Photos of the week

Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
POTERO, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016

An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows the many different collars (jabots) she wears with her robes, in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Cuillin Cox, the son of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, arrives by boat to attend a special service at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Aaron Josefczyk
Location
CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Cleveland Cavaliers Lebron James celebrates with the crowd during a parade to celebrate winning the 2016 NBA Championship in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
POYANG, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

A man rows on a flooded area in Poyang County, Jiangxi province, China June 21, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Photographer
Darren Staples
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Iceland's Ari Skulason celebrates with a baby after the match against Austria., June 22, 2016 REUTERS/Darren Staples

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas jokes with his clerks as he describes their decision-making process in his chambers at the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Gene Blevins
Location
AZUSA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016

A Los Angeles County fire helicopter makes a night drop while battling the so-called Fish Fire above Azusa, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Photographer
Pilar Olivares
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016

Brazil's synchronised swimmers Maria Eduarda Miccuci (R) and Luisa Borges perform during a photo session at the Rio Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
JERASH, Jordan
Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016

Brothers of Belal Al-Zuhbe, one of the solders killed in an attack on a border military post near a camp for Syrian refugees, cry during Al-Zuhbe's funeral at Nahleh village in the city of Jerash, north of Amman, Jordan, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Washington, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016

Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Banking Committee at Capitol Hill in Washington, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
MID SEA, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016

A military personnel is seen next to fighter jets on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photographer
Ognen Teofilovski
Location
Kumanovo, Macedonia
Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016

People celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, Macedonia June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
NOCHIXTLAN, Mexico
Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016

A riot police officer walks past a burned truck carrying chickens after clashes with protesters from the National Coordination of Education Workers (CNTE) teachers� union during a protest against President Enrique Pena Nieto's education reform, in the town of Nochixtlan, northwest of the state capital, Oaxaca City, Mexico June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Photographer
Shamil Zhumatov
Location
Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan
Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016

The Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew members, Timothy Peake of Britain, Yuri Malenchenko of Russia and Timothy Kopra of the U.S., descends beneath a parachute near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, June 18, 2016.REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Photographer
Alvin Baez
Location
GUANICA, PUERTO RICO
Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016

Lucyvette Padro (C) kisses the face of her son Angel Candelario, one of the victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, at his wake after he was flown in from Florida to be buried, in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
SAINT ETIENNE, France
Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016

An female England fan wears a mask of Queen Elizabeth II as she rides on the shoulders of her mates gathering in Saint Etienne ahead of their team's match against Slovakia. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016

Civilians, who fled the violence in Manbij city, arrive to the southeastern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
BROOKLYN, United States
Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016

A participant dressed as a mermaid goes to swim in the beach after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn, New York, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
ACRE, Israel
Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016

A woman looks at her mobile phone to check the time before the morning prayer begins during the holy month of Ramadan in the Old City of the northern Israeli city of Arce June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

