Photos of the week
A woman dances in a cloud of bubbles while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Malana Pinckney, daughter of Reverand Clementa Pinckney, is hugged by her mother Jennifer at the start of her father's funeral at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Jason Howe, 50, (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara to bed at their home in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 25, 2015. Howe and Perez-Boluda married in Spain and in...more
Supporters listen as businessman and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks during a back-yard reception in Bedford, New Hampshire, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A participant rests while people take part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. The annual parade, founded in 1983, seeks to bring mythology to life for residents, create confidence in the district and to allow artistic...more
Mass lightning bolts light up night skies by the Daggett airport from monsoon storms passing over the high deserts early Wednesday, north of Barstow, California July 1, 2015. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Two fans of Chile's soccer team walk after Chile's victory over Peru in their Copa America 2015 semi-finals soccer match in Santiago, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Catherine Allen
A family stands on the back of their pickup truck as they take part in the "Ride for Pride" impromptu event to show their support the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, Florida, June 26, 2015. Several hundred people took part in the...more
Gay rights supporters celebrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry, outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 26, 2015. The court ruled 5-4 that the Constitution's...more
Dustin Brown of Germany celebrates after winning his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Bodies of tourists shot dead by a gunman lie near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza
Thick ash rises from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption as seen from Kuta Tengah village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 26, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages, who are living around the slopes of Mount...more
A security worker brings money to a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man grabs the arm of a woman, who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Yangtze River, as they walk onto the banks, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, June 27, 2015. The man, surnamed Liu, jumped into the river soon after seeing the suicide...more
An aerial view shows people cooling off at a swimming pool on a hot summer day in Haltern, Germany, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A Girl Scout loses her balance in her camp chair around a pretend campfire as President Obama and the first lady welcome the scouts to a camp-out on the South Lawn of the White House, June 30, 2015. A group of 50 fourth-grade Girl Scouts plans to...more
Tourists take pictures of Aling at a zoo in Changchun, Jilin province, China, July 1, 2015. Aling is one of two giant pandas that have been recently moved from their original habitat in China's Southwest Sichuan Province to the northeastern Jilin....more
Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gets a kiss from a supporter after he formally announced his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in...more
Smoke comes out from the helmets of dummies beside People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers during a mock shooting practice, at a PLA naval base in Hong Kong, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The rocket exploded about two minutes after liftoff, destroying a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station, NASA said. REUTERS/Mike...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.