Photos of the week

Fan Guohui comforts his wife Zheng Qing as they show their son's resting place to reporters on their visit to the graveyard in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. Fan Lifeng, the son of Fan Guohui and his wife Zheng Qing, both aged 56, was born in 1984 and died in a car accident in 2012. Fan Guohui has petitioned the government to give financial and moral support to "shidu" parents, those whose only child had died. Zheng Qing said the couple was "emotionally ruined". China scrapping its one-child policy has deepened the sorrow of some parents whose only child has died, in a country where children traditionally look after their parents in old age. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

