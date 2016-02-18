Photos of the week
Jackeline, 26, holds her son who is 4-months old and born with microcephaly, in front of their house in Olinda, near Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016. Recent laboratory analyses identified Zika virus infections in three people who died in Brazil...more
A view shows a damaged clinic after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province, Syria February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina February 17, 2016....more
President Barack Obama poses with a baby before boarding Air Force One as he departs from Moffett Field in Mountain View, California February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Greek farmers from the region of Crete clash with police during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, Greece, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Pope Francis is seen praying in front of the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe while celebrating mass at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Family members and relatives of Wednesday's car bombing victims mourn outside a morgue in Ankara, Turkey, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Handler Valerie Nunez Atkinson runs with CJ, a German Shorthaired Pointer from the Sporting Group that won Best in Show, at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog show at Madison Square Garden in New York February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman looks out of a window in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A jellyfish is seen at the aquarium La Rochelle, France, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Hindu priests hold traditional incense lamps as they perform a ritual known as"Aarti" on the banks of Sangam - the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers - during the annual religious festival of Magh Mela in Allahabad, India,...more
A woman walks with an umbrella in the rain past a U.S. flag painted on a building in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters after a rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Bride Duangreuthai Amnuayweroj and groom Kasemsak Jiranantiporn fly while attached to cables during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day at a resort in Ratchaburi province, Thailand, February 13, 2016. Four Thai couples took part in the...more
Australian dog trainer and former surfing champion Chris de Aboitiz rides a wave with his dogs Millie (L) and Rama off Sydney's Palm Beach, February 18, 2016. An Australian dog trainer and former surfing champion is using the discipline of surfing as...more
Thousands of starlings fly in a 'murmuration' as they return to roost at dusk near Charlton-on-Otmoor, southern England, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A Sultan Murad brigade fighter (L), part of the Free Syrian Army, stands next to men they have taken as prisoners who used to fight with the Democratic Forces of Syria, in Aleppo, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abdelrahmin Ismail
Taylor Swift reacts after hearing Ed Sheeran won Song of the Year at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Reverend Al Sharpton is silhouetted against the podium as he awaits an address by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in the Harlem section of New York City, February 16, 2016....more
Next Slideshows
World Press Photo Awards winners
The winning images in the major categories this year.
Pope Francis in Mexico
Images from the Pope's visit to Mexico.
Pope in prison
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Explosion in Ankara
A vehicle laden with explosives detonates in the Turkish capital.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.