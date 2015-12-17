Photos of the week
Medics treat injured people inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. Douma in Syria, an area controlled by rebels fighting to topple President...more
Hagop Manushian, a Syrian refugee who arrived earlier in the morning is reunited with his granddaughter Rita at the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto in Toronto, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, who is dressed as the 'Star Wars' character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he does embroidery at his apartments in Odessa, Ukraine, December 2, 2015. Darth Vader was bent on galactic domination, but his Ukrainian...more
Cuban security personnel detain a member of the Ladies in White dissident group during a protest on International Human Rights Day, Havana, December 10, 2015. Cuban police detained at least six protesters shouting "Freedom" and "Long live human...more
Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea carry their instruments as they leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker at an industrial park talks on the phone among storm debris following a tornado in Sydney's southern suburb of Kurnell, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An aerial view of Nad Al Sheba Desert in Dubai December 9, 2015. Picture taken December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
A member of the "Sibspas" Siberian search and rescue group dressed as Santa Claus, climbs to the rock named "The Fourth Stolb" (the Fourth Pillar) at the Stolby National Nature Reserve during a training session of the Russian Emergencies Ministry...more
A flock of starlings flies in the dusk sky over Rome, Italy December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Baseball player Brayan Pena, (C), salutes children at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. Cuban baseball defectors joined a Major League Baseball goodwill tour offering clinics for children in an unprecedented act of baseball...more
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) jump as part of their winter training in temperature of negative 26 degrees Celsius at China's border with Russia in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
British astronaut Tim Peake, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), waves to his children from a bus prior the launch of Soyuz TMA-19M space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan,...more
Republican presidential candidates businessman Donald Trump and former Governor Jeb Bush are seen debating on video monitors in the debate press room during the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/David...more
Friends and family surround a newly naturalized citizen (C) after a naturalization ceremony in the Brooklyn borough of New York December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Activists with the Center for Popular Democracy protest a likely increase in the interest rate by the Federal Reserve in front of the Federal Reserve bank in New York, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A worker holds the head of a fox while killing it with electricity for its fur at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 11, 2015. There are over 60 households in the village still raising foxes, raccoon dogs and other...more
Pallbearers rest their hands on the casket of San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen during her funeral at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Droid BB-8 arrives at the world premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
President Barack Obama delivers a statement at the National Counterterrorism Center in Mclean, Virginia, December 17, 2015. Standing with the President (L-R) are: Nicholas Rasmussen, Director, National Counterterrorism Center, Attorney General...more
The Gemini Observatory projects a laser as the night sky and artificial light of the city are seen at Cerro Pachon, on the outskirts of La Serena, Chile, November 13, 2011 in this handout photo provided by Gemini Observatory/AURA, December 14, 2015....more
