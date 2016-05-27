Photos of the week

Edition:
Photographer
Jason Reed
Location
SYDNEY, Australia
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

A visitor to the Sydney Botanical Garden's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival takes a picture of the 'Cathedral of Light' during a preview of the annual interactive light installation and projection event around Sydney May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016

The space shuttle Endeavour's external fuel tank ET-94 makes its way to the California Science Center in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Stephane Mahe
Location
NANTES, France
Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

French police apprehend a youth during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labour law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
MODI'IN, ISRAEL
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Israeli soldiers of the Search and Rescue brigade take part in a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Anindito Mukherjee
Location
DELHI, India
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

A young boy uses a plastic bag to protect himself from a dust storm in New Delhi, India May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

Members of the Ukrainian national guard "Azov" regiment and activists of the Azov civil corp take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine under the Minsk peace agreement, in Kiev, Ukraine, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
CHELSEA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

Precious Perez, 18, who has been blind since birth, gets her dress and hair adjusted by her aunt Norma Gonzalez (L) and her mother Jennifer (R) as she prepares for her prom at her home in Chelsea, Massachusetts, United States May 21, 2016. Precious Perez slipped into her full-length strapless prom gown and said it made her feel like storybook royalty, an experience shared by many of her peers at high schools across the United...more

Precious Perez, 18, who has been blind since birth, gets her dress and hair adjusted by her aunt Norma Gonzalez (L) and her mother Jennifer (R) as she prepares for her prom at her home in Chelsea, Massachusetts, United States May 21, 2016. Precious Perez slipped into her full-length strapless prom gown and said it made her feel like storybook royalty, an experience shared by many of her peers at high schools across the United States. Blind since birth, Perez, could not see the dress's mint green colour, but said that didn't limit her ability to enjoy the formal dance, a common rite of passage for American teens. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Photographer
Aly Song
Location
JINHUA, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

The manager of Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory wears a mask of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he poses after talking to reporters in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, China, May 25, 2016. There's no masking the facts. One Chinese factory is expecting Donald Trump to beat his likely U.S. presidential rival Hilary Clinton in the popularity stakes. At the Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory, a...more

The manager of Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory wears a mask of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he poses after talking to reporters in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, China, May 25, 2016. There's no masking the facts. One Chinese factory is expecting Donald Trump to beat his likely U.S. presidential rival Hilary Clinton in the popularity stakes. At the Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory, a Halloween and party supply business that produces thousands of rubber and plastic masks of everyone from Osama Bin Laden to Spiderman, masks of Donald Trump and Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton faces are being churned out. Sales of the two expected presidential candidates are at about half a million each but the factory management believes Trump will eventually run out the winner. "Even though the sales are more or less the same, I think in 2016 this mask will completely sell out," said factory manager Jacky Chen, indicating a Trump mask. REUTERS/Aly Song
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

U.S. Navy sailors watch a woman walk past as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Alaa Faqir
Location
DERAA, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

A damaged minaret of a mosque is pictured in the rebel-held area of Deraa, Syria May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

Afghan boys look a damaged window of a shop after a suicide attack in west of Kabul, Afghanistan May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Photographer
Mike Hutchings
Location
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

A line of Indian Runner Ducks walk past farm buildings at the Vergenoegd wine estate near Cape Town, South Africa, May 18, 2016. Each day, a quack squad of killer ducks are released for the first of two sorties at South Africa's Vergenoegd wine farm in Stellenbosch. Their mission - seek and destroy thousands of pests out to ruin the season's harvest. Fanning out across the vineyards, some 1,000 Indian Runner ducks hone in on their...more

A line of Indian Runner Ducks walk past farm buildings at the Vergenoegd wine estate near Cape Town, South Africa, May 18, 2016. Each day, a quack squad of killer ducks are released for the first of two sorties at South Africa's Vergenoegd wine farm in Stellenbosch. Their mission - seek and destroy thousands of pests out to ruin the season's harvest. Fanning out across the vineyards, some 1,000 Indian Runner ducks hone in on their hidden targets with uncanny precision, locating the tiny white dune snails feasting on budding vines. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
MUMBAI, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

A young girl gets drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Photographer
Handout .
Location
MID SEA, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships "Bettica" and "Bergamini" off the coast of Libya in this handout picture released by the Italian Marina Militare on May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Handout .
Location
EVEREST, Nepal
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

A porter carries goods at camp four at Everest, in this picture taken on May 20, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Reuters Photographer
Location
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is pictured through a gap in a floral exhibit by the New Covent Garden Flower Market, which features an image of the Queen, during a visit to the 2016 Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
LAS VEGAS, United States
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Pink performs "Just Like Fire" at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Photographer
Ints Kalnins
Location
TARTU, ESTONIA
Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

Estonia's olympic team female marathon runners triplets (L-R) Lily, Liina and Leila Luik run during a training session in Tartu, Estonia, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Photographer
Ivan Alvarado
Location
SANTIAGO, CHILE
Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago, Chile, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
CANNES, France
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

A woman walks on the Croisette during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. Photographing the Cannes Film Festival comes with highs and lows: from the long hours and painstaking task of setting up equipment to the thrill of getting the perfect shot. Reuters photographers have not only worked to capture auteurs talking about their films and stars posing on the red carpet. They have also shot a set of...more

A woman walks on the Croisette during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. Photographing the Cannes Film Festival comes with highs and lows: from the long hours and painstaking task of setting up equipment to the thrill of getting the perfect shot. Reuters photographers have not only worked to capture auteurs talking about their films and stars posing on the red carpet. They have also shot a set of pictures showing their own quirky view from behind the scenes as they travelled to Cannes to cover the event. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
