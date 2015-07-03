Edition:
Photos of the week

A woman dances in a cloud of bubbles while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Malana Pinckney, daughter of Reverand Clementa Pinckney, is hugged by her mother Jennifer at the start of her father's funeral at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Jason Howe, 50, (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara to bed at their home in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 25, 2015. Howe and Perez-Boluda married in Spain and in California in 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Supporters listen as businessman and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks during a back-yard reception in Bedford, New Hampshire, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A participant rests while people take part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. The annual parade, founded in 1983, seeks to bring mythology to life for residents, create confidence in the district and to allow artistic self-expression in public, according to the parade's website. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Mass lightning bolts light up night skies by the Daggett airport from monsoon storms passing over the high deserts early Wednesday, north of Barstow, California July 1, 2015. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Two fans of Chile's soccer team walk after Chile's victory over Peru in their Copa America 2015 semi-finals soccer match in Santiago, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Catherine Allen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
A family stands on the back of their pickup truck as they take part in the "Ride for Pride" impromptu event to show their support the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, Florida, June 26, 2015. Several hundred people took part in the event. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Gay rights supporters celebrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry, outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 26, 2015. The court ruled 5-4 that the Constitution's guarantees of due process and equal protection under the law mean that states cannot ban same-sex marriages. With the ruling, gay marriage will become legal in all 50 states. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Dustin Brown of Germany celebrates after winning his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Bodies of tourists shot dead by a gunman lie near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Thick ash rises from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption as seen from Kuta Tengah village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 26, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages, who are living around the slopes of Mount Sinabung, left their homes and moved to refugee camps, local media reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
A security worker brings money to a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A man grabs the arm of a woman, who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Yangtze River, as they walk onto the banks, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, June 27, 2015. The man, surnamed Liu, jumped into the river soon after seeing the suicide attempt. He managed to rescue the woman. The reason of the suicide remained unknown, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
An aerial view shows people cooling off at a swimming pool on a hot summer day in Haltern, Germany, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A Girl Scout loses her balance in her camp chair around a pretend campfire as President Obama and the first lady welcome the scouts to a camp-out on the South Lawn of the White House, June 30, 2015. A group of 50 fourth-grade Girl Scouts plans to spend the night in camping tents on the lawn, a celebration of the scouting movement and the National Park Service centennial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Tourists take pictures of Aling at a zoo in Changchun, Jilin province, China, July 1, 2015. Aling is one of two giant pandas that have been recently moved from their original habitat in China's Southwest Sichuan Province to the northeastern Jilin. According to the local media, this is China's first attempt at raising Giant Pandas in a high latitude area. This is considered by them to be valuable for scientific research. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gets a kiss from a supporter after he formally announced his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in Livingston, New Jersey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Smoke comes out from the helmets of dummies beside People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers during a mock shooting practice, at a PLA naval base in Hong Kong, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The rocket exploded about two minutes after liftoff, destroying a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station, NASA said. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
