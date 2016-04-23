Edition:
Photos of the week

Migrants sit in a rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by SOS Mediterranee ship Aquarius off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in this handout received April 18, 2016. SOS Mediterranee/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants sit in a rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by SOS Mediterranee ship Aquarius off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in this handout received April 18, 2016. SOS Mediterranee/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Migrants sit in a rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by SOS Mediterranee ship Aquarius off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in this handout received April 18, 2016. SOS Mediterranee/Handout via REUTERS
Male chimpanzee Chacha screams after escaping from nearby Yagiyama Zoological Park as a man tries to capture him on the power lines at a residential area in Sendai, northern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo, April 14, 2016. The chimp was eventually caught after being shot with a tranquilizer gun and falling from the power lines, Kyodo news reported. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Male chimpanzee Chacha screams after escaping from nearby Yagiyama Zoological Park as a man tries to capture him on the power lines at a residential area in Sendai, northern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo, April 14, 2016. The chimp was eventually caught after being shot with a tranquilizer gun and falling from the power lines, Kyodo news reported. REUTERS/Kyodo
The Buddha Dordenma statue overlooks the town of Thimphu, Bhutan, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
The Buddha Dordenma statue overlooks the town of Thimphu, Bhutan, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Palestinian Majed Kalluob, 24, walks with stilts as he looks at Hamas militants riding a pickup truck on a street in the northern Gaza Strip April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Palestinian Majed Kalluob, 24, walks with stilts as he looks at Hamas militants riding a pickup truck on a street in the northern Gaza Strip April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Republican U.S. presidential candidate John Kasich eats a pickle at PJ Bernstein's Deli Restaurant in New York City, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate John Kasich eats a pickle at PJ Bernstein's Deli Restaurant in New York City, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A boy shakes the hand of Pope Francis as he greets migrants and refugees at Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos in this handout photo released by the Greek Prime Minister's press office, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Bonetti/Greek PM Press Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
A boy shakes the hand of Pope Francis as he greets migrants and refugees at Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos in this handout photo released by the Greek Prime Minister's press office, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Bonetti/Greek PM Press Office/Handout via Reuters
A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle's semi-State apartments. The children are: James, Viscount Severn (left), 8, and Lady Louise (second left), 12, the children of The Earl and Countess of Wessex; Mia Tindall (holding The Queen's handbag), the two year-old-daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall; Savannah (third right), 5, and Isla Phillips (right), 3, daughters of The Queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn; Prince George (second right), 2, and in The Queen's arms and in the tradition of Royal portraiture, the youngest great-grandchild, Princess Charlotte (11 months), children of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in this official photograph, released by Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday April 20, 2016 Credit must read: c2016 Annie Leibovitz/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle's semi-State apartments. The children are: James, Viscount Severn (left), 8, and Lady Louise (second left), 12, the children of The Earl and Countess of Wessex; Mia Tindall (holding The Queen's handbag), the two year-old-daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall; Savannah (third right), 5, and Isla Phillips (right), 3, daughters of The Queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn; Prince George (second right), 2, and in The Queen's arms and in the tradition of Royal portraiture, the youngest great-grandchild, Princess Charlotte (11 months), children of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in this official photograph, released by Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday April 20, 2016 Credit must read: c2016 Annie Leibovitz/Handout via REUTERS
Models present creations by Kazakhstan's design house ABZAL during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Models present creations by Kazakhstan's design house ABZAL during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An Aymara indigenous woman practises climbing on the Huayna Potosi mountain, Bolivia April 6, 2016. Two years ago, about a dozen Aymara indigenous women, aged 42 to 50, who worked as porters and cooks for mountaineers at base camps and mountain climbing refuges on the steep, glacial slopes of Huayna Potosi, an Andean peak outside La Paz, Bolivia, put on crampons under their wide traditional skirts and started to do�their own climbing. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
An Aymara indigenous woman practises climbing on the Huayna Potosi mountain, Bolivia April 6, 2016. Two years ago, about a dozen Aymara indigenous women, aged 42 to 50, who worked as porters and cooks for mountaineers at base camps and mountain climbing refuges on the steep, glacial slopes of Huayna Potosi, an Andean peak outside La Paz, Bolivia, put on crampons under their wide traditional skirts and started to do�their own climbing. REUTERS/David Mercado
A woman reacts in front of collapsed house caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
A woman reacts in front of collapsed house caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo
Villarrica Volcano and Trancura river are seen at night in Chile, April 17, 2016. Villarrica is one of Chile's most active volcanoes. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Villarrica Volcano and Trancura river are seen at night in Chile, April 17, 2016. Villarrica is one of Chile's most active volcanoes. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Miniature artist Chen Forng-Shean poses with his latest work, a miniature portrait of Taiwanese president-elect Tsai Ing-wen on a grain of rice, in Taipei, Taiwan April 18, 2016. The Chinese characters read, "Modest, modest and even more modest." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Miniature artist Chen Forng-Shean poses with his latest work, a miniature portrait of Taiwanese president-elect Tsai Ing-wen on a grain of rice, in Taipei, Taiwan April 18, 2016. The Chinese characters read, "Modest, modest and even more modest." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Greek actress Katerina Lehou , playing the role of High Priestess, lights a torch from the sun's rays reflected in a parabolic mirror during the dress rehearsal for the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Greek actress Katerina Lehou , playing the role of High Priestess, lights a torch from the sun's rays reflected in a parabolic mirror during the dress rehearsal for the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A sumo wrestler takes shelter from sunshine as he waits for the start of the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A sumo wrestler takes shelter from sunshine as he waits for the start of the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Britain's Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. Prince William and Prince Harry are touring Pinewood to visit the production workshops and meet the creative teams working behind the scenes on the Star Wars films. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Britain's Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. Prince William and Prince Harry are touring Pinewood to visit the production workshops and meet the creative teams working behind the scenes on the Star Wars films. REUTERS/Pool
A young man dives into the water at Salthill beach in Galway, Ireland April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A young man dives into the water at Salthill beach in Galway, Ireland April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points up to indicate the height of the wall he plans to build as he speaks at a campaign event in Buffalo, New York, U.S., April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points up to indicate the height of the wall he plans to build as he speaks at a campaign event in Buffalo, New York, U.S., April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A combination of pictures shows the Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burning atop a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, Switzerland, April 18, 2016. As the bells of St. Peter's church chime six o'clock, the bonfire below the "Boeoegg" is set alight and mounted guildsmen gallop around the pyre to the tune of the Sechselaeuten March. The faster the head of the "Boeoegg", the symbol of winter, catches fire and explodes, the warmer and more beautiful the summer will be. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A combination of pictures shows the Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burning atop a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, Switzerland, April 18, 2016. As the bells of St. Peter's church chime six o'clock, the bonfire below the "Boeoegg" is set alight and mounted guildsmen gallop around the pyre to the tune of the Sechselaeuten March. The faster the head of the "Boeoegg", the symbol of winter, catches fire and explodes, the warmer and more beautiful the summer will be. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A bird flies near a torn Syrian national flag in the city of Qamishli, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A bird flies near a torn Syrian national flag in the city of Qamishli, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
