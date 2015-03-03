Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Mar 3, 2015

Pictures of the month: February

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society reacts after he was wounded when the convoy he was in, was fired upon by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), according to the Myanmar army, between the capital of Kokang, Laukkai, and Chinshwehaw, February 17, 2015. Thousands of people have been forced to flee Myanmar into the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan following fighting between Myanmar's army and insurgents, the Chinese government said, repeating a call for restraint. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society reacts after he was wounded when the convoy he was in, was fired upon by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), according to the Myanmar army, between the capital of Kokang, Laukkai, and Chinshwehaw, February 17, 2015. Thousands of people have been forced to flee Myanmar into the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan following fighting between Myanmar's army and insurgents, the Chinese government said, repeating a call for restraint. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a window as he arrives to a hospital in Artemivsk, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Singer Madonna falls during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar February 14, 2015. He has broken his promise to send for her, Norbanu tells him, so she will now marry off her daughter to another man. Operators of the huts charge customers 10 cents a minute to talk to relatives who have left Rakhine State by boat to seek work overseas. In a camp for displaced Rohingya Muslims, residents frequent bamboo "internet huts" where they can communicate with relatives who left the country, escaping the violence that led to 200 deaths and left over 140,000 homeless in 2012. Some arrive safely, while others are held hostage for ransom by human traffickers at jungle camps in Thailand or Malaysia. REUTERS/Minzayar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar February 14, 2015. He has broken his promise to send for her, Norbanu tells him, so she will now marry off her daughter to another man. Operators of the huts charge customers 10 cents a minute to talk to relatives who have left Rakhine State by boat to seek work overseas. In a camp for displaced Rohingya Muslims, residents frequent bamboo "internet huts" where they can communicate with relatives who left the country, escaping the violence that led to 200 deaths and left over 140,000 homeless in 2012. Some arrive safely, while others are held hostage for ransom by human traffickers at jungle camps in Thailand or Malaysia. REUTERS/Minzayar
Actress Emma Stone (L) compares her Lego Oscar statuette with actress Julianne Moore's genuine Oscar for best leading actress for her role in "Still Alice" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
A man with a sheep soft toy waits to plant his first joss stick of the Lunar New Year at the stroke of midnight at the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho temple in Singapore February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A woman reacts as others help her walk at the cemetery before the funeral for the victims of a Carnival stampede in Port-au-Prince February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
A fisherman casts his line as birds fly over the Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A Palestinian man scuffles with Israeli border policemen as they clear a protest on land that Palestinians said was confiscated by Israel for Jewish settlements, near the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
The body of a woman killed by recent shelling lies on a street in the residential sector in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
A female protester wearing goggles to protect herself from tear gas stands on a street during clashes in the village of Bilad Al Qadeem, south of Manama, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
An African migrant eats a sandwich thrown to him by Spanish Civil Guard officers as he sits on top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) deputy Orhan Duzgun falls down as lawmakers from his party and the ruling AK Party (R) scuffle during a debate on a legislation to boost police powers at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara late February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
People walk on rubble as others try to put out a fire after what activists said were airstrikes followed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Pakistan Rangers soldier gestures as he instructs a female student of Nadirshaw Eduljee Dinshaw (NED) University during a counter-terrorism training demonstration at the Rangers Shooting & Saddle Club (RSSC) on the outskirts of Karachi, February 24, 2015. More than 200 students of NED University have visited RSSC to observe the counter-terrorism training demonstration, Sachal Rangers official Khalid Goraya said. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Activists of the Right Sector political party attend an anti-government march in Kiev February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A woman and her son are seen in their 60-square-foot sub-divided flat, with a monthly rent of HK$3,800 ($487), in Hong Kong February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Musa Pabai holds his son Oliver for the first time after surviving Ebola, at his home in Walakor, February 19, 2015. Pabai left an Ebola treatment centre in Liberia in November, grateful to have survived a disease that has killed nearly 10,000 people across West Africa but fearing he still could pose grave danger to the person closest to him. Pabai had stayed in Monrovia on a self-imposed exile after November, afraid that he could still infect Hannah, his girlfriend and mother of his young son, through sexual contact despite his clean bill of health. Research has shown traces of Ebola in semen of some survivors for at least 82 days after the onset of symptoms and in vaginal secretions for a much shorter period. Although there is no conclusive scientific proof these traces are infectious, anecdotal evidence of several cases in West Africa and confirmed transmission of Marburg, another viral haemorrhagic fever, have led experts to warn of the potential risk of sexually transmitted Ebola. REUTERS/Ricci Shryock

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Former Republican Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin greets supporters after speaking at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Anti-eviction activists place furniture by the entrance door to the apartment of Emilia Montoya Vazquez while waiting for the police to carry out her family's eviction by the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) in Madrid February 25, 2015. Montoya shared the flat where she had been living for the last 16 years with her son, his wife and their three children. All the adults in the household are unemployed and they live on the 460 euros ($522) per month which they get from the state, as well as the occasional odd job. The family fell behind with the rent payments and accumulated a debt of 3000 euros ($3407). Their eviction was carried out despite the efforts of anti-eviction activists, who blocked the main entrance door with furniture. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A follower of the Holy Spirit Movement church performs rituals on a child at a shrine in Gulu town, north of Uganda capital Kampala February 15, 2015. The founder of the HSM, Alice Lakwena, is a cousin of Joseph Kony, founder and leader of the rebel group Lord's Resistance Army. The LRA rose up against the government in northern Uganda under the leadership of Kony in the late 1980s and has been accused of abducting children to serve as fighters and sex slaves. Having earned a reputation for carrying out massacres and mutilating victims, the LRA left Uganda about a decade ago and has roamed across parts of Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and CAR since then, eluding efforts to defeat them. Kony was indicted for war crimes and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, in 2005, but is still at large. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) covered with mud carries his weapon as he sits near the front line with Bashkuwi village, north of Aleppo February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A man, whom the Chadian military say they have taken prisoner for belonging to insurgent group Boko Haram, is seen in Gambaru February 26, 2015. The Chadian military nicknamed the man "the Butcher". Niger, Cameroon and Chad have launched a regional military campaign to help Nigeria defeat the Boko Haram insurgency, which aims to carve an Islamic emirate out of northeastern Nigeria. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A man daubed in colours sings religious songs as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. In a Holi tradition unique to Barsana, men sing provocative songs to gain the attention of women, who then "beat" them with bamboo sticks called "lathis". Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A girl practices boxing at a local gym for disadvantaged youth in Kamukunnji, Nairobi February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Finland's Janne Ahonen soars past judges windows during the normal hill HS100 mixed team ski jumping event of the Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
A former resident of the re-emerging old city of the Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before its was submerged in 1969, as she sits on the main street of the old city in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 have re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari River in Sao Paulo is 30 metres below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. The town was submerged in 1969, the period in which plants began to be constructed to generate energy for the Vale do Paraiba region and the Cantareira reservoir, which recently fell to seven percent of its capacity, passing the "dead-level" in which the water must be pumped. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to Stephanie Carter (R) as her husband Ash Carter (not pictured) delivers his acceptance speech as the new Secretary of Defense at the White House in Washington February 17, 2015. Carter served as the deputy defense secretary, the department's number two position, from 2011 to 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Berber women wash a child in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. The snowy foothills of the High Atlas mountains in Morocco are home to several Berber villages where the inhabitants make their living by farming, baking bread in traditional ovens, herding cattle, and the making and selling of honey, olive oil and pottery. Extreme weather fluctuations and erosion that causes flooding and landslides have led to a drop in agricultural productivity, the United Nations said. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Labourers work at the installation site of a new railway track on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Boys play basketball in the facilities of Belarus' Republican Clinic of Speleotherapy within a salt mine, as part of their treatment, near the town of Soligorsk, south of Minsk, February 19, 2015. According to the state clinic, more than 7,000 children and adults seek medical treatment for respiratory illness each year in the subsurface chambers of its facilities, located 420 meters underground between layers of potassium and stone salts in an operational salt mine. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Members of the Mauritanian special forces dance after a training session during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs (L), Jay-Z (2nd L), Beyonce (3rd L) and Anna Wintour (2nd R) as they watch a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws an object at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang (not pictured) to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Neil Patrick Harris refers to a scene from the Oscar nominated film "Birdman" while hosting the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
HIV-positive members of a self-help group pray at the start of a meeting in the village of Michelo, south of the Chikuni Mission in the south of Zambia February 23, 2015. The caregivers in the Jesuit-run home-based care project at the Chikuni Mission run a capacity-building and empowerment project at the household level, offering training and assistance in crop-growing and animal rearing, as well as offering companionship, pastoral care and monitoring antiretroviral treatment compliance of HIV-AIDS patients. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Pontoons, which were previously used as a floating jetty, are seen on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Sangita Magar, 16, cries as she lies down on a bed at a hospital while undergoing treatment after an unidentified person attacked her with a bottle of acid in Kathmandu February 22, 2015. Sangita and her friend Sima Basnet were attacked by the stranger while they were sitting inside their coaching class early morning, according to Sangita. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
A medic helps an injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, at a field hospital near the village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. The Syrian army backed by allied militia have captured several villages near Aleppo in battles aimed at encircling the northern city and cutting off insurgent supply lines, a monitoring group said on Tuesday. The army also took villages including Bashkuwi and Sifat, while fighting raged in Hardatain and Ratain, said the Observatory, which tracks the Syrian conflict using sources on the ground. It added that at least 18 insurgents were killed. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A goat takes a leap from one cart to another as a vendor watches at a wholesale vegetable market in the old quarters of Delhi February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Brett, a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, poses at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. Thousands of foreigners have flocked to Iraq and Syria in the past two years, mostly to join Islamic State, but a handful of idealistic Westerners are enlisting as well, citing frustration their governments are not doing more to combat the ultra-radical Islamists or prevent the suffering of innocents. The militia they joined is called Dwekh Nawsha - meaning self-sacrifice in the ancient Aramaic language spoken by Christ and still used by Assyrian Christians, who consider themselves the indigenous people of Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Medics lift the body of Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead, in central Moscow February 28, 2015. Nemtsov, a Russian opposition politician and former deputy prime minister who was an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, was shot dead metres from the Kremlin in central Moscow late on Friday. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
The glow of the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, is seen in the horizon in the Kawartha Lakes region, southern Ontario February 23, 2015. The colorful cosmic display of the northern lights is rarely seen in Ontario. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A monkey plays at a zoo in Huaibei, Anhui province, February 21, 2015. Picture taken February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
A child eats at a refugee camp at Myanmar's border town with China, in Kokang February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
A competitor dressed as a cricketer lies in the mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
An elderly woman reacts as her acquaintances board a bus to flee due to a military conflict in Debaltseve, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Investigative personnel work at the scene of a cafe shooting in Oesterbro, in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. Danish police shot and killed the man in Copenhagen they believe was responsible for two deadly attacks at an event promoting freedom of speech and on a synagogue. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon during a storm February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
An empty stretcher is seen near the site of a funeral ceremony for the victims of avalanches in Panjshir province, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A group of joggers run across the Humber Bay Arch Bridge during extreme cold temperatures in Toronto, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
