Pictures | Thu May 14, 2015 | 4:11pm BST

Picking up the pieces in Nepal

Women walk through debris in the early morning hours in Bhaktapur near Kathmandu, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Children line up to receive food, distributed by charity group Khalsa Aid to the survivors of the earthquakes, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Makeshift shelters are seen through a helicopter after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A man feeds pigeons near the debris of a collapsed temple after the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Border paramilitary policemen pick up a sign on the debris of their police station which was destroyed by a 7.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Nepal on April 25, in Gyirong county, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A vendor sits on top of the debris of a collapsed temple as she sells green vegetables after the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
People line up to receive food, distributed by charity group Khalsa Aid to the survivors of the earthquakes, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
An aerial view of collapsed and damaged houses at Sankhu outskirts of Kathmandu after the earthquake in Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Nepalese soldiers, carrying earthquake relief aid, board a helicopter at Charikot in Dolkha district, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A Nepalese military personnel walks past collapsed buildings after Tuesday's earthquake at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A man offers prayers to the idol of the god Bhairab after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Nepal's military personnel carry the body of a person who died on a stretcher as they walk past collapsed buildings at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A Nepalese military personnel walks inside a collapsed building after Tuesday's earthquake at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A man reads a newspaper as he sits inside his shop near the debris of a collapsed temple after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Collapsed buildings are pictured after Tuesday's earthquake at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
An earthquake victim is carried in a stretcher after being airlifted from Ramechhap District, at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Relatives of an earthquake victim who died in Tuesday's earthquake cry as they see the body at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A woman carries a bag as she walks on debris of collapsed houses, in the early morning hours in Bhaktapur near Kathmandu, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
