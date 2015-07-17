Edition:
Photos of the week

A tattoo on the knuckles of a Klansman reads �Love� as he participates with members of the Nordic Order Knights and the Rebel Brigade Knights, groups that both claim affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, in a cross lighting ceremony on a fellow member's property in Henry County, Virginia, August 9, 2014. The Ku Klux Klan, which had about 6 million members in the 1920s, now has some 2,000 to 3,000 members nationally in about 72 chapters, or klaverns, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, an organization that monitors extremist groups. REUTERS/Johnny Milano

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A protester bleeds as he is arrested by riot police following clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Megan Rapinoe poses for members of the press during a reception at New York City Hall hosted by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for the U.S. women's soccer team following their ticker tape parade to celebrate their World Cup final win over Japan, in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Members of the Ribatejo forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal July 9, 2015. Forcados are traditional Portuguese bullfighters who catch bulls with their bare hands. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Pluto nearly fills the frame in this image from the Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) aboard NASA's New Horizons spacecraft, taken on July 13, 2015, when the spacecraft was 476,000 miles (768,000 kilometers) from the surface. More than nine years after its launch, the U.S. spacecraft sailed past Pluto, capping a 3 billion mile (4.88 billion km) journey to the solar system�s farthest reaches, NASA said. This view is dominated by the large, bright feature informally named the "heart" which measures approximately 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) across. The heart borders darker equatorial terrains, and the mottled terrain to its east (right) are complex. However, even at this resolution, much of the heart's interior appears remarkably featureless - possibly a sign of ongoing geologic processes. REUTERS/NASA/APL/SwRI/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Chairs are seen at the Senate in Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. Cubans are once again touring their Capitol, an imposing structure previously shunned as a symbol of U.S. imperialism but now undergoing renovation and set to reopen as the new home of the Communist government's National Assembly. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
The Confederate battle flag is permanently removed from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina July, 10, 2015. South Carolina removed the Confederate battle flag from the state capitol grounds to chants of "USA, USA!," after three weeks of emotional debate over the banner, a symbol of slavery and racism to many, but of Southern heritage and pride to others. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S.A. celebrates after winning her women's final match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, England July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A view of an opening in a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14 , 2015. Guzman sparked a massive manhunt after escaping from Altiplano prison in a mile-long underground tunnel that led from his cell into a deserted building, dealing a bitter blow for President Enrique Pena Nieto. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif gestures as he talks with journalist from a balcony of the Palais Coburg hotel where the Iran nuclear talks meetings are being held in Vienna, Austria July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
A drummer performs amongst the shadows of models at the Cadet presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. The four-day event by the Council of Fashion Designers of America is the New York debut of Fashion Week: Men's. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Photographed through a prison cell window, U.S. President Barack Obama tours the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution after Obama in El Reno, Oklahoma July 16, 2015. Obama is the first sitting president to visit a federal prison. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A woman cries near the coffins of victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 10, 2015. The bodies of the 136 recently identified victims of Srebrenica massacre were transported to the memorial center in Potocari where they were buried on July 11, the anniversary of the massacre when Bosnian Serb forces slaughtered 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves in Europe's worst massacre since World War Two. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Three-year-old Hanhan is seen after a surgery to implant three pieces of titanium mesh to replace her skull, as her aunt cries while holding her hand at a hospital in Changsha, Hunan province, China, July 15, 2015. According to local media, Hanhan suffers from hydrocephalus, a medical condition that causes abnormal accumulation of fluid in cavities of the brain. The hospital said she would have to go through more surgeries before making recovery. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Members of the Russian honor guard perform a ceremonial change-over at the Military Glory hall of the Mamayev Kurgan (Mamayev Hill) World War Two memorial complex in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Southern Resistance fighters check the wreckage of a destroyed Boeing 747 plane at the international airport in Aden, Yemen July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Tony Lyerly and his granddaughter Maraih Lyerly, 3, wait with others to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. In the southern hometown of author Harper Lee, a freight truck unloaded the first of 7,000 copies of "Go Set a Watchman" at a small bookshop just ahead of midnight, minutes before the release of Lee's first published novel in 55 years. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Tong Jieping, 44-year-old mentally disabled patient, is chained by his foot inside his room, in Qunxing village of Wangjiang county, Anhui province, China, July 14, 2015. Tong was diagnosed mentally ill when he was in his 20s. His parents, both in their 70s, could not afford the medical treatments so they had to lock him up in chains to prevent him from running away, according to Tong's family. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Solar powered lights are pictured along the Hoernli ridge on the Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland, July 13, 2015. Zermatt celebrates the first ascent of the Matterhorn on the Hoernli ridge made by Briton Edward Whymper on July 14, 1865, with 6 other roped team members. The red light (4th from top) marks where on their descent four men fell to their death on the north face. All mountaineering activities will be banned on July 14 on the Swiss and Italian side of the Alpine summit in remembrance of the more the 500 people who died trying its summit. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
