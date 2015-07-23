Photos of the week

Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, who was one of the five military servicemen slain last week in Chattanooga in a domestic terror attack, is given flowers by a Marine who served with her son, at her son's vigil at...more

Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, who was one of the five military servicemen slain last week in Chattanooga in a domestic terror attack, is given flowers by a Marine who served with her son, at her son's vigil at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. Wells, 21, a reservist, was the youngest victim of an attack being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

