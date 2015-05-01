Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri May 1, 2015 | 9:40pm BST

Pictures of the month: April

Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, Chile, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas

Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, Chile, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, Chile, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas
Close
1 / 54
Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 54
An injured girl is carried by a Nepal Army personnel to a helicopter following Saturday's earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An injured girl is carried by a Nepal Army personnel to a helicopter following Saturday's earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
An injured girl is carried by a Nepal Army personnel to a helicopter following Saturday's earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 54
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
4 / 54
People swim in the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People swim in the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
People swim in the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
5 / 54
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 54
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
7 / 54
A demonstrator dressed as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff takes part during a protest against Rousseff in Brasilia April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A demonstrator dressed as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff takes part during a protest against Rousseff in Brasilia April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
A demonstrator dressed as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff takes part during a protest against Rousseff in Brasilia April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
8 / 54
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, April 15, 2015. The news conference was disrupted on Wednesday when a woman in a black T-shirt jumped on the podium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, April 15, 2015. The news conference was disrupted on Wednesday when a woman in a black T-shirt jumped on the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, April 15, 2015. The news conference was disrupted on Wednesday when a woman in a black T-shirt jumped on the podium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 54
A racehorse begins to lose consciousness following an anesthetic at Veliefendi equine hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 6, 2015. A state-of-the-art hospital for hundreds of horses run by the Jockey Club of Turkey at Istanbul's Veliefendi racecourse is the country's oldest and biggest. Grooms and trainers at the equine clinic work with vets and nurses while owners hope their prize runners, often worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, will recover quickly and then run faster still. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A racehorse begins to lose consciousness following an anesthetic at Veliefendi equine hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 6, 2015. A state-of-the-art hospital for hundreds of horses run by the Jockey Club of Turkey at Istanbul's Veliefendi racecourse...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A racehorse begins to lose consciousness following an anesthetic at Veliefendi equine hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 6, 2015. A state-of-the-art hospital for hundreds of horses run by the Jockey Club of Turkey at Istanbul's Veliefendi racecourse is the country's oldest and biggest. Grooms and trainers at the equine clinic work with vets and nurses while owners hope their prize runners, often worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, will recover quickly and then run faster still. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
10 / 54
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits another supporter with a motorbike during celebrations in Kano, Nigeria, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits another supporter with a motorbike during celebrations in Kano, Nigeria, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits another supporter with a motorbike during celebrations in Kano, Nigeria, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 54
Sikh twins sleep during the Baisakhi festival at Panja Sahib shrine in Hassan Abdel April 13, 2015. Hundreds of Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived into Pakistan to celebrate the Baisakhi festival with Pakistani Sikhs at the shrines of Panja Sahib and Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Sikh twins sleep during the Baisakhi festival at Panja Sahib shrine in Hassan Abdel April 13, 2015. Hundreds of Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived into Pakistan to celebrate the Baisakhi festival with Pakistani Sikhs at the shrines of Panja Sahib and...more

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Sikh twins sleep during the Baisakhi festival at Panja Sahib shrine in Hassan Abdel April 13, 2015. Hundreds of Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived into Pakistan to celebrate the Baisakhi festival with Pakistani Sikhs at the shrines of Panja Sahib and Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Close
12 / 54
A general view of the residential area is pictured during dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blue city in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, which residents say originally, was used to show where the highest caste of priestly Hindus live, who wanted to set them apart from the rest of the population. Later the rest of the population followed suit. Another reason for the city to be blue is to keep the buildings cool during the summers, local residents said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A general view of the residential area is pictured during dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blue city in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, which residents say originally, was used to show where the highest...more

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A general view of the residential area is pictured during dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blue city in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, which residents say originally, was used to show where the highest caste of priestly Hindus live, who wanted to set them apart from the rest of the population. Later the rest of the population followed suit. Another reason for the city to be blue is to keep the buildings cool during the summers, local residents said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 54
A demonstrator looks up after being sprayed with pepper spray during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A demonstrator looks up after being sprayed with pepper spray during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A demonstrator looks up after being sprayed with pepper spray during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 54
Tang Thi Thang baths her disabled son Doan Van Quy outside their family home in Truc Ly, in Vietnam's Quang Binh Province April 11, 2015. Doan Van Quy's father, a soldier who served on 12.7 mm anti-aircraft guns during the Vietnam war, said he lived in several areas that were contaminated by Agent Orange. Two of his sons were born with serious health problems and the family and local health officials link their illnesses to their father's exposure to Agent Orange. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tang Thi Thang baths her disabled son Doan Van Quy outside their family home in Truc Ly, in Vietnam's Quang Binh Province April 11, 2015. Doan Van Quy's father, a soldier who served on 12.7 mm anti-aircraft guns during the Vietnam war, said he lived...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Tang Thi Thang baths her disabled son Doan Van Quy outside their family home in Truc Ly, in Vietnam's Quang Binh Province April 11, 2015. Doan Van Quy's father, a soldier who served on 12.7 mm anti-aircraft guns during the Vietnam war, said he lived in several areas that were contaminated by Agent Orange. Two of his sons were born with serious health problems and the family and local health officials link their illnesses to their father's exposure to Agent Orange. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 54
A "nail house", the last building in the area, sits in the middle of a road under construction in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, April 10, 2015. According to local media, the owner of the house didn't reach an agreement with the local authority about compensation of the demolition. REUTERS/Stringer

A "nail house", the last building in the area, sits in the middle of a road under construction in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, April 10, 2015. According to local media, the owner of the house didn't reach an agreement with the...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
A "nail house", the last building in the area, sits in the middle of a road under construction in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, April 10, 2015. According to local media, the owner of the house didn't reach an agreement with the local authority about compensation of the demolition. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 54
A grave cleaner sits on a coffin next to a mummified body during the exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove and rebury the bodies. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into plastic bags, labeled and stored in mass graves. Bodies that have been stored in the upper crypt are exposed to dry and sunny conditions which means they do not decompose and instead become mummified. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner sits on a coffin next to a mummified body during the exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A grave cleaner sits on a coffin next to a mummified body during the exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove and rebury the bodies. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into plastic bags, labeled and stored in mass graves. Bodies that have been stored in the upper crypt are exposed to dry and sunny conditions which means they do not decompose and instead become mummified. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
17 / 54
A protester carries stones as he holds position against riot policemen during clashes against the Burundi's ruling Conseil National pour la Defense de la Democratie - Forces pour Defense de la Democratie (CNDD-FDD) decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office in the capital Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A protester carries stones as he holds position against riot policemen during clashes against the Burundi's ruling Conseil National pour la Defense de la Democratie - Forces pour Defense de la Democratie (CNDD-FDD) decision to allow President Pierre...more

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A protester carries stones as he holds position against riot policemen during clashes against the Burundi's ruling Conseil National pour la Defense de la Democratie - Forces pour Defense de la Democratie (CNDD-FDD) decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office in the capital Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
18 / 54
Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) try to rescue a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. Four people climbed the tree to try to save the man after he was seen hanging. They released his body to a crowd below where people tried to catch it in plastic sheets, a Reuters photographer at the scene witnessed. More than a dozen debt-ridden farmers have committed suicide in India in recent weeks as discontent grows against Prime Minister Narendra Modi who they say has done little to ease the plight of rural communities after crops were damaged by unseasonable rains. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) try to rescue a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. Four people climbed the tree to try to save the man after he was seen hanging. They...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) try to rescue a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. Four people climbed the tree to try to save the man after he was seen hanging. They released his body to a crowd below where people tried to catch it in plastic sheets, a Reuters photographer at the scene witnessed. More than a dozen debt-ridden farmers have committed suicide in India in recent weeks as discontent grows against Prime Minister Narendra Modi who they say has done little to ease the plight of rural communities after crops were damaged by unseasonable rains. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
19 / 54
Victims of Saturday's earthquake rest inside an Indian Air Force helicopter as they are evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Victims of Saturday's earthquake rest inside an Indian Air Force helicopter as they are evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Victims of Saturday's earthquake rest inside an Indian Air Force helicopter as they are evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
20 / 54
Ropes weighted down with water bottles are used to apply traction to the legs of an injured girl after she fractured them during Saturday's earthquake, at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Ropes weighted down with water bottles are used to apply traction to the legs of an injured girl after she fractured them during Saturday's earthquake, at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Ropes weighted down with water bottles are used to apply traction to the legs of an injured girl after she fractured them during Saturday's earthquake, at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
21 / 54
A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California April 13, 2015. The average daily water usage per person in Palm Springs is 201 gallons, more than double the California average. California's cities and towns would be required to cut their water usage by up to 35 percent or face steep fines under proposed new rules, the state's first-ever mandatory cutbacks in urban water use as the state enters its fourth year of severe drought. Communities where residential customers use more than 165 gallons of water per person per day would have to cut back by 35 percent. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California April 13, 2015. The average daily water usage per person in Palm Springs is 201 gallons, more than double the California average. California's cities and towns...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California April 13, 2015. The average daily water usage per person in Palm Springs is 201 gallons, more than double the California average. California's cities and towns would be required to cut their water usage by up to 35 percent or face steep fines under proposed new rules, the state's first-ever mandatory cutbacks in urban water use as the state enters its fourth year of severe drought. Communities where residential customers use more than 165 gallons of water per person per day would have to cut back by 35 percent. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
22 / 54
Students look on during an event marking the one year anniversary of the #BBOG (Bring back our girls) advocacy group's call for the release of the 219 abducted Chibok school girls in Abuja, Nigeria. April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Students look on during an event marking the one year anniversary of the #BBOG (Bring back our girls) advocacy group's call for the release of the 219 abducted Chibok school girls in Abuja, Nigeria. April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Students look on during an event marking the one year anniversary of the #BBOG (Bring back our girls) advocacy group's call for the release of the 219 abducted Chibok school girls in Abuja, Nigeria. April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
23 / 54
A Guarani Indian woman jokes with her son in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 27, 2015. The National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) has recognized 521 hectares of this area as indigenous territory, making it the smallest indigenous reserve in Brazil. Members of the Guarani community have now established a new village outside the demarcation and are being threatened with an eviction through a court order. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Guarani Indian woman jokes with her son in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 27, 2015. The National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) has recognized 521 hectares of this area as indigenous territory, making it the smallest...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A Guarani Indian woman jokes with her son in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 27, 2015. The National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) has recognized 521 hectares of this area as indigenous territory, making it the smallest indigenous reserve in Brazil. Members of the Guarani community have now established a new village outside the demarcation and are being threatened with an eviction through a court order. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
24 / 54
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis (C) gestures to tax officers (not pictured) who are demonstrating over pay issues in their sector, in order to discuss with their representatives (L and R), outside the ministry's building in Athens April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis (C) gestures to tax officers (not pictured) who are demonstrating over pay issues in their sector, in order to discuss with their representatives (L and R), outside the ministry's building in Athens April 30,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis (C) gestures to tax officers (not pictured) who are demonstrating over pay issues in their sector, in order to discuss with their representatives (L and R), outside the ministry's building in Athens April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
25 / 54
A man, protesting the death of Freddie Gray, is detained by police after defying a curfew in Baltimore, Maryland April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man, protesting the death of Freddie Gray, is detained by police after defying a curfew in Baltimore, Maryland April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A man, protesting the death of Freddie Gray, is detained by police after defying a curfew in Baltimore, Maryland April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
26 / 54
Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio of Brazil (C) walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with friends, in Indio, California April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio of Brazil (C) walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with friends, in Indio, California April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio of Brazil (C) walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with friends, in Indio, California April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
27 / 54
A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
28 / 54
Secretary of State John Kerry, U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (2nd R) and staff watch a tablet in Lausanne as U.S. President Barack Obama makes a state address on the status of the Iran nuclear program talks, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Secretary of State John Kerry, U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (2nd R) and staff watch a tablet in Lausanne as U.S. President Barack Obama makes a state address on the status of the Iran nuclear program talks, April 2, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Secretary of State John Kerry, U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (2nd R) and staff watch a tablet in Lausanne as U.S. President Barack Obama makes a state address on the status of the Iran nuclear program talks, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
Close
29 / 54
Nicola Sturgeon (2nd R), the leader of the Scottish National Party, poses with local candidate Michelle Thomson during a campaign visit in South Queensferry, Britain April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Nicola Sturgeon (2nd R), the leader of the Scottish National Party, poses with local candidate Michelle Thomson during a campaign visit in South Queensferry, Britain April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Nicola Sturgeon (2nd R), the leader of the Scottish National Party, poses with local candidate Michelle Thomson during a campaign visit in South Queensferry, Britain April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
30 / 54
U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian (C) holds her toddler daughter North West as they arrive for a baptism ceremony at the Cathedral of Saint James in Jerusalem's Old City April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian (C) holds her toddler daughter North West as they arrive for a baptism ceremony at the Cathedral of Saint James in Jerusalem's Old City April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian (C) holds her toddler daughter North West as they arrive for a baptism ceremony at the Cathedral of Saint James in Jerusalem's Old City April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
31 / 54
Padraig Harrington of Ireland reacts after missing a hole-in-one on the 9th tee with fellow countryman Shane Lowry (L) during the par 3 event held ahead of the 2015 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Padraig Harrington of Ireland reacts after missing a hole-in-one on the 9th tee with fellow countryman Shane Lowry (L) during the par 3 event held ahead of the 2015 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 8, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Padraig Harrington of Ireland reacts after missing a hole-in-one on the 9th tee with fellow countryman Shane Lowry (L) during the par 3 event held ahead of the 2015 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
32 / 54
An injured boy sleeps on the ground outside the overcrowded Dhading hospital, in the aftermath of Saturday's earthquake, in Dhading Besi, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An injured boy sleeps on the ground outside the overcrowded Dhading hospital, in the aftermath of Saturday's earthquake, in Dhading Besi, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
An injured boy sleeps on the ground outside the overcrowded Dhading hospital, in the aftermath of Saturday's earthquake, in Dhading Besi, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
33 / 54
A Saudi artillery unit fires shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi artillery unit fires shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A Saudi artillery unit fires shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
34 / 54
Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as a Baltimore Orioles player, wearing a white colored uniform, races towards home plate during the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as a Baltimore Orioles player, wearing a white colored uniform, races towards home plate during the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore, Maryland April 29,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as a Baltimore Orioles player, wearing a white colored uniform, races towards home plate during the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
35 / 54
A body of a victim lies trapped in the debris after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A body of a victim lies trapped in the debris after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
A body of a victim lies trapped in the debris after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
36 / 54
A firefighter uses a saw to open a metal gate while fighting a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland in the early morning hours of April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A firefighter uses a saw to open a metal gate while fighting a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland in the early morning hours of April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A firefighter uses a saw to open a metal gate while fighting a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland in the early morning hours of April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
37 / 54
British former police officer Swasie Turner abseils for charity in a wheelchair down the fortification bastions of Valletta, Malta, April 27, 2015. Turner has wheeled himself more than 38,000 miles and raised over �1 million for charity since 1997 after losing his wife to cancer, according to local media. The traumatic loss came months after he was confined to a wheelchair when he was deliberately run down by a motorcycle while on duty as a police officer. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

British former police officer Swasie Turner abseils for charity in a wheelchair down the fortification bastions of Valletta, Malta, April 27, 2015. Turner has wheeled himself more than 38,000 miles and raised over �1 million for charity since 1997...more

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
British former police officer Swasie Turner abseils for charity in a wheelchair down the fortification bastions of Valletta, Malta, April 27, 2015. Turner has wheeled himself more than 38,000 miles and raised over �1 million for charity since 1997 after losing his wife to cancer, according to local media. The traumatic loss came months after he was confined to a wheelchair when he was deliberately run down by a motorcycle while on duty as a police officer. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
38 / 54
Haval Raperin, a member and leader of a group of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters combs her hair at a base in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. Women fighters at a Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) base on Mount Sinjar in northwest Iraq, just like their male counterparts, have to be ready for action at any time. Smoke from the front line, marking their battle against Islamic State, which launched an assault on northern Iraq last summer, is visible from the base. Many of the women have cut links with their families back home; the fighters come from all corners of the Kurdish region. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Haval Raperin, a member and leader of a group of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters combs her hair at a base in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. Women fighters at a Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) base on Mount Sinjar in northwest Iraq, just like their male...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Haval Raperin, a member and leader of a group of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters combs her hair at a base in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. Women fighters at a Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) base on Mount Sinjar in northwest Iraq, just like their male counterparts, have to be ready for action at any time. Smoke from the front line, marking their battle against Islamic State, which launched an assault on northern Iraq last summer, is visible from the base. Many of the women have cut links with their families back home; the fighters come from all corners of the Kurdish region. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
39 / 54
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse ,The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse ,The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse ,The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
40 / 54
A Palestinian man plays with his son outside their damaged house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man plays with his son outside their damaged house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A Palestinian man plays with his son outside their damaged house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
41 / 54
A model waits backstage during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A model waits backstage during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A model waits backstage during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
42 / 54
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
43 / 54
A replica of pre-historic drawings showing lions is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project in Vallon Pont d'Arc April 8, 2015. The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet, in Vallon Pont-d'Arc in the Ardeche region, containing the world's earliest known art which was recently named a UNESCO World Heritage site. The facsimile cavern, which condenses some 8000m2 of the original site into 3000m2, will display faithful reproductions of paintings and engravings and will be inaugurated on April 10 and will open to the public on April 25. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

A replica of pre-historic drawings showing lions is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project in Vallon Pont d'Arc April 8, 2015. The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A replica of pre-historic drawings showing lions is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project in Vallon Pont d'Arc April 8, 2015. The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet, in Vallon Pont-d'Arc in the Ardeche region, containing the world's earliest known art which was recently named a UNESCO World Heritage site. The facsimile cavern, which condenses some 8000m2 of the original site into 3000m2, will display faithful reproductions of paintings and engravings and will be inaugurated on April 10 and will open to the public on April 25. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
44 / 54
A foreign man bathes on a sports field adjacent to a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north of Durban, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A foreign man bathes on a sports field adjacent to a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north of Durban, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A foreign man bathes on a sports field adjacent to a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north of Durban, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
45 / 54
A woman carries a rose as she arrives for a memorial vigil for the people killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, at the "Freedom Corner" in Kenya's capital Nairobi April 7, 2015. Kenyan university students marched in the capital to demand more security from the government after gunmen killed nearly 150 people at a campus in the eastern town of Garissa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman carries a rose as she arrives for a memorial vigil for the people killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, at the "Freedom Corner" in Kenya's capital Nairobi April 7, 2015. Kenyan university students marched in the capital to demand...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A woman carries a rose as she arrives for a memorial vigil for the people killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, at the "Freedom Corner" in Kenya's capital Nairobi April 7, 2015. Kenyan university students marched in the capital to demand more security from the government after gunmen killed nearly 150 people at a campus in the eastern town of Garissa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
46 / 54
A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
47 / 54
A tree is covered with snow on a sunny spring day in the western Austrian village of Absam April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A tree is covered with snow on a sunny spring day in the western Austrian village of Absam April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A tree is covered with snow on a sunny spring day in the western Austrian village of Absam April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
48 / 54
Greek Coast guard officers and locals look at a capsized sailboat with migrants onboard, who are trying to reach Greece, near the coast of the southeastern island of Rhodes April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Loizos

Greek Coast guard officers and locals look at a capsized sailboat with migrants onboard, who are trying to reach Greece, near the coast of the southeastern island of Rhodes April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Loizos

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Greek Coast guard officers and locals look at a capsized sailboat with migrants onboard, who are trying to reach Greece, near the coast of the southeastern island of Rhodes April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Loizos
Close
49 / 54
A man runs with an injured child at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on Al-Dubeit neighborhood in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah

A man runs with an injured child at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on Al-Dubeit neighborhood in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
A man runs with an injured child at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on Al-Dubeit neighborhood in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah
Close
50 / 54
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
51 / 54
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
52 / 54
A vehicle partially submerged in dry mud is pictured in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, April 8, 2015. Chile was hit by heavy rains and floods at the end of March. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A vehicle partially submerged in dry mud is pictured in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, April 8, 2015. Chile was hit by heavy rains and floods at the end of March. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A vehicle partially submerged in dry mud is pictured in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, April 8, 2015. Chile was hit by heavy rains and floods at the end of March. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
53 / 54
Joe Wong, 31, poses for photograph at his apartment in Bangkok April 3, 2015. Joe Wong, a 31-year-old transgender man from Singapore, underwent surgery to remove his breasts in 2007 and legally changed his name from Joleen to Joe. He had his uterus removed in 2009, and is legally recognised as a male. Wong is one of the many lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Asia who faced abuse and violence from his family. To escape the violence and find acceptance, many LGBT people migrate abroad - including Wong, who moved to Bangkok, where he currently works for the rights group, the Asia Pacific Transgender Network. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Joe Wong, 31, poses for photograph at his apartment in Bangkok April 3, 2015. Joe Wong, a 31-year-old transgender man from Singapore, underwent surgery to remove his breasts in 2007 and legally changed his name from Joleen to Joe. He had his uterus...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Joe Wong, 31, poses for photograph at his apartment in Bangkok April 3, 2015. Joe Wong, a 31-year-old transgender man from Singapore, underwent surgery to remove his breasts in 2007 and legally changed his name from Joleen to Joe. He had his uterus removed in 2009, and is legally recognised as a male. Wong is one of the many lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Asia who faced abuse and violence from his family. To escape the violence and find acceptance, many LGBT people migrate abroad - including Wong, who moved to Bangkok, where he currently works for the rights group, the Asia Pacific Transgender Network. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
54 / 54
View Again
View Next
Anti-Expo protests in Milan

Anti-Expo protests in Milan

Next Slideshows

Anti-Expo protests in Milan

Anti-Expo protests in Milan

Italy opens the Milan Expo amid fears it could be overshadowed by scandal and street protests.

01 May 2015
Chile volcano erupts

Chile volcano erupts

Volcano Calbuco continues to erupt, coating nearby towns and forcing the cancellation of flights as far as Buenos Aires.

01 May 2015
May Day clashes in Turkey

May Day clashes in Turkey

Istanbul goes into security lockdown as police attempt to stop May Day rallies at Taksim Square.

01 May 2015
Aftermath in Nepal

Aftermath in Nepal

Reeling from the devastation following the Nepal earthquake.

01 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures