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Bodies of tourists shot dead by a gunman lie near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza
Close
12 / 21
Thick ash rises from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption as seen from Kuta Tengah village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 26, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages, who are living around the slopes of Mount Sinabung, left their homes and moved to refugee camps, local media reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Thick ash rises from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption as seen from Kuta Tengah village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 26, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages, who are living around the slopes of Mount...more

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Thick ash rises from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption as seen from Kuta Tengah village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 26, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages, who are living around the slopes of Mount Sinabung, left their homes and moved to refugee camps, local media reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
13 / 21
A security worker brings money to a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A security worker brings money to a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A security worker brings money to a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
14 / 21
A man grabs the arm of a woman, who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Yangtze River, as they walk onto the banks, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, June 27, 2015. The man, surnamed Liu, jumped into the river soon after seeing the suicide attempt. He managed to rescue the woman. The reason of the suicide remained unknown, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

A man grabs the arm of a woman, who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Yangtze River, as they walk onto the banks, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, June 27, 2015. The man, surnamed Liu, jumped into the river soon after seeing the suicide...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A man grabs the arm of a woman, who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Yangtze River, as they walk onto the banks, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, June 27, 2015. The man, surnamed Liu, jumped into the river soon after seeing the suicide attempt. He managed to rescue the woman. The reason of the suicide remained unknown, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 21
An aerial view shows people cooling off at a swimming pool on a hot summer day in Haltern, Germany, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

An aerial view shows people cooling off at a swimming pool on a hot summer day in Haltern, Germany, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
An aerial view shows people cooling off at a swimming pool on a hot summer day in Haltern, Germany, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
16 / 21
A Girl Scout loses her balance in her camp chair around a pretend campfire as U.S. President Barack Obama and the first lady welcome the scouts to a camp-out on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington June 30, 2015. A group of 50 fourth-grade Girl Scouts plans to spend the night in camping tents on the lawn, a celebration of the scouting movement and the National Park Service centennial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A Girl Scout loses her balance in her camp chair around a pretend campfire as U.S. President Barack Obama and the first lady welcome the scouts to a camp-out on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington June 30, 2015. A group of 50 fourth-grade...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A Girl Scout loses her balance in her camp chair around a pretend campfire as U.S. President Barack Obama and the first lady welcome the scouts to a camp-out on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington June 30, 2015. A group of 50 fourth-grade Girl Scouts plans to spend the night in camping tents on the lawn, a celebration of the scouting movement and the National Park Service centennial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 21
Tourists take pictures of Aling at a zoo in Changchun, Jilin province, China, July 1, 2015. Aling is one of two giant pandas that have been recently moved from their original habitat in China's Southwest Sichuan Province to the northeastern Jilin. According to the local media, this is China's first attempt at raising Giant Pandas in a high latitude area. This is considered by them to be valuable for scientific research. REUTERS/China Daily

Tourists take pictures of Aling at a zoo in Changchun, Jilin province, China, July 1, 2015. Aling is one of two giant pandas that have been recently moved from their original habitat in China's Southwest Sichuan Province to the northeastern Jilin....more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Tourists take pictures of Aling at a zoo in Changchun, Jilin province, China, July 1, 2015. Aling is one of two giant pandas that have been recently moved from their original habitat in China's Southwest Sichuan Province to the northeastern Jilin. According to the local media, this is China's first attempt at raising Giant Pandas in a high latitude area. This is considered by them to be valuable for scientific research. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
18 / 21
Republican U.S. presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gets a kiss from a supporter after he formally announced his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in Livingston, New Jersey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Republican U.S. presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gets a kiss from a supporter after he formally announced his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Republican U.S. presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gets a kiss from a supporter after he formally announced his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in Livingston, New Jersey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
19 / 21
Smoke comes out from the helmets of dummies beside People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers during a mock shooting practice, at a PLA naval base in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Smoke comes out from the helmets of dummies beside People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers during a mock shooting practice, at a PLA naval base in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Smoke comes out from the helmets of dummies beside People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers during a mock shooting practice, at a PLA naval base in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
20 / 21
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The rocket exploded about two minutes after liftoff, destroying a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station, NASA said. REUTERS/Mike Brown

An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The rocket exploded about two minutes after liftoff, destroying a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station, NASA said. REUTERS/Mike...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The rocket exploded about two minutes after liftoff, destroying a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station, NASA said. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Philippines ferry capsizes

Philippines ferry capsizes

Next Slideshows

Philippines ferry capsizes

Philippines ferry capsizes

A ferry capsizes off the central Philippines in heavy waves, killing at least 36 on board.

02 Jul 2015
Japan defeats England

Japan defeats England

Japan women's World Cup team defeats England to advance to finals against the U.S.

02 Jul 2015
Military plane crashes in Indonesia

Military plane crashes in Indonesia

A military transport plane with more than 100 people on board crashed into a residential area shortly after take-off in northern Indonesia.

02 Jul 2015
Destination North Korea

Destination North Korea

Designer shirts, duty free watches, cosmetics, and chocolate fondue await visitors to Pyongyang's new airport terminal.

01 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures