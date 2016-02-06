Photos of the week

A path leads to the entrance of a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. It is owned by the Office of Northern...more

A path leads to the entrance of a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. It is owned by the Office of Northern Ireland's First Minister and Deputy First Minister and capable of accommodating 236 personnel for extended periods. A large range of the original fixtures and fittings are to be included in the sale. It is believed to be one of the most technically advanced bunkers built in the UK with an array of advanced life support systems. In the event of a nuclear attack, the building could operate in a shut-down capacity for 30 days. The lower floor is completely underground and the upper floor is mounded over with 1 cubic metre of earth. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

