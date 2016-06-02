Edition:
Photos of the week

Photographer
Charles Platiau
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A couple exchanges kisses on the bank as high waters causes flooding along the Seine River in Paris, France, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A couple exchanges kisses on the bank as high waters causes flooding along the Seine River in Paris, France, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

The child of a farmer sleeps in a hammock under the shade of a tree in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

The child of a farmer sleeps in a hammock under the shade of a tree in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
NEWARK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton campaigns at Rutgers University's Newark campus in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton campaigns at Rutgers University's Newark campus in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016

A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016

Tim Chambers (R), known as the Lone Marine for his annual day-long salute to riders during the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, kisses his new bride Lorraine Heist as riders pass by on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tim Chambers (R), known as the Lone Marine for his annual day-long salute to riders during the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, kisses his new bride Lorraine Heist as riders pass by on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Photographer
Stephane Mahe
Location
NANTES, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A protestor uses a tennis racket to return a tear gas canister during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labour law reforms in Nantes, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A protestor uses a tennis racket to return a tear gas canister during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labour law reforms in Nantes, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, India
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

An accused in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, hugs his son before entering the court for the ruling in Ahmedabad, India June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An accused in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, hugs his son before entering the court for the ruling in Ahmedabad, India June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Photographer
Siegfried Modola
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A supporter of Kenya's opposition Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD), dressed in a gorilla suit rides a motorbike as he leaves after attending a rally to mark Kenya's Madaraka Day, the 53rd anniversary of the country's self rule, at Uhuru Park grounds in Nairobi, Kenya, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A supporter of Kenya's opposition Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD), dressed in a gorilla suit rides a motorbike as he leaves after attending a rally to mark Kenya's Madaraka Day, the 53rd anniversary of the country's self rule, at Uhuru Park grounds in Nairobi, Kenya, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Guests sit at tables suspended from cranes at a height of 40 metres in front of the Atomium, a 102-metre (335 feet) high structure and its nine spheres, built for the 1958 Brussels World's Fair, as part of the 10th anniversary of the event known as "Dinner in the Sky", in Brussels, Belgium June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Guests sit at tables suspended from cranes at a height of 40 metres in front of the Atomium, a 102-metre (335 feet) high structure and its nine spheres, built for the 1958 Brussels World's Fair, as part of the 10th anniversary of the event known as "Dinner in the Sky", in Brussels, Belgium June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Photographer
Ezra Acayan
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

A man sleeps amidst rubbish under a bridge in Paranaque city, Metro Manila, Philippines May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

A man sleeps amidst rubbish under a bridge in Paranaque city, Metro Manila, Philippines May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Ukrainian pilot and MP Nadiya Savchenko smokes and drinks a coffee near the parliament building before her first session in parliament after being freed from confinement in Russia as part of a prisoner swap in Kiev, Ukraine, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian pilot and MP Nadiya Savchenko smokes and drinks a coffee near the parliament building before her first session in parliament after being freed from confinement in Russia as part of a prisoner swap in Kiev, Ukraine, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
IDLIB, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A boy, whose brother was killed, reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A boy, whose brother was killed, reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
FUZHOU, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

A man lies on the ground as his head is stuck in a washing machine in Fuqing county of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A man lies on the ground as his head is stuck in a washing machine in Fuqing county of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

U.S. Army soldiers Rick Kolberg (L) and Jesus Gallegos embrace as they visit the graves of Raymond Jones and Peter Enos on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Army soldiers Rick Kolberg (L) and Jesus Gallegos embrace as they visit the graves of Raymond Jones and Peter Enos on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Palestinian boy Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, who is nicknamed 'Spiderman' and hopes to break the Guinness world records with his bizarre feats of contortion, demonstrates acrobatics skills in Gaza City June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian boy Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, who is nicknamed 'Spiderman' and hopes to break the Guinness world records with his bizarre feats of contortion, demonstrates acrobatics skills in Gaza City June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016

Demonstrators attend a protest against rape and violence against women in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Demonstrators attend a protest against rape and violence against women in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

U.S. Navy sailors watch a woman walk past as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York, U.S., May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Navy sailors watch a woman walk past as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York, U.S., May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Photographer
Jason Reed
Location
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016

A design featuring decorative turtles is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House during the opening night of the annual Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A design featuring decorative turtles is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House during the opening night of the annual Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Photographer
Jacky Naegelen
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Fog covers the top of the Eiffel Tower as rainy weather continues in Paris, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Fog covers the top of the Eiffel Tower as rainy weather continues in Paris, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
