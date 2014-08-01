Pictures of the month: July
An Emergencies Ministry member walks at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A flamingo and flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being tagged at dawn at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An Afghan resident points his weapon at the dead body of an unidentified militant, as a way of showing his hatred for insurgents, at a building where three other militants were located at, after an attack in Kabul, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Omar...more
Israelis take cover on the side of a road as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets outside the northern Gaza Strip, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Germany's players lifts the World Cup trophy as they celebrate their 2014 World Cup final win against Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Spanish rider Dani Torres performs a jump during the Burn Freestyle Malaga motocross show at the Malagueta bullring in Malaga, southern Spain, early July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Family members of the victims killed in the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 plane crash react next to Mayor Pieter Broertjes (R) through the window of a hearse carrying the victims' bodies as they arrive at the Korporaal van Oudheusden barracks, in...more
Flowers and mementos left by local residents at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 are pictured near the settlement of Rozspyne in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A fan of Argentina reacts while watching a broadcast of the 2014 World Cup final against Germany at the Argentine Embassy in Brasilia, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A rebel fighter sits on chairs as he aims his weapon through a hole inside a house in the town of Morek in Hama province, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
Actors Sean Penn and Charlize Theron speak together prior to theChristian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 show in Paris, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Kenya's Denis Okoth lands a punch on England's Samuel Maxwell during their men's Light Welterweight boxing fight at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A person is seen lying on the ground after a gas explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the southern city of Ashkelon, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An anti-riot policeman is hit in the face with a colleague's shield by a protester while attempting to disperse demonstrators outside the U.S. embassy in Manila, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Cars are seen in a sunken open-air parking lot after heavy rainfall hit Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
The son (L) of one of the Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during their funeral in Gaza City, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Free Syrian Army fighters help a fellow fighter who was wounded during what the FSA said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's southern Idlib countryside, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Palestinian man, in clothes stained with the blood of his father, who medics said was killed by Israeli shelling, mourns at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Allie Shaughnessy, dressed as Mystique, poses outside the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
A man looks at a contaminated river in Cangnan county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 24, 2014. Local authorities said the water in the river turned red after several buckets of red dye were misplaced near the riverbank and the local...more
An Israeli army officer gives explanations to journalists during an army organised tour in a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrives for a court appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Palestinians sleep at a United Nations school, where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neighbourhood sought refuge during fighting, in Gaza City, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Israeli soldiers mourn during the funeral of their comrade Bnaya Rubel in Holon, near Tel Aviv, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Palestinians ride a donkey cart past a police station, which was under construction when it was destroyed in what police said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
German pianist Stefan Aaron plays an orange piano on a "flying carpet" platform suspended from a helicopter, over the Munich airport, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
The girlfriend of Israeli soldier Tal Yifrah mourns as she lies atop his grave during his funeral in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians search for scattered body parts amongst the rubble of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family house, which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man stands in his backyard and looks at the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A Palestinian man mourns a relative who medics said died in Israeli shelling during an Israeli ground offensive, at the hospital in Beit Lahita in the northern Gaza Strip, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An Israeli soldier attends the funeral of Israeli soldier Liad Lavi, who died after succumbing to wounds he sustained last week while fighting in Gaza, in Meitar near Beersheba, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Malaysian air crash investigators take photos of the crash site of Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A bible placed by gunmen is seen on the back of the slain body of a man after an attack in Hindi village, near Kenya's coastal town of Lamu, July 6, 2014. Gunmen killed at least 29 people in raids on two separate areas on the Kenyan coast, the...more
A reveller tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa Das Bestas" traditional event in the Spanish northwestern village of Sabucedo, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
People sunbathe on the beach of Wannsee near to Berlin, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A girl leaves a bomb shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets was sounded in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Williams Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil crashes with his car in the first corner after the start of the German F1 Grand Prix at the Hockenheim racing circuit, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A group of breakaway riders pedal through a rain storm near the town of Condom in the Pyrenees mountains during the 19th stage of theTour de France cycling race between Maubourguet and Bergerac, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Boys climb a rock before jumping into the Mediterranean Sea on El Salon beach in Nerja, near Malaga, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, is treated at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Muslims sit inside the compound of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before the start of last Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men are seen at the window of a train as they make their way home, ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival, at Karachi's Cantonment railway station, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A Palestinian girl reacts at the scene of an explosion that medics said killed eight children and two adults, and wounded 40 others at a public garden in Gaza City, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinian children sit in a car boot as they flee their family homes following heavy Israeli shelling during an Israeli ground offensive east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli armored personnel carriers maneuver outside the northern Gaza Strip, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
The wreckage of a burnt aircraft is pictured after shelling at Tripoli International Airport, July 21, 2014. Heavy fighting erupted around the airport where rival militias were battling for control. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Palestinians standing behind the gate of Rafah crossing hold their passports as they try to cross into Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A runner is caught between the horns of a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull on Santo Domingo street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man pushes his electric bicycle against strong wind and heavy rainfalls along a flooded seaside street as Typhoon Rammasun hits Haikou, Hainan province, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An ancient tower is seen balancing on the top of a dirt hill, with its base slightly eroded, along a grassland in Qixian county, Shanxi province, China, July 19, 2014. Local authorities said they were looking into way to protect and remedy the tower...more
President Obama greets a man wearing a horse mask during a walkabout in Denver, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joseph Rojas and Abigail Zolotarsky embrace as lightning strikes One World Trade Center in Manhattan during sunset after a summer storm in New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mim Morris wipes her forehead as she looks through the remnants of her home, which was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire, as her grandson, Joel Lafer, 14, joins her near Malott, Washington, July 20, 2014. The massive wildfire raging east of...more
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A civil defense member is stuck under debris at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy, covered with blood, reacts after sustaining injuries following what activists said was an air strike at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Duma in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Clint Laye of Cadogan, Alberta, rides the horse Wildcat in the bareback event during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Israelis watch as smoke rises after air strikes across the border in northern Gaza, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Germany's Mario Goetze kisses the World Cup trophy as he celebrates their 2014 World Cup final win against Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Palestinians carry the body of a boy, whom medics said was killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, on a beach in Gaza City, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Talatene
Dutch Ronald Visee holds a Netherlands flag flying at half-mast as a hearse carrying the remains of victims of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 are escorted on highway A27 near Nieuwegein by military police, on their way to be identified by forensic...more
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands on part of the wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
