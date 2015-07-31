Edition:
Pictures of the month: July

An Afghan boy plays on a merry-go-round on a hill top in Kabul July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan boy plays on a merry-go-round on a hill top in Kabul July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
An Afghan boy plays on a merry-go-round on a hill top in Kabul July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Cyclists hang on to the back of a truck outside the capital Bujumbura, July 19, 2015, as the country awaits next week's presidential elections. Each day scores of cyclists make the 45 kilometer downhill journey at breakneck speed from Bugarama to sell bananas, often hanging from the back of trucks for the return uphill trip. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A pensioner is helped by a bank manager after collapsing while waiting along with dozens of other pensioners outside a National Bank in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A tattoo on the knuckles of a Klansman reads �Love� as he participates with members of the Nordic Order Knights and the Rebel Brigade Knights, groups that both claim affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, in a cross lighting ceremony on a fellow member's property in Henry County, Virginia, August 9, 2014. The Ku Klux Klan, which had about 6 million members in the 1920s, now has some 2,000 to 3,000 members nationally in about 72 chapters, or klaverns, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, an organization that monitors extremist groups. REUTERS/Johnny Milano

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Tony Lyerly and his granddaughter Maraih Lyerly, 3, wait with others to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. In the southern hometown of author Harper Lee, a freight truck unloaded the first of 7,000 copies of "Go Set a Watchman" at a small bookshop just ahead of midnight, minutes before Tuesday's release of Lee's first published novel in 55 years. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A tourist swims inside the Blue Cave of the island of Kastellorizo, Greece's easternmost island July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
British comedian known as Lee Nelson (unseen) throws banknotes at FIFA President Sepp Blatter as he arrives for a news conference after the Extraordinary FIFA Executive Committee Meeting at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Seven-year-old Barack Obama, named after U.S. President Barack Obama, walks at the Senator Obama primary school in Kogelo village west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Women wearing face-kini masks lie on a beach to rest in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. A pale complexion is highly prized as delicate and feminine in China while dark skin suggests tanning caused by farming the fields or other lowly, outdoor work. The face-kini appeared in 2004 on the beaches of the coastal city of Qingdao, in response to demands for full protection from both the sun and from jellyfish stings. The inventor, former accountant Zhang Shifan, told Reuters she never imagined her mask would become so popular with about 30,000 of them sold over the past year. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Britain's Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
United States forward Abby Wambach (20) celebrates with her wife Sarah Huffman after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. United States won 5-2. Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A wild cow leaps over revellers into the bull ring after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. One runner was gored in the run that lasted 2 minutes and 14 seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Participants of the World Congress of Santa Clauses 2015 take part in the annual swim at Bellevue beach, north of Copenhagen, Denmark, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Scanpix Denmark/Erik Refner

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Kiran Bala, wife of Amarjit Kumar, a shopkeeper who was killed in a gunfight, weeps at her residence on the outskirts of Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. Indian police overcame a group of gunmen dressed in military fatigues after a 12-hour battle that ended in the small-town police station near the border with Pakistan, and at least nine people were killed. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Afghan boy runs in shallow water for fun on the outskirts of Kabul city, Afghanistan July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Family members and friends of victims gather in front of a "hedge of compassion", made of thousands of soft toys, during a commemoration ceremony for the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Nieuwegein, near the central city of Utrecht, the Netherlands, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A girl plays as worshippers attend night prayers at Ahmet Hamdi Akseki Mosque in Ankara, Turkey July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
An Orthodox Jewish assailant (C) stabs participants at an annual gay pride parade, wounding six, in Jerusalem, police and witnesses said July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kobi Schutz

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Former President George Bush is pictured with then Vice President Dick Cheney (L) and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks in this U.S. National Archives handout photo obtained by Reuters July 24, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Onlookers gather around the body of man in the streets of Bujumbura's Niyakabiga district on presidential election day in Burundi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Migrants make their way across a fence near near train tracks as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A flashlight illuminates a judicial worker as he shines a torch into an area of the tunnel connected to Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Ali Mohammed al-Tawaari, a six-month-old malnourished boy, lies in a bed at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen July 28, 2015. Born just before the outbreak of Yemen's devastating war, Ali Mohammed al-Tawaari may well not survive it. Damaged by a lack of skilled medical care at a critical moment in his early weeks, the six-month-old infant struggles for life in a hospital in the bomb-damaged capital Sanaa. Ali suffers malnourishment and complications from a botched circumcision performed by an unqualified practitioner. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec, Canada, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia changes his shirt during his Men's Singles Final match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
A policewoman tries to stop a member of the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, who was trying to cross over a barricade, during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Children play with adults near the entrance to Mount Sinai United Christian Church, where an Interfaith Prayer Service for Healing and Reconciliation is held in memory for the late Eric Garner, in the Staten Island borough of New York July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Diamond Trusty cries in grief over the death of her cousin, 7-year-old Amari Brown in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. Extra police patrols and long shifts were not enough to prevent nine deaths and about 50 injuries from gun violence in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, when homicides jump almost every year. Chicago, with 2.7 million people, is the most violent large city in the United States, with poverty, segregation, dozens of small street gangs, and a pervasive gun culture all contributing to the problem. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A couple, affected by tear gas used by riot police to disperse demonstrators, reacts in central Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2015. Police in Istanbul fired teargas and water cannon when a demonstration by protesters blaming the government for a suspected Islamic State suicide bombing turned violent, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A woman cries near coffins containing the body of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
A late-developing silkworm is seen as it arrives to munch on piles of locally-grown mulberry at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. Clusters of silkworms munch on piles of locally-grown mulberry leaves in a white marquee in Italy's northern Veneto region. They are nourishing hopes of a revival of Italy's 1,000 year-old silk industry. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Photographed through a prison cell window, U.S. President Barack Obama tours the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution after Obama in El Reno, Oklahoma July 16, 2015. Obama is the first sitting president to visit a federal prison. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Pluto nearly fills the frame in this image from the Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) aboard NASA's New Horizons spacecraft, taken on July 13, 2015, when the spacecraft was 476,000 miles (768,000 kilometers) from the surface and released on July 14, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/APL/SwRI/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Solar powered lights are pictured along the Hoernli ridge on the Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland, July 13, 2015. Zermatt celebrates the first ascent of the Matterhorn on the Hoernli ridge made by Briton Edward Whymper on July 14, 1865, with 6 other roped team members. The red light (4th from top) marks where on their descent four men fell to their death on the North face. All mountaineering activities will be banned on July 14 on the Swiss and Italian side of the Alpine summit in remembrance of the more the 500 people who died trying its summit. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
People enjoy a sunny day at Central Park in New York July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A boy carries a dog as he stands after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. Peruvian police razed dozens of illegal gold mining camps at the edge of an Amazonian nature reserve this week, part of a renewed bid to halt the spread of wildcatting in a remote rainforest region. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the race leader's yellow jersey, speeds along the Manse pass during the 201-km (124 miles) 16th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Bourg-de-Peage to Gap, France, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Former footballer David Beckham and his son Romeo on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Children laugh as they swim with floats at the seashore covered by algae, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Workers walk along wires as they inspect newly-built electricity pylons above crop fields in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. The academy, founded in the 1980s among the mountains of the remote prefecture, is one of the largest Tibetan Buddhism institutes of the world, housing tens of thousands of monks and nuns, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A sinkhole is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. The Dead Sea is shrinking, and as its waters vanish at a rate of more than one meter a year, hundreds of sinkholes, some the size of a basketball court, some two storeys deep, are devouring land where the shoreline once stood. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, who was one of the five military servicemen slain last week in Chattanooga in a domestic terror attack, is given flowers by a Marine who served with her son, at her son's vigil at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. Wells, 21, a reservist, was the youngest victim of an attack being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
Zach Johnson of the U.S. kisses his wife Kim Barclay after winning the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015 REUTERS/Russell Cheyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A woman walks past a stranded car as she tries to cross a flooded tunnel after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A pinata depicting the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is seen outside a workshop in Reynosa, July 21, 2015. Guzman broke out of Mexico's top maximum security prison through a tunnel built into his cell earlier this month. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A migrant rests after disembarking from the German navy vessel Schleswig Holstein in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy July 23, 2015. Traditionally a nation of emigrants, Italy is now struggling to absorb a ceaseless influx of immigrants from Africa and the Middle East. Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is under pressure to stem the flow and his government is fighting to calm tensions. Migrant arrivals have already exceeded 85,000 this year, following 170,000 in all of 2014. While many of the newcomers look to move swiftly to wealthier northern Europe, some 85,000 are housed in Italian shelters - up from 60,000 last year. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Tong Jieping, 44-year-old mentally disabled patient, is chained by his foot inside his room, in Qunxing village of Wangjiang county, Anhui province, China, July 14, 2015. Tong was diagnosed mentally ill when he was in his 20s. His parents, both in their 70s, could not afford the medical treatments so they had to lock him up in chains to prevent him from running away, according to Tong's family. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Participants prepare for their performance backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. Some 66 dancers took part in the contest, selecting a winning couple to represent Israel in the finals of The World Latin Dance Cup, which will be held at the end of the year in Miami. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
