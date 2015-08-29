Edition:
Photos of the week

Giant panda cubs are seen inside baskets during their debut appearance to visitors at a giant panda breeding center in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The remains of a waterfront home on Lake Chelan destroyed by the Chelan Complex fire is seen in Chelan, Washington August 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Palestinians scuffle with an Israeli soldier as they try to prevent him from detaining a boy during a protest against Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A man carries a toilet as he crosses the Tachira river border into Colombia from Venezuela, near Colombia's Villa del Rosario village, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Water bottles are gathered to be recycled near a statue in Martyrs' Square in Beirut, Lebanon August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

The Cotopaxi volcano, one of the world's highest active volcanoes, spews ash and smoke as seen from Quito, Ecuador, August 27, 2015. Ecuadorian authorities are monitoring activity at Cotopaxi volcano, which prompted Ecuador's President Rafael Correa to declare a state of emergency and authorities to maintain a yellow alert for eruptions as bursts of ash keep spewing from the snow-encircled crater of the volcano and falling in gusts on residential communities. REUTERS/Gary Granja

A girl cries after crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Photographer Carlos Barria holds a print of a photograph he took in 2005, as he matches it up at the same location 10 years on, in New Orleans, United States, August 17, 2015. The print shows Joshua Creek sitting on the porch of his house, September 13, 2005, after Hurricane Katrina struck. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Dancer Cristian Perez, 20, (R) and informatics student Ariana Dexido, 17, dance near the sea in Havana, Cuba, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A man tries to swim towards a dinghy (not pictured) carrying migrants to the Greek island of Lesbos as it travels from the southern Turkish coastal town of Behramkale in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spars with Univision reporter Jorge Ramos before his "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, August 25, 2015. Ramos was removed from Trump's news conference after the Republican presidential candidate said the journalist was asking a question out of turn. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

A craftsman fixes the statue of Hindu god Brahma after it was damaged during the deadly blast at the Erawan shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Activist Heidi Lilley is interviewed during a "Free the Nipple" demonstration in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A girl cries as she walks onto the veranda at the yard of a school sheltering people displaced by Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen's northwestern province of Saada, in the capital Sanaa August 27, 2015. Residents were forced to leave their homes in the province of Saada that is Houthi-controlled . REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A woman gives a flower to a Ukrainian serviceman during the Independence Day celebrations in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Usain Bolt of Jamaica is hit by a cameraman on a Segway as he celebrates after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Sole Hope Executive Director Dru Collie speaks with children seated in a circle as they wear their new shoes soon after undergoing jigger removal and treatment by Sole Hope in Kalebera village, Jinja district, eastern Uganda, August 6, 2015. The problem of jigger parasites, female sand fleas that burrow their way under skin, is widespread in the eastern, northern and northeastern parts of Uganda. Left untreated, the parasite can lead to secondary infections that can be fatal. NGO Sole Hope works with local and international volunteers to treat sufferers, removing the parasites either with safety pins or razor blades. Encouraging people to cover their feet is part of the battle against the parasite; treatment includes a free pair of shoes as very few of those affected are able to afford even sandals. REUTERS/James Akena

Rabbits are seen in a cage, which is placed by authority as a test of the living conditions near the site of last week's blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 19, 2015. According to local media, the animals were alive after being placed near the blasts site for two hours. REUTERS/Stringer

