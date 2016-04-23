Photos of the week
Migrants sit in a rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by SOS Mediterranee ship Aquarius off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in this handout received April 18, 2016. SOS Mediterranee/Handout via REUTERS
Male chimpanzee Chacha screams after escaping from nearby Yagiyama Zoological Park as a man tries to capture him on the power lines at a residential area in Sendai, northern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo, April 14, 2016. The chimp was...more
The Buddha Dordenma statue overlooks the town of Thimphu, Bhutan, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Palestinian Majed Kalluob, 24, walks with stilts as he looks at Hamas militants riding a pickup truck on a street in the northern Gaza Strip April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Republican U.S. presidential candidate John Kasich eats a pickle at PJ Bernstein's Deli Restaurant in New York City, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A boy shakes the hand of Pope Francis as he greets migrants and refugees at Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos in this handout photo released by the Greek Prime Minister's press office, April 16, 2016....more
A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle's semi-State apartments. The children are: James, Viscount Severn (left), 8, and Lady Louise...more
Models present creations by Kazakhstan's design house ABZAL during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An Aymara indigenous woman practises climbing on the Huayna Potosi mountain, Bolivia April 6, 2016. Two years ago, about a dozen Aymara indigenous women, aged 42 to 50, who worked as porters and cooks for mountaineers at base camps and mountain...more
A woman reacts in front of collapsed house caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo
Villarrica Volcano and Trancura river are seen at night in Chile, April 17, 2016. Villarrica is one of Chile's most active volcanoes. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Miniature artist Chen Forng-Shean poses with his latest work, a miniature portrait of Taiwanese president-elect Tsai Ing-wen on a grain of rice, in Taipei, Taiwan April 18, 2016. The Chinese characters read, "Modest, modest and even more modest."...more
Greek actress Katerina Lehou , playing the role of High Priestess, lights a torch from the sun's rays reflected in a parabolic mirror during the dress rehearsal for the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the site of...more
A sumo wrestler takes shelter from sunshine as he waits for the start of the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Britain's Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. Prince William and Prince Harry are touring Pinewood...more
A young man dives into the water at Salthill beach in Galway, Ireland April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points up to indicate the height of the wall he plans to build as he speaks at a campaign event in Buffalo, New York, U.S., April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A combination of pictures shows the Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burning atop a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, Switzerland, April 18, 2016. As the bells of St. Peter's church chime six o'clock, the...more
A bird flies near a torn Syrian national flag in the city of Qamishli, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
