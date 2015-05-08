Picking up the pieces in Nepal

A boy in mourning for a family member rescues a CD from his destroyed home in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 6, 2015. Many are in mountainous regions, served by few if any roads, and where aid has been slow to reach. Some survivors have relied on the efforts...more

A boy in mourning for a family member rescues a CD from his destroyed home in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 6, 2015. Many are in mountainous regions, served by few if any roads, and where aid has been slow to reach. Some survivors have relied on the efforts of ordinary Nepalis that have often gone unreported amid the huge relief operation by foreign agencies. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close