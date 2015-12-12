Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Dec 12, 2015 | 2:45am GMT

Photos of the week

People dressed as Storm troopers stand at a bar as they pose for a photograph holding cans of beer at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

People dressed as Storm troopers stand at a bar as they pose for a photograph holding cans of beer at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
People dressed as Storm troopers stand at a bar as they pose for a photograph holding cans of beer at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
1 / 20
A local resident stumbles as he wades through flood water on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A local resident stumbles as he wades through flood water on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A local resident stumbles as he wades through flood water on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
2 / 20
A boy walks down a staircase with splashed blood on the walls of a staircase caused by an explosion inside a building in Deir Ammar town, northeast from the city of Tripoli, Lebanon December 5, 2015. A suspected Islamist militant and two members of his family were killed in northern Lebanon on Saturday, after the man blew himself up during an army raid on his home, security and medical sources said. The raid took place in the town of Deir Ammar, northeast of the city of Tripoli. The explosion killed the wife and mother of the suspect, who was named as Mohammed Hamzeh, a security source said. At least 10 others were wounded, including four security personnel. A security source said Hamzeh was part of a group that had pledged allegiance to Islamic State. REUTERS/Fathi Al Masri

A boy walks down a staircase with splashed blood on the walls of a staircase caused by an explosion inside a building in Deir Ammar town, northeast from the city of Tripoli, Lebanon December 5, 2015. A suspected Islamist militant and two members of...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
A boy walks down a staircase with splashed blood on the walls of a staircase caused by an explosion inside a building in Deir Ammar town, northeast from the city of Tripoli, Lebanon December 5, 2015. A suspected Islamist militant and two members of his family were killed in northern Lebanon on Saturday, after the man blew himself up during an army raid on his home, security and medical sources said. The raid took place in the town of Deir Ammar, northeast of the city of Tripoli. The explosion killed the wife and mother of the suspect, who was named as Mohammed Hamzeh, a security source said. At least 10 others were wounded, including four security personnel. A security source said Hamzeh was part of a group that had pledged allegiance to Islamic State. REUTERS/Fathi Al Masri
Close
3 / 20
An attendee dressed in a "fursuit" costume sits in the lap of a man at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, United States, December 4, 2015. Over 5000 people gathered to follow the Furry Fandom based on anthropomorphic animals, animated cartoon characters with human characteristics, or �Furries�. REUTERS/Jim Young

An attendee dressed in a "fursuit" costume sits in the lap of a man at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, United States, December 4, 2015. Over 5000 people gathered to follow the Furry Fandom based on anthropomorphic...more

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
An attendee dressed in a "fursuit" costume sits in the lap of a man at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, United States, December 4, 2015. Over 5000 people gathered to follow the Furry Fandom based on anthropomorphic animals, animated cartoon characters with human characteristics, or �Furries�. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
4 / 20
A Peer 1 client wears a "therapeutic benefit" paper hat he made to remind himself of his bad attitude and to show his willingness to ask his Peer 1 brothers for support at Peer 1, a Therapeutic Community in Denver July 14, 2014. Peer 1 is a drug and alcohol rehabilitation programme for men, many having spent years in and out of prison, in Denver, Colorado. The men have often tried and failed over and over to turn their life around. With histories of abuse as children and living on the streets, they come to Peer 1 hoping to turn away from addiction and crime, to rebuild their lives and learn how to integrate into society. Treatment includes family group therapy, meditation and trust-building exercises. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A Peer 1 client wears a "therapeutic benefit" paper hat he made to remind himself of his bad attitude and to show his willingness to ask his Peer 1 brothers for support at Peer 1, a Therapeutic Community in Denver July 14, 2014. Peer 1 is a drug and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A Peer 1 client wears a "therapeutic benefit" paper hat he made to remind himself of his bad attitude and to show his willingness to ask his Peer 1 brothers for support at Peer 1, a Therapeutic Community in Denver July 14, 2014. Peer 1 is a drug and alcohol rehabilitation programme for men, many having spent years in and out of prison, in Denver, Colorado. The men have often tried and failed over and over to turn their life around. With histories of abuse as children and living on the streets, they come to Peer 1 hoping to turn away from addiction and crime, to rebuild their lives and learn how to integrate into society. Treatment includes family group therapy, meditation and trust-building exercises. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
5 / 20
Iranian women's snooker champion Akram Mohammadi Amini, 26, plays a shot during a practice session in Karaj, northwest of Tehran, Iran December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian women's snooker champion Akram Mohammadi Amini, 26, plays a shot during a practice session in Karaj, northwest of Tehran, Iran December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Iranian women's snooker champion Akram Mohammadi Amini, 26, plays a shot during a practice session in Karaj, northwest of Tehran, Iran December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
6 / 20
Employees of a bar take pictures with their mobile phones of Spain's Prime Minister and People's Party (PP) candidate Mariano Rajoy (not pictured) as he walks along a street after an election campaign rally in downtown Estepona, southern Spain, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Employees of a bar take pictures with their mobile phones of Spain's Prime Minister and People's Party (PP) candidate Mariano Rajoy (not pictured) as he walks along a street after an election campaign rally in downtown Estepona, southern Spain,...more

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Employees of a bar take pictures with their mobile phones of Spain's Prime Minister and People's Party (PP) candidate Mariano Rajoy (not pictured) as he walks along a street after an election campaign rally in downtown Estepona, southern Spain, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
7 / 20
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code at the Apple store in the Manhattan borough of New York December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code at the Apple store in the Manhattan borough of New York December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code at the Apple store in the Manhattan borough of New York December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 20
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend the Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend the Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend the Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
9 / 20
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as if he is sleeping while talking about his opponent Jeb Bush during a Trump for President campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as if he is sleeping while talking about his opponent Jeb Bush during a Trump for President campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as if he is sleeping while talking about his opponent Jeb Bush during a Trump for President campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
10 / 20
A migrant sits on her bed after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A migrant sits on her bed after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
A migrant sits on her bed after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
11 / 20
Jesse Hughes (R) and Julian Dorio, members of Eagles of Death Metal band, mourn in front of the Bataclan concert hall to pay tribute to the shooting victims in Paris, France, December 8, 2015. The band Eagles of Death Metal, known as EODM, was performing at the Bataclan when the deadliest of the Islamic State attacks took place in Paris on November 13. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Jesse Hughes (R) and Julian Dorio, members of Eagles of Death Metal band, mourn in front of the Bataclan concert hall to pay tribute to the shooting victims in Paris, France, December 8, 2015. The band Eagles of Death Metal, known as EODM, was...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Jesse Hughes (R) and Julian Dorio, members of Eagles of Death Metal band, mourn in front of the Bataclan concert hall to pay tribute to the shooting victims in Paris, France, December 8, 2015. The band Eagles of Death Metal, known as EODM, was performing at the Bataclan when the deadliest of the Islamic State attacks took place in Paris on November 13. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 20
Ballet soloist Valeria Zapasnikova blows into one of her pointe shoes to warm it up before a rehearsal of "The Nutcracker" choreographed by Nacho Duato at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia November 20, 2015. For theatregoers in St Petersburg, Nacho Duato's "The Nutcracker" demonstrates the global appeal of a Christmas classic. When the curtain rises at the Mikhailovsky Theatre, among the oldest opera and ballet houses in Russia, it's the culmination of hundreds of hours of toil and sweat by dancers, costume makers, set designers and musicians playing the famous score by Pyotr Tchaikovsky. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Ballet soloist Valeria Zapasnikova blows into one of her pointe shoes to warm it up before a rehearsal of "The Nutcracker" choreographed by Nacho Duato at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia November 20, 2015. For theatregoers in St...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Ballet soloist Valeria Zapasnikova blows into one of her pointe shoes to warm it up before a rehearsal of "The Nutcracker" choreographed by Nacho Duato at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia November 20, 2015. For theatregoers in St Petersburg, Nacho Duato's "The Nutcracker" demonstrates the global appeal of a Christmas classic. When the curtain rises at the Mikhailovsky Theatre, among the oldest opera and ballet houses in Russia, it's the culmination of hundreds of hours of toil and sweat by dancers, costume makers, set designers and musicians playing the famous score by Pyotr Tchaikovsky. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
13 / 20
University students create an image of Marilyn Monroe by clearing snow on a soccer pitch, in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

University students create an image of Marilyn Monroe by clearing snow on a soccer pitch, in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
University students create an image of Marilyn Monroe by clearing snow on a soccer pitch, in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 20
German air force Tornado jets and a cargo aircraft approach to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. The first German air force Tornado reconnaissance jets will take off for Turkey's Incirlik air base on Thursday, to support the military campaign against Islamic State. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

German air force Tornado jets and a cargo aircraft approach to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. The first German air force Tornado reconnaissance jets will take off for Turkey's Incirlik air base on Thursday, to support the...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
German air force Tornado jets and a cargo aircraft approach to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. The first German air force Tornado reconnaissance jets will take off for Turkey's Incirlik air base on Thursday, to support the military campaign against Islamic State. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
15 / 20
A man stranded in the floodwaters gestures to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man stranded in the floodwaters gestures to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A man stranded in the floodwaters gestures to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
16 / 20
The interior of a "destroyer house" is seen during a patrol to erase graffiti in the Montreal neighborhood in Mejicanos, El Salvador December 9, 2015. The El Salvadorean police is conducting an operation to erase graffiti associated with gangs as part of a strategy to regain control in gang-controlled areas in this neighborhood, according to the police. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

The interior of a "destroyer house" is seen during a patrol to erase graffiti in the Montreal neighborhood in Mejicanos, El Salvador December 9, 2015. The El Salvadorean police is conducting an operation to erase graffiti associated with gangs as...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
The interior of a "destroyer house" is seen during a patrol to erase graffiti in the Montreal neighborhood in Mejicanos, El Salvador December 9, 2015. The El Salvadorean police is conducting an operation to erase graffiti associated with gangs as part of a strategy to regain control in gang-controlled areas in this neighborhood, according to the police. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
17 / 20
Miyoshia Bailey of Chicago struggles to speak while holding a photo of her slain son Cortez, during a press conference on gun violence in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 10, 2015. Congressional leaders joined advocates from Newtown Action Alliance and the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, as well as over 60 family members of victims and survivors of gun violence to demand congressional action to expand background checks and curb gun violence in the United States. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Miyoshia Bailey of Chicago struggles to speak while holding a photo of her slain son Cortez, during a press conference on gun violence in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 10, 2015. Congressional leaders joined advocates from Newtown Action...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Miyoshia Bailey of Chicago struggles to speak while holding a photo of her slain son Cortez, during a press conference on gun violence in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 10, 2015. Congressional leaders joined advocates from Newtown Action Alliance and the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, as well as over 60 family members of victims and survivors of gun violence to demand congressional action to expand background checks and curb gun violence in the United States. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
18 / 20
A migrant worker steps out of his accommodation in an area next to a coal power plant in Beijing during a smog-free and also the last day of the city's first "red alert" for air pollution, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A migrant worker steps out of his accommodation in an area next to a coal power plant in Beijing during a smog-free and also the last day of the city's first "red alert" for air pollution, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A migrant worker steps out of his accommodation in an area next to a coal power plant in Beijing during a smog-free and also the last day of the city's first "red alert" for air pollution, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
19 / 20
Hot air balloons fly over Dubai during the World Air Games 2015, held under the rules of the Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) as part of the "Dubai International Balloon Fiesta" event, United Arab Emirates December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool

Hot air balloons fly over Dubai during the World Air Games 2015, held under the rules of the Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) as part of the "Dubai International Balloon Fiesta" event, United Arab Emirates December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Hot air balloons fly over Dubai during the World Air Games 2015, held under the rules of the Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) as part of the "Dubai International Balloon Fiesta" event, United Arab Emirates December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Dec 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Dec 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

10 Dec 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures