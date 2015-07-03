Photos of the week

Tourists take pictures of Aling at a zoo in Changchun, Jilin province, China, July 1, 2015. Aling is one of two giant pandas that have been recently moved from their original habitat in China's Southwest Sichuan Province to the northeastern Jilin....more

Tourists take pictures of Aling at a zoo in Changchun, Jilin province, China, July 1, 2015. Aling is one of two giant pandas that have been recently moved from their original habitat in China's Southwest Sichuan Province to the northeastern Jilin. According to the local media, this is China's first attempt at raising Giant Pandas in a high latitude area. This is considered by them to be valuable for scientific research. REUTERS/China Daily

Close