Pictures | Thu Dec 24, 2015 | 7:00pm GMT

Photos of the week

Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L) stands by as Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vegas transfers the crown to winner Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (R) during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 20, 2015. Miss Colombia was originally announced as the winner but the host Steve Harvey said he made a mistake when reading the card. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L) stands by as Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vegas transfers the crown to winner Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (R) during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 20, 2015. Miss Colombia was...more

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L) stands by as Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vegas transfers the crown to winner Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (R) during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 20, 2015. Miss Colombia was originally announced as the winner but the host Steve Harvey said he made a mistake when reading the card. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Muslim man prays while people shout slogans against U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump outside of his office in Manhattan, New York, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A Muslim man prays while people shout slogans against U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump outside of his office in Manhattan, New York, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
A Muslim man prays while people shout slogans against U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump outside of his office in Manhattan, New York, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Excavators are seen during rescue operations after an industrial estate was hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Excavators are seen during rescue operations after an industrial estate was hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Excavators are seen during rescue operations after an industrial estate was hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Leandro Wendell dos Santos, 14, wearing a Santa Claus costume, plays with kids as he walks along the alley of the Mare slums complex to distribute presents to children in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 23, 2015. Leandro is part of a volunteer group of residents from the Mare slum complex who distribute donated toys to children in the community. REUTERS/Fabio Teixeira

Leandro Wendell dos Santos, 14, wearing a Santa Claus costume, plays with kids as he walks along the alley of the Mare slums complex to distribute presents to children in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 23, 2015. Leandro is part of a volunteer group...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Leandro Wendell dos Santos, 14, wearing a Santa Claus costume, plays with kids as he walks along the alley of the Mare slums complex to distribute presents to children in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 23, 2015. Leandro is part of a volunteer group of residents from the Mare slum complex who distribute donated toys to children in the community. REUTERS/Fabio Teixeira
Expedition 46 Flight Engineer Tim Kopra performs a spacewalk outside the International Space Station December 21, 2015. Kopra and Expedition 46 Commander Scott Kelly successfully moved the International Space Station's mobile transporter rail car ahead of the December 23, 2015 docking of a Russian cargo supply spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

Expedition 46 Flight Engineer Tim Kopra performs a spacewalk outside the International Space Station December 21, 2015. Kopra and Expedition 46 Commander Scott Kelly successfully moved the International Space Station's mobile transporter rail car...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Expedition 46 Flight Engineer Tim Kopra performs a spacewalk outside the International Space Station December 21, 2015. Kopra and Expedition 46 Commander Scott Kelly successfully moved the International Space Station's mobile transporter rail car ahead of the December 23, 2015 docking of a Russian cargo supply spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Boats of fishermen are seen on the dried bed of Lake Poopo in the Oruro Department, south of La Paz, Bolivia, December 17, 2015. Lake Poopo in Bolivia, the Andean nation's formerly second-largest lake after the famed Titicaca, has dried up entirely. With the water now gone, animals have died off in the millions, according to studies. And the local families, having lost much of their sustenance, have been forced to migrate. REUTERS/David Mercado

Boats of fishermen are seen on the dried bed of Lake Poopo in the Oruro Department, south of La Paz, Bolivia, December 17, 2015. Lake Poopo in Bolivia, the Andean nation's formerly second-largest lake after the famed Titicaca, has dried up entirely....more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Boats of fishermen are seen on the dried bed of Lake Poopo in the Oruro Department, south of La Paz, Bolivia, December 17, 2015. Lake Poopo in Bolivia, the Andean nation's formerly second-largest lake after the famed Titicaca, has dried up entirely. With the water now gone, animals have died off in the millions, according to studies. And the local families, having lost much of their sustenance, have been forced to migrate. REUTERS/David Mercado
A refugee takes a selfie at the front of his camp at a hotel touted as the world's most northerly ski resort in Riksgransen, Sweden, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

A refugee takes a selfie at the front of his camp at a hotel touted as the world's most northerly ski resort in Riksgransen, Sweden, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
A refugee takes a selfie at the front of his camp at a hotel touted as the world's most northerly ski resort in Riksgransen, Sweden, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A policeman detains a demonstrator during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. The youngest of six people convicted of the 2012 gang rape of a woman, in a case that shocked India, was freed on Sunday, a lawyer said, after a court refused to extend his three-year sentence. The case turned a global spotlight on the treatment of women in India, where police say a rape is reported every 20 minutes, and the sentence sparked debate over whether the country is too soft on young offenders. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A policeman detains a demonstrator during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. The youngest of six people convicted of the 2012 gang rape of a woman, in a case that shocked India, was freed...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A policeman detains a demonstrator during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. The youngest of six people convicted of the 2012 gang rape of a woman, in a case that shocked India, was freed on Sunday, a lawyer said, after a court refused to extend his three-year sentence. The case turned a global spotlight on the treatment of women in India, where police say a rape is reported every 20 minutes, and the sentence sparked debate over whether the country is too soft on young offenders. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, Cuba November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, Cuba November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, Cuba November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
An evacuee rests in a shelter set up at a gymnasium near an industrial park hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An evacuee rests in a shelter set up at a gymnasium near an industrial park hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
An evacuee rests in a shelter set up at a gymnasium near an industrial park hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia, during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015. McBride was one of the six U.S. troops killed by a suicide bomber near Bagram air base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Doug Curran

A U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia, during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia, during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015. McBride was one of the six U.S. troops killed by a suicide bomber near Bagram air base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Doug Curran
Andrew Suzuki of Warrenton, Virginia, sits among graves adorned with holiday wreaths while visiting the grave of his son Matthew Suzuki on the third anniversary of his death at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Many of the graves in Section 60 are casualties of recent conflicts. Matthew Suzuki served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Andrew Suzuki of Warrenton, Virginia, sits among graves adorned with holiday wreaths while visiting the grave of his son Matthew Suzuki on the third anniversary of his death at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Andrew Suzuki of Warrenton, Virginia, sits among graves adorned with holiday wreaths while visiting the grave of his son Matthew Suzuki on the third anniversary of his death at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Many of the graves in Section 60 are casualties of recent conflicts. Matthew Suzuki served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Senator Marco Rubio waits to be introduced at a campaign town hall meeting in Rochester, New Hampshire, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Senator Marco Rubio waits to be introduced at a campaign town hall meeting in Rochester, New Hampshire, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Senator Marco Rubio waits to be introduced at a campaign town hall meeting in Rochester, New Hampshire, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Models painted in camouflage colors to blend in with the background pose for Chinese artist Liu Bolin's artwork "Dongji", or Winter Solstice, on the second day after China's capital Beijing issued its second ever "red alert" for air pollution, in Beijing, China, December 20, 2015. In this artwork, Liu wants to express his concerns about China and its people, including air pollution problem, Liu told Reuters. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Models painted in camouflage colors to blend in with the background pose for Chinese artist Liu Bolin's artwork "Dongji", or Winter Solstice, on the second day after China's capital Beijing issued its second ever "red alert" for air pollution, in...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Models painted in camouflage colors to blend in with the background pose for Chinese artist Liu Bolin's artwork "Dongji", or Winter Solstice, on the second day after China's capital Beijing issued its second ever "red alert" for air pollution, in Beijing, China, December 20, 2015. In this artwork, Liu wants to express his concerns about China and its people, including air pollution problem, Liu told Reuters. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman walks past Christmas decorations at a shop in central Tehran, Iran December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A woman walks past Christmas decorations at a shop in central Tehran, Iran December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A woman walks past Christmas decorations at a shop in central Tehran, Iran December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl leaves the courthouse after an arraignment hearing for his court-martial in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, December 22, 2015. Bergdahl spent five years as a Taliban prisoner after walking away from his combat outpost in Afghanistan in 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl leaves the courthouse after an arraignment hearing for his court-martial in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, December 22, 2015. Bergdahl spent five years as a Taliban prisoner after walking away from his combat outpost in Afghanistan in 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl leaves the courthouse after an arraignment hearing for his court-martial in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, December 22, 2015. Bergdahl spent five years as a Taliban prisoner after walking away from his combat outpost in Afghanistan in 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Aisha, 15, (L, who asked to withhold her last name) a Syrian refugee from Raqqa, waits with a fellow refugee while harvesting cannabis in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon October 19, 2015. Syrian refugees work to harvest and process spiky-leafed cannabis plants in neighboring Lebanon�s Bekaa Valley. Often farmers of cotton and wheat back home in Raqqa province - now the de facto capital of Islamic State - the conflict in Syria drove them to seek safety in a region where Syrian migrant workers used to spend a few months a year before returning home. REUTERS/Alia Haju

Aisha, 15, (L, who asked to withhold her last name) a Syrian refugee from Raqqa, waits with a fellow refugee while harvesting cannabis in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon October 19, 2015. Syrian refugees work to harvest and process spiky-leafed cannabis...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Aisha, 15, (L, who asked to withhold her last name) a Syrian refugee from Raqqa, waits with a fellow refugee while harvesting cannabis in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon October 19, 2015. Syrian refugees work to harvest and process spiky-leafed cannabis plants in neighboring Lebanon�s Bekaa Valley. Often farmers of cotton and wheat back home in Raqqa province - now the de facto capital of Islamic State - the conflict in Syria drove them to seek safety in a region where Syrian migrant workers used to spend a few months a year before returning home. REUTERS/Alia Haju
A tourist watches the sunrise and prays outside a church on the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. According to the Bible, the mountain is where Moses received the Ten Commandments from God. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A tourist watches the sunrise and prays outside a church on the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. According to the Bible, the mountain is where Moses received the Ten Commandments from God. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A tourist watches the sunrise and prays outside a church on the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. According to the Bible, the mountain is where Moses received the Ten Commandments from God. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Stacie McDonough, 51, poses for a portrait by her tent at a homeless motor-home and tent encampment near LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 26, 2015. McDonough is an army veteran with a college degree who was recently made homeless. Los Angeles is grappling with a massive homelessness problem, as forecasted El Nino downpours threaten to add to the misery of thousands of people who sleep on the streets. Mayor Eric Garcetti has proposed spending $100 million to combat the problem in the sprawling metropolis but stopped short of declaring a state of emergency. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Stacie McDonough, 51, poses for a portrait by her tent at a homeless motor-home and tent encampment near LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 26, 2015. McDonough is an army veteran with a college degree who was recently made...more

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Stacie McDonough, 51, poses for a portrait by her tent at a homeless motor-home and tent encampment near LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 26, 2015. McDonough is an army veteran with a college degree who was recently made homeless. Los Angeles is grappling with a massive homelessness problem, as forecasted El Nino downpours threaten to add to the misery of thousands of people who sleep on the streets. Mayor Eric Garcetti has proposed spending $100 million to combat the problem in the sprawling metropolis but stopped short of declaring a state of emergency. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lights are left on inside a car which was jammed between two houses pushed together by the force of an avalanche in Longyearbyen, Norway, the biggest settlement on the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, roughly midway between the North Pole and the northernmost tip of Europe, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tore Meek/NTB Scanpix

Lights are left on inside a car which was jammed between two houses pushed together by the force of an avalanche in Longyearbyen, Norway, the biggest settlement on the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, roughly midway between the North Pole and the northernmost tip of Europe, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tore Meek/NTB Scanpix

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Lights are left on inside a car which was jammed between two houses pushed together by the force of an avalanche in Longyearbyen, Norway, the biggest settlement on the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, roughly midway between the North Pole and the northernmost tip of Europe, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tore Meek/NTB Scanpix
Christmas in Iraq

Christmas in Iraq

