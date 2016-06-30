Photos of the week
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots, in Ahmedabad, India, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Displaced children, who fled from the Islamic State violence, are seen inside a tent at a refugee camp in the Makhmour area near Mosul, Iraq, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Beyonce performs "Freedom" with Kendrick Lamar at the 2016 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A friend of Gulsen Bahadir, a victim of Tuesday's attack on Ataturk airport, mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Masked Palestinians read the Koran before clashes with Israeli police erupted during the holy month of Ramadan near the Dome of the Rock (seen in background) on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City June 28, 2016. An Israeli police spokesman said on Tuesday that the compound would be closed to visitors, including Jewish visitors, for three days in response to clashes,...more
A man pushes a tub carrying children as he gets them back home after school at a flooded area in Duchang, Jiangxi Province, China, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Boys play with soccer balls in front of the statue of Argentina's player Lionel Messi after it was unveiled in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Leave supporters cheer results at a Leave.eu party after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in London, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Riot police, with a rainbow flag in the background, chase LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Jockey Elias Mannucci of "Istrice" (Porcupine) parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man jumps from a 12-meter-high footbridge into the waters of the Yenisei river on a hot summer day in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants, Iraq, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A man runs near a part of a mutilated body near the construction site of the beach volleyball venue for 2016 Rio Olympics on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets audience members at a campaign rally in Bangor, Maine, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman wearing a cowboy hat with a uterus symbol demonstrates outside the U.S. Supreme Court as the court is set to rule on a legal challenge by abortion providers to a Texas law requiring doctors performing the procedure to have "admitting privileges" at local hospitals and clinics to meet hospital-grade standards in Washington, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson celebrates after defeating England to knock them out of the Euro 2016 in Nice, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Michael DalderLivepic
A burned out truck rests on a roadside after the Erskine Fire burned through Weldon, California, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Fishermen use a fire to attract fish on a traditional �sulfuric fire fishing" boat in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill in Westminster, London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth