Pictures of the month: July
An Afghan boy plays on a merry-go-round on a hill top in Kabul July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Cyclists hang on to the back of a truck outside the capital Bujumbura, July 19, 2015, as the country awaits next week's presidential elections. Each day scores of cyclists make the 45 kilometer downhill journey at breakneck speed from Bugarama to...more
A pensioner is helped by a bank manager after collapsing while waiting along with dozens of other pensioners outside a National Bank in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A tattoo on the knuckles of a Klansman reads �Love� as he participates with members of the Nordic Order Knights and the Rebel Brigade Knights, groups that both claim affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, in a cross lighting ceremony on a fellow member's...more
Tony Lyerly and his granddaughter Maraih Lyerly, 3, wait with others to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. In the southern hometown of author Harper Lee, a freight truck unloaded the first...more
A tourist swims inside the Blue Cave of the island of Kastellorizo, Greece's easternmost island July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
British comedian known as Lee Nelson (unseen) throws banknotes at FIFA President Sepp Blatter as he arrives for a news conference after the Extraordinary FIFA Executive Committee Meeting at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland July 20, 2015....more
Seven-year-old Barack Obama, named after U.S. President Barack Obama, walks at the Senator Obama primary school in Kogelo village west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Women wearing face-kini masks lie on a beach to rest in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. A pale complexion is highly prized as delicate and feminine in China while dark skin suggests tanning caused by farming the fields or other...more
Britain's Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
United States forward Abby Wambach (20) celebrates with her wife Sarah Huffman after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. United States won 5-2. Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
A wild cow leaps over revellers into the bull ring after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. One runner was gored in the run that lasted 2 minutes and 14 seconds, according to local...more
Participants of the World Congress of Santa Clauses 2015 take part in the annual swim at Bellevue beach, north of Copenhagen, Denmark, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Scanpix Denmark/Erik Refner
Kiran Bala, wife of Amarjit Kumar, a shopkeeper who was killed in a gunfight, weeps at her residence on the outskirts of Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. Indian police overcame a group of gunmen dressed in...more
Afghan boy runs in shallow water for fun on the outskirts of Kabul city, Afghanistan July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Family members and friends of victims gather in front of a "hedge of compassion", made of thousands of soft toys, during a commemoration ceremony for the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Nieuwegein, near the central city of Utrecht, the...more
A girl plays as worshippers attend night prayers at Ahmet Hamdi Akseki Mosque in Ankara, Turkey July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An Orthodox Jewish assailant (C) stabs participants at an annual gay pride parade, wounding six, in Jerusalem, police and witnesses said July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kobi Schutz
Former President George Bush is pictured with then Vice President Dick Cheney (L) and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks in this U.S. National Archives...more
Onlookers gather around the body of man in the streets of Bujumbura's Niyakabiga district on presidential election day in Burundi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Migrants make their way across a fence near near train tracks as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A flashlight illuminates a judicial worker as he shines a torch into an area of the tunnel connected to Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City,...more
Ali Mohammed al-Tawaari, a six-month-old malnourished boy, lies in a bed at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen July 28, 2015. Born just before the outbreak of Yemen's devastating war, Ali Mohammed al-Tawaari may well not survive it. Damaged by a lack of...more
Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec, Canada, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Novak Djokovic of Serbia changes his shirt during his Men's Singles Final match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A policewoman tries to stop a member of the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, who was trying to cross over a barricade, during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2015....more
Children play with adults near the entrance to Mount Sinai United Christian Church, where an Interfaith Prayer Service for Healing and Reconciliation is held in memory for the late Eric Garner, in the Staten Island borough of New York July 14, 2015....more
Diamond Trusty cries in grief over the death of her cousin, 7-year-old Amari Brown in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. Extra police patrols and long shifts were not enough to prevent nine deaths and about 50 injuries from gun violence...more
A couple, affected by tear gas used by riot police to disperse demonstrators, reacts in central Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2015. Police in Istanbul fired teargas and water cannon when a demonstration by protesters blaming the government for a...more
A woman cries near coffins containing the body of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A late-developing silkworm is seen as it arrives to munch on piles of locally-grown mulberry at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. Clusters of silkworms munch on piles of locally-grown mulberry leaves in a white marquee...more
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna...more
Photographed through a prison cell window, U.S. President Barack Obama tours the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution after Obama in El Reno, Oklahoma July 16, 2015. Obama is the first sitting president to visit a federal prison. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Pluto nearly fills the frame in this image from the Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) aboard NASA's New Horizons spacecraft, taken on July 13, 2015, when the spacecraft was 476,000 miles (768,000 kilometers) from the surface and released on...more
Solar powered lights are pictured along the Hoernli ridge on the Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland, July 13, 2015. Zermatt celebrates the first ascent of the Matterhorn on the Hoernli ridge made by Briton Edward Whymper on July 14, 1865, with 6...more
People enjoy a sunny day at Central Park in New York July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A boy carries a dog as he stands after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. Peruvian police razed dozens of illegal gold mining...more
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the race leader's yellow jersey, speeds along the Manse pass during the 201-km (124 miles) 16th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Bourg-de-Peage to Gap, France, July 20, 2015....more
Former footballer David Beckham and his son Romeo on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Children laugh as they swim with floats at the seashore covered by algae, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers walk along wires as they inspect newly-built electricity pylons above crop fields in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. The academy, founded in the 1980s among the mountains of the remote prefecture, is one of the...more
A sinkhole is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. The Dead Sea is shrinking, and as its waters vanish at a rate of more than one meter a year, hundreds of sinkholes, some the size of a basketball court, some two storeys deep, are...more
Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, who was one of the five military servicemen slain last week in Chattanooga in a domestic terror attack, is given flowers by a Marine who served with her son, at her son's vigil at...more
Zach Johnson of the U.S. kisses his wife Kim Barclay after winning the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015 REUTERS/Russell Cheyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A woman walks past a stranded car as she tries to cross a flooded tunnel after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A pinata depicting the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is seen outside a workshop in Reynosa, July 21, 2015. Guzman broke out of Mexico's top maximum security prison through a tunnel built into his cell earlier this month. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A migrant rests after disembarking from the German navy vessel Schleswig Holstein in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy July 23, 2015. Traditionally a nation of emigrants, Italy is now struggling to absorb a ceaseless influx of immigrants from...more
Tong Jieping, 44-year-old mentally disabled patient, is chained by his foot inside his room, in Qunxing village of Wangjiang county, Anhui province, China, July 14, 2015. Tong was diagnosed mentally ill when he was in his 20s. His parents, both in...more
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Participants prepare for their performance backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. Some 66 dancers took part in the contest, selecting a winning couple to represent Israel in the finals of The World Latin Dance...more
