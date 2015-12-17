Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Dec 17, 2015 | 7:56pm GMT

Photos of the week

Medics treat injured people inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. Douma in Syria, an area controlled by rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, has been shelled continuously for the past three years. The injured are taken to basements and shelters transformed into field hospitals run by medical staff who have stayed in the battered neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Medics treat injured people inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. Douma in Syria, an area controlled by rebels fighting to topple President...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Medics treat injured people inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. Douma in Syria, an area controlled by rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, has been shelled continuously for the past three years. The injured are taken to basements and shelters transformed into field hospitals run by medical staff who have stayed in the battered neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
1 / 20
Hagop Manushian, a Syrian refugee who arrived earlier in the morning is reunited with his granddaughter Rita at the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto in Toronto, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Hagop Manushian, a Syrian refugee who arrived earlier in the morning is reunited with his granddaughter Rita at the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto in Toronto, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Hagop Manushian, a Syrian refugee who arrived earlier in the morning is reunited with his granddaughter Rita at the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto in Toronto, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
2 / 20
Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, who is dressed as the 'Star Wars' character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he does embroidery at his apartments in Odessa, Ukraine, December 2, 2015. Darth Vader was bent on galactic domination, but his Ukrainian namesake enjoys more mundane pursuits: local politics, walking the family dog and a spot of embroidery. The Ukrainian citizen, who has changed his name to Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, ran for the post of local mayor in October, his political backers dressed as Stormtroopers. In his trademark black outfit, he is a regular sight around Odessa, a major port city on southern Ukraine's Black Sea coast. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, who is dressed as the 'Star Wars' character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he does embroidery at his apartments in Odessa, Ukraine, December 2, 2015. Darth Vader was bent on galactic domination, but his Ukrainian...more

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, who is dressed as the 'Star Wars' character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he does embroidery at his apartments in Odessa, Ukraine, December 2, 2015. Darth Vader was bent on galactic domination, but his Ukrainian namesake enjoys more mundane pursuits: local politics, walking the family dog and a spot of embroidery. The Ukrainian citizen, who has changed his name to Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, ran for the post of local mayor in October, his political backers dressed as Stormtroopers. In his trademark black outfit, he is a regular sight around Odessa, a major port city on southern Ukraine's Black Sea coast. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
3 / 20
Cuban security personnel detain a member of the Ladies in White dissident group during a protest on International Human Rights Day, Havana, December 10, 2015. Cuban police detained at least six protesters shouting "Freedom" and "Long live human rights" in Havana on Thursday and dissidents reported 100 arrests nationwide on U.N. Human Rights Day, when some Cubans seek to hold unauthorized demonstrations. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cuban security personnel detain a member of the Ladies in White dissident group during a protest on International Human Rights Day, Havana, December 10, 2015. Cuban police detained at least six protesters shouting "Freedom" and "Long live human...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Cuban security personnel detain a member of the Ladies in White dissident group during a protest on International Human Rights Day, Havana, December 10, 2015. Cuban police detained at least six protesters shouting "Freedom" and "Long live human rights" in Havana on Thursday and dissidents reported 100 arrests nationwide on U.N. Human Rights Day, when some Cubans seek to hold unauthorized demonstrations. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
4 / 20
Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea carry their instruments as they leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea carry their instruments as they leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea carry their instruments as they leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 20
A worker at an industrial park talks on the phone among storm debris following a tornado in Sydney's southern suburb of Kurnell, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A worker at an industrial park talks on the phone among storm debris following a tornado in Sydney's southern suburb of Kurnell, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
A worker at an industrial park talks on the phone among storm debris following a tornado in Sydney's southern suburb of Kurnell, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
6 / 20
An aerial view of Nad Al Sheba Desert in Dubai December 9, 2015. Picture taken December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool

An aerial view of Nad Al Sheba Desert in Dubai December 9, 2015. Picture taken December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
An aerial view of Nad Al Sheba Desert in Dubai December 9, 2015. Picture taken December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
Close
7 / 20
A member of the "Sibspas" Siberian search and rescue group dressed as Santa Claus, climbs to the rock named "The Fourth Stolb" (the Fourth Pillar) at the Stolby National Nature Reserve during a training session of the Russian Emergencies Ministry outside Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A member of the "Sibspas" Siberian search and rescue group dressed as Santa Claus, climbs to the rock named "The Fourth Stolb" (the Fourth Pillar) at the Stolby National Nature Reserve during a training session of the Russian Emergencies Ministry...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
A member of the "Sibspas" Siberian search and rescue group dressed as Santa Claus, climbs to the rock named "The Fourth Stolb" (the Fourth Pillar) at the Stolby National Nature Reserve during a training session of the Russian Emergencies Ministry outside Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
8 / 20
A flock of starlings flies in the dusk sky over Rome, Italy December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A flock of starlings flies in the dusk sky over Rome, Italy December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
A flock of starlings flies in the dusk sky over Rome, Italy December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
9 / 20
Baseball player Brayan Pena, (C), salutes children at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. Cuban baseball defectors joined a Major League Baseball goodwill tour offering clinics for children in an unprecedented act of baseball diplomacy. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Baseball player Brayan Pena, (C), salutes children at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. Cuban baseball defectors joined a Major League Baseball goodwill tour offering clinics for children in an unprecedented act of baseball...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Baseball player Brayan Pena, (C), salutes children at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. Cuban baseball defectors joined a Major League Baseball goodwill tour offering clinics for children in an unprecedented act of baseball diplomacy. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
10 / 20
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) jump as part of their winter training in temperature of negative 26 degrees Celsius at China's border with Russia in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) jump as part of their winter training in temperature of negative 26 degrees Celsius at China's border with Russia in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) jump as part of their winter training in temperature of negative 26 degrees Celsius at China's border with Russia in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 20
British astronaut Tim Peake, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), waves to his children from a bus prior the launch of Soyuz TMA-19M space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dmitry Lovetsky/Pool

British astronaut Tim Peake, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), waves to his children from a bus prior the launch of Soyuz TMA-19M space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
British astronaut Tim Peake, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), waves to his children from a bus prior the launch of Soyuz TMA-19M space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dmitry Lovetsky/Pool
Close
12 / 20
Republican presidential candidates businessman Donald Trump and former Governor Jeb Bush are seen debating on video monitors in the debate press room during the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Republican presidential candidates businessman Donald Trump and former Governor Jeb Bush are seen debating on video monitors in the debate press room during the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/David...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Republican presidential candidates businessman Donald Trump and former Governor Jeb Bush are seen debating on video monitors in the debate press room during the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
13 / 20
Friends and family surround a newly naturalized citizen (C) after a naturalization ceremony in the Brooklyn borough of New York December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friends and family surround a newly naturalized citizen (C) after a naturalization ceremony in the Brooklyn borough of New York December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Friends and family surround a newly naturalized citizen (C) after a naturalization ceremony in the Brooklyn borough of New York December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 20
Activists with the Center for Popular Democracy protest a likely increase in the interest rate by the Federal Reserve in front of the Federal Reserve bank in New York, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Activists with the Center for Popular Democracy protest a likely increase in the interest rate by the Federal Reserve in front of the Federal Reserve bank in New York, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Activists with the Center for Popular Democracy protest a likely increase in the interest rate by the Federal Reserve in front of the Federal Reserve bank in New York, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
15 / 20
A worker holds the head of a fox while killing it with electricity for its fur at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 11, 2015. There are over 60 households in the village still raising foxes, raccoon dogs and other animals for the fur trade. China is the world's largest fur producer and exporter, according to state media. REUTERS/William Hong

A worker holds the head of a fox while killing it with electricity for its fur at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 11, 2015. There are over 60 households in the village still raising foxes, raccoon dogs and other...more

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
A worker holds the head of a fox while killing it with electricity for its fur at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 11, 2015. There are over 60 households in the village still raising foxes, raccoon dogs and other animals for the fur trade. China is the world's largest fur producer and exporter, according to state media. REUTERS/William Hong
Close
16 / 20
Pallbearers rest their hands on the casket of San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen during her funeral at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Pallbearers rest their hands on the casket of San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen during her funeral at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Pallbearers rest their hands on the casket of San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen during her funeral at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
17 / 20
Droid BB-8 arrives at the world premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Droid BB-8 arrives at the world premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Droid BB-8 arrives at the world premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 20
President Barack Obama delivers a statement at the National Counterterrorism Center in Mclean, Virginia, December 17, 2015. Standing with the President (L-R) are: Nicholas Rasmussen, Director, National Counterterrorism Center, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, James Clapper, Director, Office of National Intelligence, Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary John Kerry, Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson and James Comey, Director, Federal Bureau of Investigations. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama delivers a statement at the National Counterterrorism Center in Mclean, Virginia, December 17, 2015. Standing with the President (L-R) are: Nicholas Rasmussen, Director, National Counterterrorism Center, Attorney General...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
President Barack Obama delivers a statement at the National Counterterrorism Center in Mclean, Virginia, December 17, 2015. Standing with the President (L-R) are: Nicholas Rasmussen, Director, National Counterterrorism Center, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, James Clapper, Director, Office of National Intelligence, Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary John Kerry, Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson and James Comey, Director, Federal Bureau of Investigations. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
19 / 20
The Gemini Observatory projects a laser as the night sky and artificial light of the city are seen at Cerro Pachon, on the outskirts of La Serena, Chile, November 13, 2011 in this handout photo provided by Gemini Observatory/AURA, December 14, 2015. Picture taken November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gemini Observatory/AURA/Manuel Paredes/Handout via Reuters

The Gemini Observatory projects a laser as the night sky and artificial light of the city are seen at Cerro Pachon, on the outskirts of La Serena, Chile, November 13, 2011 in this handout photo provided by Gemini Observatory/AURA, December 14, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
The Gemini Observatory projects a laser as the night sky and artificial light of the city are seen at Cerro Pachon, on the outskirts of La Serena, Chile, November 13, 2011 in this handout photo provided by Gemini Observatory/AURA, December 14, 2015. Picture taken November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gemini Observatory/AURA/Manuel Paredes/Handout via Reuters
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Top Google searches of 2015

Top Google searches of 2015

Next Slideshows

Top Google searches of 2015

Top Google searches of 2015

The most searched topics in the U.S. this year, according to Google.

17 Dec 2015
Newsmakers of 2015

Newsmakers of 2015

People who shaped the news this year.

17 Dec 2015
Refining Islamic State oil

Refining Islamic State oil

Inside a makeshift oil refinery in Syria that processes crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas.

17 Dec 2015
Mali's Syrian refugees

Mali's Syrian refugees

Some 90 Syrian refugees have been living in Mali's capital Bamako for the last two years.

16 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures