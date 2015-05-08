Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri May 8, 2015 | 3:05pm BST

Picking up the pieces in Nepal

Earthquake victims rebuild a house after the April 25 earthquake at a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur, Nepal May 8, 2015. Ten days after the 7.8 magnitude quake, many people were still searching debris for the bodies of loved ones, or struggling to recuperate from injury and trauma. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Earthquake victims rebuild a house after the April 25 earthquake at a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur, Nepal May 8, 2015. Ten days after the 7.8 magnitude quake, many people were still searching debris for the bodies of loved ones, or struggling...more

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Earthquake victims rebuild a house after the April 25 earthquake at a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur, Nepal May 8, 2015. Ten days after the 7.8 magnitude quake, many people were still searching debris for the bodies of loved ones, or struggling to recuperate from injury and trauma. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
1 / 18
A bed lies on the debris of a collapsed house at a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. The devastating earthquake killed over 7,700 people and flattened towns and villages across central Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A bed lies on the debris of a collapsed house at a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. The devastating earthquake killed over 7,700 people and flattened towns and villages across central Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
A bed lies on the debris of a collapsed house at a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. The devastating earthquake killed over 7,700 people and flattened towns and villages across central Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
2 / 18
A woman runs to unload a helicopter bringing emergency food supplies in the remote village of Dovan, Nepal, May 8, 2015. Many surveyed their wrecked communities and wondered how they would ever rebuild. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A woman runs to unload a helicopter bringing emergency food supplies in the remote village of Dovan, Nepal, May 8, 2015. Many surveyed their wrecked communities and wondered how they would ever rebuild. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
A woman runs to unload a helicopter bringing emergency food supplies in the remote village of Dovan, Nepal, May 8, 2015. Many surveyed their wrecked communities and wondered how they would ever rebuild. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
3 / 18
A local resident throws a brick from the ruins of her home in Bhaktapur, Nepal May 8, 2015. Survivors across the Himalayan nation expressed gratitude for international relief workers and the local soldiers who sped to their aid in the disaster's wake. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A local resident throws a brick from the ruins of her home in Bhaktapur, Nepal May 8, 2015. Survivors across the Himalayan nation expressed gratitude for international relief workers and the local soldiers who sped to their aid in the disaster's...more

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
A local resident throws a brick from the ruins of her home in Bhaktapur, Nepal May 8, 2015. Survivors across the Himalayan nation expressed gratitude for international relief workers and the local soldiers who sped to their aid in the disaster's wake. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
4 / 18
Local residents clear the rubble from the ruins of their home in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 8, 2015. Now many fret that foreigners may not stay long enough to help with the equally daunting task of resurrecting homes and livelihoods, while the Nepalese government's reputation for inefficiency and graft is a further cause for concern. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Local residents clear the rubble from the ruins of their home in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 8, 2015. Now many fret that foreigners may not stay long enough to help with the equally daunting task of resurrecting homes and livelihoods, while the Nepalese...more

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Local residents clear the rubble from the ruins of their home in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 8, 2015. Now many fret that foreigners may not stay long enough to help with the equally daunting task of resurrecting homes and livelihoods, while the Nepalese government's reputation for inefficiency and graft is a further cause for concern. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
5 / 18
An earthquake survivor visits her collapsed house in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 5, 2015. Kathmandu is a city of migrants, and in the days after the quake tens of thousands of Nepalis left for family homes in distant villages. Soon, a place famed for its bustling, narrow streets was eerily deserted. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An earthquake survivor visits her collapsed house in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 5, 2015. Kathmandu is a city of migrants, and in the days after the quake tens of thousands of Nepalis left for family homes in distant villages....more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
An earthquake survivor visits her collapsed house in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 5, 2015. Kathmandu is a city of migrants, and in the days after the quake tens of thousands of Nepalis left for family homes in distant villages. Soon, a place famed for its bustling, narrow streets was eerily deserted. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
6 / 18
A man searches among the rubble as he stands on top of collapsed houses in Bhaktapur May 7, 2015. The Nepal of cliche is gritty and resilient, a land of Gurkhas and Sherpas. But many survivors do not complain simply because they know other Nepalis are suffering, too. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man searches among the rubble as he stands on top of collapsed houses in Bhaktapur May 7, 2015. The Nepal of cliche is gritty and resilient, a land of Gurkhas and Sherpas. But many survivors do not complain simply because they know other Nepalis...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
A man searches among the rubble as he stands on top of collapsed houses in Bhaktapur May 7, 2015. The Nepal of cliche is gritty and resilient, a land of Gurkhas and Sherpas. But many survivors do not complain simply because they know other Nepalis are suffering, too. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
7 / 18
Paru Shrestha stands inside her damaged house in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2015. Six years ago, Shrestha's family tore down their old home in the Nepali town of Sankhu and replaced it with a modern, five-storey house. It probably saved their lives. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Paru Shrestha stands inside her damaged house in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2015. Six years ago, Shrestha's family tore down their old home in the Nepali town of Sankhu and replaced it with a modern, five-storey house. It...more

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Paru Shrestha stands inside her damaged house in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2015. Six years ago, Shrestha's family tore down their old home in the Nepali town of Sankhu and replaced it with a modern, five-storey house. It probably saved their lives. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 18
A woman collects rice grains found in the rubble of her home in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 6, 2015. The quake has affected 8 million of Nepal's 28 million people, with at least 3 million needing tents, water, food and medicines over the next three months, said the United Nations. About 519,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A woman collects rice grains found in the rubble of her home in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 6, 2015. The quake has affected 8 million of Nepal's 28 million people, with at least 3 million needing tents, water, food and medicines over the next three months,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
A woman collects rice grains found in the rubble of her home in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 6, 2015. The quake has affected 8 million of Nepal's 28 million people, with at least 3 million needing tents, water, food and medicines over the next three months, said the United Nations. About 519,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
9 / 18
A boy in mourning for a family member rescues a CD from his destroyed home in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 6, 2015. Many are in mountainous regions, served by few if any roads, and where aid has been slow to reach. Some survivors have relied on the efforts of ordinary Nepalis that have often gone unreported amid the huge relief operation by foreign agencies. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A boy in mourning for a family member rescues a CD from his destroyed home in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 6, 2015. Many are in mountainous regions, served by few if any roads, and where aid has been slow to reach. Some survivors have relied on the efforts...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
A boy in mourning for a family member rescues a CD from his destroyed home in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 6, 2015. Many are in mountainous regions, served by few if any roads, and where aid has been slow to reach. Some survivors have relied on the efforts of ordinary Nepalis that have often gone unreported amid the huge relief operation by foreign agencies. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
10 / 18
A local resident stands in front of the ruins of his home in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A local resident stands in front of the ruins of his home in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
A local resident stands in front of the ruins of his home in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
11 / 18
A girl walks through a village in Kerauja, Nepal, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A girl walks through a village in Kerauja, Nepal, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
A girl walks through a village in Kerauja, Nepal, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
12 / 18
A man moves past the remains of a collapsed house in a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man moves past the remains of a collapsed house in a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
A man moves past the remains of a collapsed house in a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
13 / 18
A woman clears the debris from her damaged house on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman clears the debris from her damaged house on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
A woman clears the debris from her damaged house on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
14 / 18
Earthquake survivors clear debris from a collapsed house in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Earthquake survivors clear debris from a collapsed house in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Earthquake survivors clear debris from a collapsed house in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
15 / 18
People walk past damaged houses in a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People walk past damaged houses in a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
People walk past damaged houses in a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
16 / 18
A woman holding chicks stands by the door of her damaged house in a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman holding chicks stands by the door of her damaged house in a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
A woman holding chicks stands by the door of her damaged house in a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
17 / 18
Earthquake victims work to rebuild a house in a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Earthquake victims work to rebuild a house in a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Earthquake victims work to rebuild a house in a village on the outskirts of Lalitpur May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Portraits of the people

Portraits of the people

Next Slideshows

Portraits of the people

Portraits of the people

Oversized, black-and-white portraits of ordinary people in unusual locations by French artist JR.

08 May 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

08 May 2015
Dead-heat election

Dead-heat election

Britain goes to vote in the tightest election for decades.

08 May 2015
Tornadoes in Oklahoma City

Tornadoes in Oklahoma City

A series of tornadoes touched down southwest of Oklahoma City, flattening structures and severe flooding.

07 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.

Commoner Queen

Commoner Queen

Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.

Dancing with the Irish

Dancing with the Irish

Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

Fire ravages French migrant camp

Fire ravages French migrant camp

A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures