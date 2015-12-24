Photos of the week
Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L) stands by as Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vegas transfers the crown to winner Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (R) during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 20, 2015. Miss Colombia was...more
A Muslim man prays while people shout slogans against U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump outside of his office in Manhattan, New York, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Excavators are seen during rescue operations after an industrial estate was hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Leandro Wendell dos Santos, 14, wearing a Santa Claus costume, plays with kids as he walks along the alley of the Mare slums complex to distribute presents to children in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 23, 2015. Leandro is part of a volunteer group...more
Expedition 46 Flight Engineer Tim Kopra performs a spacewalk outside the International Space Station December 21, 2015. Kopra and Expedition 46 Commander Scott Kelly successfully moved the International Space Station's mobile transporter rail car...more
Boats of fishermen are seen on the dried bed of Lake Poopo in the Oruro Department, south of La Paz, Bolivia, December 17, 2015. Lake Poopo in Bolivia, the Andean nation's formerly second-largest lake after the famed Titicaca, has dried up entirely....more
A refugee takes a selfie at the front of his camp at a hotel touted as the world's most northerly ski resort in Riksgransen, Sweden, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A policeman detains a demonstrator during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. The youngest of six people convicted of the 2012 gang rape of a woman, in a case that shocked India, was freed...more
Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, Cuba November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
An evacuee rests in a shelter set up at a gymnasium near an industrial park hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia, during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015. ...more
Andrew Suzuki of Warrenton, Virginia, sits among graves adorned with holiday wreaths while visiting the grave of his son Matthew Suzuki on the third anniversary of his death at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015....more
U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Senator Marco Rubio waits to be introduced at a campaign town hall meeting in Rochester, New Hampshire, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Models painted in camouflage colors to blend in with the background pose for Chinese artist Liu Bolin's artwork "Dongji", or Winter Solstice, on the second day after China's capital Beijing issued its second ever "red alert" for air pollution, in...more
A woman walks past Christmas decorations at a shop in central Tehran, Iran December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl leaves the courthouse after an arraignment hearing for his court-martial in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, December 22, 2015. Bergdahl spent five years as a Taliban prisoner after walking away from his combat outpost in...more
Aisha, 15, (L, who asked to withhold her last name) a Syrian refugee from Raqqa, waits with a fellow refugee while harvesting cannabis in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon October 19, 2015. Syrian refugees work to harvest and process spiky-leafed cannabis...more
A tourist watches the sunrise and prays outside a church on the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. According to the Bible, the mountain is where Moses received the Ten...more
Stacie McDonough, 51, poses for a portrait by her tent at a homeless motor-home and tent encampment near LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 26, 2015. McDonough is an army veteran with a college degree who was recently made...more
Lights are left on inside a car which was jammed between two houses pushed together by the force of an avalanche in Longyearbyen, Norway, the biggest settlement on the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, roughly midway between the North Pole and the...more
