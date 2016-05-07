Photos of the week

Edition:
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Girls play guitars at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
NAWARAN, Iraq
Yazidi female fighter Asema Dahir, 21, adjusts her cap inside a bedroom at a site near the frontline of the fight against Islamic State militants in Nawaran near Mosul, Iraq April 20, 2016. When Islamic State swept into the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar in 2014, a few young Yazidi women took up arms against the militants attacking women and girls from their community. The killing and enslaving of thousands from Iraq's minority...more

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
HASTINGS, UNITED KINGDOM
Participants take part in the annual Jack In The Green parade involving hundreds of costumed revellers joining a four hour procession culminating in the traditional 'slaying' of a Jack character to 'unleash the spirit of summer' on the May Day week end, in Hastings, southern Britain, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Laszlo Balogh
Location
BUDAPEST, Hungary
Wizz Air's Airbus A-321 flying along the Danube river during an air show in Budapest, Hungary, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Photographer
David Ryder
Location
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES
Police officers detain a protester during anti-capitalist protests following May Day marches in Seattle, Washington May 1, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Singer-Songwriter Beyonce Knowles arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Soe Zeya Tun
Location
SITTWE, Myanmar
A woman walks among debris after fire destroyed shelters at a camp for internally displaced Rohingya Muslims in the western Rakhine State near Sittwe, Myanmar May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Photographer
Alexandre Meneghini
Location
HAVANA, CUBA
Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen poses before a fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his latest inter-seasonal Cruise collection for fashion house Chanel at the Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
NETANYA, Israel
Beach-goers stand still as a two-minute siren marking annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel is sounded in Netanya, Israel May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photographer
Mark Blinch
Location
Lac la Biche, CANADA
Evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfires use the sleeping room at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta, Canada, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Photographer
Darren Staples
Location
LEICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM
Milli Astill, age 7, attempts to persuade 3-year old Lissi-Lu to have her photograph taken with her in their Leicester City tu-tus in Leicester, Britain April 22, 2016. Leicester City's Premier League title dream became reality on Monday as their only remaining challengers Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 at Chelsea to complete one of the greatest ever sporting achievements.The Foxes' Premier League campaign has captivated fans in the...more

Photographer
Alexandre Meneghini
Location
HAVANA, CUBA
U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia arrives at the Havana bay, the first cruise liner to sail between the United States and Cuba since Cuba's 1959 revolution, Cuba, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
TEL AVIV, Israel
People kitesurf in the Mediterranean sea in Tel Aviv, Israel May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
The 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juche Tower is reflected in Taedong River as morning fog blankets Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Musician Kanye West (L) and wife Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Carlos Jasso
Location
PANAMA CITY, PANAMA
A child plays as she enjoys a day out in Laguna de San Carlos, Panama May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Photographer
Pilar Olivares
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
A woman sits on a terrace at Tiki hostel in Cantagalo favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 16, 2016. Hostels in a few of Rio�s more than 1,000 slums serve not only as a cheap housing alternative for the more adventurous among the estimated 500,000 foreign tourists expected to arrive for the Olympics in August. The establishments also open up the rich culture of the city's shantytowns for travelers, giving them a glimpse into...more

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
Wilkes-Barre, United States
One of Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus' performing elephants enters the arena for it's final show in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Aaron Bernstein
Location
CARMEL, UNITED STATES
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at The Palladium at the Center for Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
PUCON, CHILE
Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Villarrica national park in Pucon, Chile, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

