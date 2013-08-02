Pictures of the month: July

A woman holds her child as they lie on the floor, underneath dresses for sale at a market outside one of the industrial zones where factories are based in a suburb of Phnom Penh June 26, 2013. Most garment workers who arrive from the provinces to work at factories in Cambodia's capital live in tiny apartments packed into crowded buildings. Four or even more people can share a room, costing around $35 per month, usually three by three meters with one light and one electric fan. The garment industry has become by far Cambodia's biggest export earner, with shipments up 10 percent in 2012 to $4.44 billion. As investment in the country's textile industry is surging, so is labor unrest, putting pressure on suppliers to the world's big garment brands to raise wages and improve sometimes grim conditions in one of the last bastions of low-cost factories. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj