Photos of the week

Photographer
Steve Nesius
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters during the investigation of a shooting at the Pulse night club, where as 49 people died after a gunman opened fire, in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
LOUISVILLE, United States
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

A well-wisher holding a banner touches the hearse carrying the remains of Muhammad Ali during the funeral procession for the three-time heavyweight boxing champion in Louisville, Kentucky, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

A Guardsman faints at Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. Trooping the Colour is a ceremony to honour Queen Elizabeth's official birthday. The Queen celebrates her 90th birthday this year. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

A teargas grenade explodes near an England fan ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius walks across the courtroom without his prosthetic legs during the third day of the resentencing hearing for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at Pretoria High Court, South Africa June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
AMERIYAT FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, carries her child during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Dominique Hernandez holds up her fist painted in the colors of a rainbow, with a heart on her pulse, attends a vigil in memory of victims one day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, in Los Angeles, California, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Mussa Qawasma
Location
HEBRON, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Palestinians rush to receive food cooked for free during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Hebron June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A woman wearing Mickey Mouse ears watches the opening ceremony at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai, China, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
ISEO, ITALY
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A view from the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy, June 16, 2016. Ever fancied walking on water? Well now you can, thanks to Bulgarian-born artist Christo's latest art installation providing a floating walkway at Italy's Lake Iseo. For just a few weeks, "The Floating Piers" will rest on the surface of the picturesque lake, 100 km...more

Photographer
Sergio Perez
Location
La Teste de Buch, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

People walk along the Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Photographer
Yannis Behrakis
Location
Athens, Greece
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

An anti-government demonstrator waves a Greek flag outside the parliament during a protest in Athens, Greece June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
LEEDS, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Photographer
Alister Doyle
Location
NUUK, GREENLAND
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Photographer
Handout .
Location
BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

A fish swims trapped inside a transparent jellyfish in this image captured by photographer Tim Samuel in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Byron Bay on Australia's east coast, taken December 8, 2015 and provided to Reuters June 11, 2016. Tim Samuel Photography/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
HORGOS, Serbia
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Migrants from Afghanistan hold hands as they walk along the Serbian-Hungarian border fence at a makeshift camp near the village of Horgos, Serbia, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Police forensics investigators work at the crime scene of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Demonstrators protesting Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump (in window, L) are reflected in the side of his car as he departs after he was deposed for a lawsuit involving partners in a restaurant venture at offices in Washington, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

A group of young developers stand for a group photo on stage during the Apple World Wide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Wilfredo Perez (L), a local bartender at a gay bar, is embraced by his partner Jackson Hollman during a vigil to commemorate victims of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

