Pictures | Wed Jul 3, 2013 | 6:20pm BST

Pictures of the month: June

<p>A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, Germany, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, Germany, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, Germany, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>An Iraqi woman kisses her husband, who was wounded in a car bomb attack, at a hospital in Najaf, 160 km (99 miles) south of Baghdad, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Haider Alaa</p>

An Iraqi woman kisses her husband, who was wounded in a car bomb attack, at a hospital in Najaf, 160 km (99 miles) south of Baghdad, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Haider Alaa

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

An Iraqi woman kisses her husband, who was wounded in a car bomb attack, at a hospital in Najaf, 160 km (99 miles) south of Baghdad, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Haider Alaa

<p>Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, climbs up to a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. Farooq, from Punjab province's historic city of Bahawalpur, is one of 19 women who have become pilots in the Pakistan Air Force over the last decade - there are five other female fighter pilots, but they have yet to take the final tests to qualify for combat. A growing number of women have joined Pakistan's defense forces in recent years as attitudes towards women change. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, climbs up to a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. Farooq, from Punjab province's historic city of Bahawalpur, is one of 19 women...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, climbs up to a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. Farooq, from Punjab province's historic city of Bahawalpur, is one of 19 women who have become pilots in the Pakistan Air Force over the last decade - there are five other female fighter pilots, but they have yet to take the final tests to qualify for combat. A growing number of women have joined Pakistan's defense forces in recent years as attitudes towards women change. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 60 people and left tens of thousands stranded, officials said on June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 60 people and left tens of thousands stranded, officials said on June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A paramilitary policeman knocks down a man role-playing as a plane hijacker during an anti-terrorism drill at Nanjing Lukou International Airport in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A paramilitary policeman knocks down a man role-playing as a plane hijacker during an anti-terrorism drill at Nanjing Lukou International Airport in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A paramilitary policeman knocks down a man role-playing as a plane hijacker during an anti-terrorism drill at Nanjing Lukou International Airport in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Patrons watch coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Defense of Marriage Act at the Stonewall Inn in New York June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Patrons watch coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Defense of Marriage Act at the Stonewall Inn in New York June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Patrons watch coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Defense of Marriage Act at the Stonewall Inn in New York June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>An Andean woman drinks water from the Perol lake using her hat during a protest against Newmont Mining's Conga project at Peru's Cajamarca region June 17, 2013. Thousands of opponents of a $5 billion gold project of Newmont Mining circled a lake high in the Andes, vowing to stop the company from eventually draining it to make way for Peru's most expensive mine. Lake Perol is one of several lakes that would eventually be displaced to mine ore from the Conga project. Water from the lakes would be transferred to four reservoirs that the U.S. company and its Peruvian partner, Buenaventura, are building or planning to build. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An Andean woman drinks water from the Perol lake using her hat during a protest against Newmont Mining's Conga project at Peru's Cajamarca region June 17, 2013. Thousands of opponents of a $5 billion gold project of Newmont Mining circled a lake high...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

An Andean woman drinks water from the Perol lake using her hat during a protest against Newmont Mining's Conga project at Peru's Cajamarca region June 17, 2013. Thousands of opponents of a $5 billion gold project of Newmont Mining circled a lake high in the Andes, vowing to stop the company from eventually draining it to make way for Peru's most expensive mine. Lake Perol is one of several lakes that would eventually be displaced to mine ore from the Conga project. Water from the lakes would be transferred to four reservoirs that the U.S. company and its Peruvian partner, Buenaventura, are building or planning to build. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers approach a suicide attacker after his vest was defused in Jalalabad province June 30, 2013. Afghan security forces captured a would-be suicide attacker before he blew himself up in Jalalabad. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers approach a suicide attacker after his vest was defused in Jalalabad province June 30, 2013. Afghan security forces captured a would-be suicide attacker before he blew himself up in Jalalabad. REUTERS/Parwiz

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers approach a suicide attacker after his vest was defused in Jalalabad province June 30, 2013. Afghan security forces captured a would-be suicide attacker before he blew himself up in Jalalabad. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>Festival goers play baseball, batting a beer can with a wellington boot, on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Festival goers play baseball, batting a beer can with a wellington boot, on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Festival goers play baseball, batting a beer can with a wellington boot, on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Customers use masks to aid breathing as teargas used by riot police to disperse protesters entered inside a restaurant near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Customers use masks to aid breathing as teargas used by riot police to disperse protesters entered inside a restaurant near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Customers use masks to aid breathing as teargas used by riot police to disperse protesters entered inside a restaurant near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army dives into a swimming pool in Aleppo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army dives into a swimming pool in Aleppo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A member of the Free Syrian Army dives into a swimming pool in Aleppo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

<p>A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili holds his picture after a rally in Tehran June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri</p>

A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili holds his picture after a rally in Tehran June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili holds his picture after a rally in Tehran June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri

<p>A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>Jason Howe, 48, and Adrian Perez (L), 48, who were married in Spain, and again in California, hold their one-year-old twin daughters Clara (R) and Olivia at a playground in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jason Howe, 48, and Adrian Perez (L), 48, who were married in Spain, and again in California, hold their one-year-old twin daughters Clara (R) and Olivia at a playground in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme court ruled on...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Jason Howe, 48, and Adrian Perez (L), 48, who were married in Spain, and again in California, hold their one-year-old twin daughters Clara (R) and Olivia at a playground in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A man and his passenger ride a motorcycle near salt pans, believed to have been used for harvesting sea salt since Roman times, outside the village of Marsalforn, on the northern coast of the Maltese island of Gozo, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A man and his passenger ride a motorcycle near salt pans, believed to have been used for harvesting sea salt since Roman times, outside the village of Marsalforn, on the northern coast of the Maltese island of Gozo, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A man and his passenger ride a motorcycle near salt pans, believed to have been used for harvesting sea salt since Roman times, outside the village of Marsalforn, on the northern coast of the Maltese island of Gozo, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Smuggled bear paws are seen at the China-Russia border in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 15, 2013. Two Russians were arrested for smuggling 213 bear paws into China at a China-Russia land border, according to the Chinese customs police's recent announcement. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Smuggled bear paws are seen at the China-Russia border in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 15, 2013. Two Russians were arrested for smuggling 213 bear paws into China at a China-Russia land border, according to the Chinese customs...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Smuggled bear paws are seen at the China-Russia border in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 15, 2013. Two Russians were arrested for smuggling 213 bear paws into China at a China-Russia land border, according to the Chinese customs police's recent announcement. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A family with soccer match tickets runs for cover as they come between law enforcement troops and protesters during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A family with soccer match tickets runs for cover as they come between law enforcement troops and protesters during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador June 20, 2013....more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A family with soccer match tickets runs for cover as they come between law enforcement troops and protesters during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>A student is hit by a jet of water sprayed by riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system, in Santiago June 26, 2013. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Carlos Vera</p>

A student is hit by a jet of water sprayed by riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system, in Santiago June 26, 2013. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A student is hit by a jet of water sprayed by riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system, in Santiago June 26, 2013. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters look at photos on a camera in mouazafeen neighborhood in Deir al-Zor, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters look at photos on a camera in mouazafeen neighborhood in Deir al-Zor, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters look at photos on a camera in mouazafeen neighborhood in Deir al-Zor, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

<p>A hotel guest swims in the pool of the Marina Bay Sands Skypark overlooking the haze covered skyline of Singapore June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A hotel guest swims in the pool of the Marina Bay Sands Skypark overlooking the haze covered skyline of Singapore June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A hotel guest swims in the pool of the Marina Bay Sands Skypark overlooking the haze covered skyline of Singapore June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Algae is pictured on the shoulders of a swimmer along the seaside in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Algae is pictured on the shoulders of a swimmer along the seaside in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Algae is pictured on the shoulders of a swimmer along the seaside in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>French Army soldiers of the 2nd Regiment of dragons help a fellow soldier who fainted during a ceremony to pay tribute to late former French Prime Minister Pierre Mauroy in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris June 11, 2013. Mauroy, who pushed through a string of worker benefits as the head of modern France's first Socialist government, has died aged 84, on June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

French Army soldiers of the 2nd Regiment of dragons help a fellow soldier who fainted during a ceremony to pay tribute to late former French Prime Minister Pierre Mauroy in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris June 11, 2013. Mauroy, who pushed...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

French Army soldiers of the 2nd Regiment of dragons help a fellow soldier who fainted during a ceremony to pay tribute to late former French Prime Minister Pierre Mauroy in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris June 11, 2013. Mauroy, who pushed through a string of worker benefits as the head of modern France's first Socialist government, has died aged 84, on June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A woman is attacked by water cannon during protests in Kizilay square in central Ankara, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A woman is attacked by water cannon during protests in Kizilay square in central Ankara, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A woman is attacked by water cannon during protests in Kizilay square in central Ankara, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>Palestinian girls play during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City June 17, 2013. Tens of thousands of children from the Gaza Strip spend at least part of their holidays in special summer camps, arranged around a wide array of activities. Some, organised by the United Nations, offer sports, art and dance classes. Others, laid on by Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas, include fun and games, while seeking to reinforce religious values and awareness of the conflict with Israel. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girls play during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City June 17, 2013. Tens of thousands of children from the Gaza Strip spend at least part of their holidays in special summer camps, arranged around a wide array of activities....more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Palestinian girls play during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City June 17, 2013. Tens of thousands of children from the Gaza Strip spend at least part of their holidays in special summer camps, arranged around a wide array of activities. Some, organised by the United Nations, offer sports, art and dance classes. Others, laid on by Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas, include fun and games, while seeking to reinforce religious values and awareness of the conflict with Israel. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>Diana Smith, crime scene technician for the Sanford Police Department, shows the jury a bag of Skittles, which was collected as evidence at the crime scene, during George Zimmerman's trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool</p>

Diana Smith, crime scene technician for the Sanford Police Department, shows the jury a bag of Skittles, which was collected as evidence at the crime scene, during George Zimmerman's trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, June 25, 2013....more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Diana Smith, crime scene technician for the Sanford Police Department, shows the jury a bag of Skittles, which was collected as evidence at the crime scene, during George Zimmerman's trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool

<p>Marialena, a 42-year-old homeless AIDS sufferer and former drug addict who is on a methadone rehabilitation program, pushes away her boyfriend Dimitrios who is trying to clean up her self-inflicted wounds, under a bridge in central Athens May 15, 2013. Dimitrios, 51, was a dancer for a famous Greek folk dancing troupe until he lost his job three years ago and became homeless. Since the debt crisis erupted in 2009, hundreds of thousands of Greeks have lost their jobs and the unemployment rate in the country reached 26.8 percent in March, new figures show. Klimaka, a nongovernmental organisation, estimated there were around 20,000 homeless in Greece in 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Marialena, a 42-year-old homeless AIDS sufferer and former drug addict who is on a methadone rehabilitation program, pushes away her boyfriend Dimitrios who is trying to clean up her self-inflicted wounds, under a bridge in central Athens May 15,...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Marialena, a 42-year-old homeless AIDS sufferer and former drug addict who is on a methadone rehabilitation program, pushes away her boyfriend Dimitrios who is trying to clean up her self-inflicted wounds, under a bridge in central Athens May 15, 2013. Dimitrios, 51, was a dancer for a famous Greek folk dancing troupe until he lost his job three years ago and became homeless. Since the debt crisis erupted in 2009, hundreds of thousands of Greeks have lost their jobs and the unemployment rate in the country reached 26.8 percent in March, new figures show. Klimaka, a nongovernmental organisation, estimated there were around 20,000 homeless in Greece in 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Yarnbombers Purl 1(L) and Knit 1display some of the guerilla knitting and crocheting which they plan to use when they target next week's G8 summit, in the Mourne Mountains, near Newcastle, County Down June 13, 2013. Yarnbombing uses knitting or crochet work to make a statement in public, rather than graffiti or street art. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Yarnbombers Purl 1(L) and Knit 1display some of the guerilla knitting and crocheting which they plan to use when they target next week's G8 summit, in the Mourne Mountains, near Newcastle, County Down June 13, 2013. Yarnbombing uses knitting or...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Yarnbombers Purl 1(L) and Knit 1display some of the guerilla knitting and crocheting which they plan to use when they target next week's G8 summit, in the Mourne Mountains, near Newcastle, County Down June 13, 2013. Yarnbombing uses knitting or crochet work to make a statement in public, rather than graffiti or street art. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Astronauts (L-R) Zhang Xiaoguang, Nie Haisheng and Wang Yaping salute after returning to earth in the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou-10 spacecraft at its main landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Astronauts (L-R) Zhang Xiaoguang, Nie Haisheng and Wang Yaping salute after returning to earth in the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou-10 spacecraft at its main landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 26, 2013. ...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Astronauts (L-R) Zhang Xiaoguang, Nie Haisheng and Wang Yaping salute after returning to earth in the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou-10 spacecraft at its main landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A traveller washes her horse at Appleby in Westmorland, northern England June 9, 2013. The horses are washed as part of the annual horse fair which has taken place since the 1600's. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A traveller washes her horse at Appleby in Westmorland, northern England June 9, 2013. The horses are washed as part of the annual horse fair which has taken place since the 1600's. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A traveller washes her horse at Appleby in Westmorland, northern England June 9, 2013. The horses are washed as part of the annual horse fair which has taken place since the 1600's. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>An employee wipes tears as she works with colleagues to broadcast a Web-Tv signal at the control room of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. Greece's government promised on Wednesday to relaunch a slimmed-down state broadcaster ERT in a matter of weeks after a firestorm of protests from journalists, trade unions and coalition partners over its sudden closure. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

An employee wipes tears as she works with colleagues to broadcast a Web-Tv signal at the control room of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. Greece's government promised on Wednesday to relaunch a slimmed-down state...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

An employee wipes tears as she works with colleagues to broadcast a Web-Tv signal at the control room of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. Greece's government promised on Wednesday to relaunch a slimmed-down state broadcaster ERT in a matter of weeks after a firestorm of protests from journalists, trade unions and coalition partners over its sudden closure. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>An empty passenger seat believed to be reserved by former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden is seen on a plane to Cuba in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

An empty passenger seat believed to be reserved by former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden is seen on a plane to Cuba in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

An empty passenger seat believed to be reserved by former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden is seen on a plane to Cuba in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Passengers watch a television screen broadcasting news on Edward Snowden, a contractor at the National Security Agency (NSA), on a train in Hong Kong June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Passengers watch a television screen broadcasting news on Edward Snowden, a contractor at the National Security Agency (NSA), on a train in Hong Kong June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Passengers watch a television screen broadcasting news on Edward Snowden, a contractor at the National Security Agency (NSA), on a train in Hong Kong June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>A wine glass is seen in the mud in the 'Theatercafe - Aquarium' in the flooded center of the Bavarian city of Passau about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

A wine glass is seen in the mud in the 'Theatercafe - Aquarium' in the flooded center of the Bavarian city of Passau about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A wine glass is seen in the mud in the 'Theatercafe - Aquarium' in the flooded center of the Bavarian city of Passau about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

<p>President Barack Obama is pictured at the 'door of no return' as he visits the Maison Des Ecslaves, the gathering point where African slaves were shipped west until the mid-19th century, at Goree Island near Dakar, Senegal, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama is pictured at the 'door of no return' as he visits the Maison Des Ecslaves, the gathering point where African slaves were shipped west until the mid-19th century, at Goree Island near Dakar, Senegal, June 27, 2013....more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

President Barack Obama is pictured at the 'door of no return' as he visits the Maison Des Ecslaves, the gathering point where African slaves were shipped west until the mid-19th century, at Goree Island near Dakar, Senegal, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Fisherman Ompong Vargas, 39, who wears a facial mask made of fabric to protect his skin from getting darker, holds a fish in his mouth as he searches a net at Laguna de Bay in Taguig City, Metro Manila May 24, 2013. During the dry season, fishermen earn $2-7 (70-300 pesos) per day. Men's beauty treatments are popular in the Philippines, part of a thriving market for male cosmetics in the Asia Pacific region. Some Filipino men go to great lengths to preserve their faces, from those who visit clinics to receive skin treatments, to fishermen who wear fabric masks while working to protect their skin from the sun. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

Fisherman Ompong Vargas, 39, who wears a facial mask made of fabric to protect his skin from getting darker, holds a fish in his mouth as he searches a net at Laguna de Bay in Taguig City, Metro Manila May 24, 2013. During the dry season, fishermen...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Fisherman Ompong Vargas, 39, who wears a facial mask made of fabric to protect his skin from getting darker, holds a fish in his mouth as he searches a net at Laguna de Bay in Taguig City, Metro Manila May 24, 2013. During the dry season, fishermen earn $2-7 (70-300 pesos) per day. Men's beauty treatments are popular in the Philippines, part of a thriving market for male cosmetics in the Asia Pacific region. Some Filipino men go to great lengths to preserve their faces, from those who visit clinics to receive skin treatments, to fishermen who wear fabric masks while working to protect their skin from the sun. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

<p>Show co-host Giuliana Rancic (L), co-anchor of "E! News," holds the microphone for Miss Utah Marissa Powell as she competes in the question portion during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Show co-host Giuliana Rancic (L), co-anchor of "E! News," holds the microphone for Miss Utah Marissa Powell as she competes in the question portion during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada June 16,...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Show co-

<p>A Munduruku Indian family walks at the esplanade in front of Planalto Palace during a protest, where they were prevented by security forces from entering the palace, in Brasilia June 6, 2013. The Indians from the Amazon Basin are demonstrating against violations of indigenous rights and calling for the suspension of the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant on the Xingu river, a huge project aimed at feeding Brazil's fast-growing demand for electricity. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A Munduruku Indian family walks at the esplanade in front of Planalto Palace during a protest, where they were prevented by security forces from entering the palace, in Brasilia June 6, 2013. The Indians from the Amazon Basin are demonstrating...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A Munduruku Indian family walks at the esplanade in front of Planalto Palace during a protest, where they were prevented by security forces from entering the palace, in Brasilia June 6, 2013. The Indians from the Amazon Basin are demonstrating against violations of indigenous rights and calling for the suspension of the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant on the Xingu river, a huge project aimed at feeding Brazil's fast-growing demand for electricity. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>A woman reacts as she talks on her mobile phone outside the site of a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. Workers at the poultry slaughterhouse in northeastern China where 119 people died in a fire saw nothing odd in the plant's doors being locked, even after a previous fire at the 4-year-old facility. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman reacts as she talks on her mobile phone outside the site of a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. Workers at the poultry slaughterhouse in northeastern China where 119 people died in a fire saw nothing odd...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A woman reacts as she talks on her mobile phone outside the site of a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. Workers at the poultry slaughterhouse in northeastern China where 119 people died in a fire saw nothing odd in the plant's doors being locked, even after a previous fire at the 4-year-old facility. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A protester demonstrating against the upcoming G8 summit tries to evade a police officer in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

A protester demonstrating against the upcoming G8 summit tries to evade a police officer in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A protester demonstrating against the upcoming G8 summit tries to evade a police officer in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

<p>Youths gather outside the Nelson Mandela National Museum, the home where ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela had lived from 1946 to 1962, in Soweto June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

Youths gather outside the Nelson Mandela National Museum, the home where ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela had lived from 1946 to 1962, in Soweto June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Youths gather outside the Nelson Mandela National Museum, the home where ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela had lived from 1946 to 1962, in Soweto June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>A young couple, who are anti-government protesters, kisses inside a damaged public bus, used as a barricade at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A young couple, who are anti-government protesters, kisses inside a damaged public bus, used as a barricade at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A young couple, who are anti-government protesters, kisses inside a damaged public bus, used as a barricade at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A man walks his dog past a vacant shop, with graphics pasted to the outside to make it look like working butchers shop, in the village of Belcoo, Northern Ireland June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A man walks his dog past a vacant shop, with graphics pasted to the outside to make it look like working butchers shop, in the village of Belcoo, Northern Ireland June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A man walks his dog past a vacant shop, with graphics pasted to the outside to make it look like working butchers shop, in the village of Belcoo, Northern Ireland June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Garment workers attend to a colleague injured by rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes at a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Garment workers attend to a colleague injured by rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes at a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Garment workers attend to a colleague injured by rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes at a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Protesters are attacked by police water cannon next to Gezi Park near Istanbul's Taksim square June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Protesters are attacked by police water cannon next to Gezi Park near Istanbul's Taksim square June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Protesters are attacked by police water cannon next to Gezi Park near Istanbul's Taksim square June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A controlled burn demonstration in a constructed room blazes away, setting a mannequin standing in front of it on fire, during a media open house at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) National Laboratory Center in Beltsville, Maryland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A controlled burn demonstration in a constructed room blazes away, setting a mannequin standing in front of it on fire, during a media open house at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) National Laboratory Center in Beltsville, Maryland June 18,...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A controlled burn demonstration in a constructed room blazes away, setting a mannequin standing in front of it on fire, during a media open house at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) National Laboratory Center in Beltsville, Maryland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Gay marriage supporter Vin Testa waves a rainbow flag in anticipation of U.S. Supreme Court rulings in the cases against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8 and the 1996 federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), outside the court building in Washington, June 24, 2013. Picture taken with fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Gay marriage supporter Vin Testa waves a rainbow flag in anticipation of U.S. Supreme Court rulings in the cases against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8 and the 1996 federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), outside the court building in...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Gay marriage supporter Vin Testa waves a rainbow flag in anticipation of U.S. Supreme Court rulings in the cases against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8 and the 1996 federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), outside the court building in Washington, June 24, 2013. Picture taken with fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Men play soccer between the shadows of buildings in Boa Viagem Beach in Recife, Brazil, June 14, 2013.REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Men play soccer between the shadows of buildings in Boa Viagem Beach in Recife, Brazil, June 14, 2013.REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Men play soccer between the shadows of buildings in Boa Viagem Beach in Recife, Brazil, June 14, 2013.REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A twig is used to keep an elephant's trunk open while a Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) official attaches a GPS-satellite collar in a remote area of South Sudan, whose location cannot be disclosed due to issues of accelerating poaching, June 3, 2013. WCS in partnership with South Sudan's Ministry of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism is attaching GPS-satellite collars to elephants across South Sudan to help understand movement patterns and monitor and protect them funded by USAID and WCS. South Sudan's elephant population has already has dropped to less than 5,000 from around 80,000 in the 1950s. REUTERS/Hereward Holland</p>

A twig is used to keep an elephant's trunk open while a Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) official attaches a GPS-satellite collar in a remote area of South Sudan, whose location cannot be disclosed due to issues of accelerating poaching, June 3,...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A twig is used to keep an elephant's trunk open while a Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) official attaches a GPS-satellite collar in a remote area of South Sudan, whose location cannot be disclosed due to issues of accelerating poaching, June 3, 2013. WCS in partnership with South Sudan's Ministry of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism is attaching GPS-satellite collars to elephants across South Sudan to help understand movement patterns and monitor and protect them funded by USAID and WCS. South Sudan's elephant population has already has dropped to less than 5,000 from around 80,000 in the 1950s. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

<p>A racegoer poses in his top hat on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A racegoer poses in his top hat on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A racegoer poses in his top hat on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Manuel Contreras, 11, holds his mother Carmen Acedo del Lago after she had an anxiety attack upon learning that their eviction by the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) was postponed in Madrid June 4, 2013. Acedo del Lago, her husband, their five children, two sons-in-law and their four-month-old granddaughter share a social rental flat in northern Madrid since 2005. None of the adults in the family hold a steady job. The family fell behind on their monthly rent payments and were sent an eviction notice. "How can they evict a family for owing 463 euros ($605)?" says Acedo del Lago. In the end, the eviction was postponed by the EMVS till June 25. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Manuel Contreras, 11, holds his mother Carmen Acedo del Lago after she had an anxiety attack upon learning that their eviction by the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) was postponed in Madrid June 4, 2013. Acedo del Lago, her husband, their...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Manuel Contreras, 11, holds his mother Carmen Acedo del Lago after she had an anxiety attack upon learning that their eviction by the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) was postponed in Madrid June 4, 2013. Acedo del Lago, her husband, their five children, two sons-in-law and their four-month-old granddaughter share a social rental flat in northern Madrid since 2005. None of the adults in the family hold a steady job. The family fell behind on their monthly rent payments and were sent an eviction notice. "How can they evict a family for owing 463 euros ($605)?" says Acedo del Lago. In the end, the eviction was postponed by the EMVS till June 25. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>The largest full moon of 2013, a "super moon" scientifically known as a "perigee moon", rises over the Tien Shan mountains and the monument to 18th century military commander Nauryzbai Batyr near the town of Kaskelen, some 23 km (14 miles) west of Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

The largest full moon of 2013, a "super moon" scientifically known as a "perigee moon", rises over the Tien Shan mountains and the monument to 18th century military commander Nauryzbai Batyr near the town of Kaskelen, some 23 km (14 miles) west of...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

The largest full moon of 2013, a "super moon" scientifically known as a "perigee moon", rises over the Tien Shan mountains and the monument to 18th century military commander Nauryzbai Batyr near the town of Kaskelen, some 23 km (14 miles) west of Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>A house sits undamaged in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A house sits undamaged in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A house sits undamaged in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Binata Pinata stands on top of a rock holding a fish her husband Kaibakia just caught off Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. Kiribati consists of a chain of 33 atolls and islands that stand just meters above sea level, spread over a huge expanse of otherwise empty ocean. With surrounding sea levels rising, Kiribati President Anote Tong has predicted his country will likely become uninhabitable in 30-60 years because of inundation and contamination of its freshwater supplies. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Binata Pinata stands on top of a rock holding a fish her husband Kaibakia just caught off Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. Kiribati consists of a chain of 33 atolls and islands...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Binata Pinata stands on top of a rock holding a fish her husband Kaibakia just caught off Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. Kiribati consists of a chain of 33 atolls and islands that stand just meters above sea level, spread over a huge expanse of otherwise empty ocean. With surrounding sea levels rising, Kiribati President Anote Tong has predicted his country will likely become uninhabitable in 30-60 years because of inundation and contamination of its freshwater supplies. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Actors John Goodman (L) and Billy Crystal pose for a portrait while promoting the animated film "Monsters University" in Beverly Hills, California May 18, 2013. It has been over a decade since the two top scarers "Mike" and "Sulley" first proved that things that go bump in the night can be cuddly and adorable too as Pixar returns once more with a prequel following the creatures from the first film during their formative years in college. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actors John Goodman (L) and Billy Crystal pose for a portrait while promoting the animated film "Monsters University" in Beverly Hills, California May 18, 2013. It has been over a decade since the two top scarers "Mike" and "Sulley" first proved that...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Actors John Goodman (L) and Billy Crystal pose for a portrait while promoting the animated film "Monsters University" in Beverly Hills, California May 18, 2013. It has been over a decade since the two top scarers "Mike" and "Sulley" first proved that things that go bump in the night can be cuddly and adorable too as Pixar returns once more with a prequel following the creatures from the first film during their formative years in college. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>A police officer fires pepper spray at a protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask on the back of his head to stop a demonstration in Salvador June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A police officer fires pepper spray at a protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask on the back of his head to stop a demonstration in Salvador June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A police officer fires pepper spray at a protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask on the back of his head to stop a demonstration in Salvador June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A radio-controlled Superman plane, flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach, passes the moon during a test flight in San Diego, California June 27, 2013. Otto and business partner Ed Hanley are a small start-up company that creates flying radio-controlled planes, designed in the form of people, characters and objects, for commercial and promotional uses. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A radio-controlled Superman plane, flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach, passes the moon during a test flight in San Diego, California June 27, 2013. Otto and business partner Ed Hanley are a small start-up company that creates flying radio-controlled...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A radio-controlled Superman plane, flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach, passes the moon during a test flight in San Diego, California June 27, 2013. Otto and business partner Ed Hanley are a small start-up company that creates flying radio-controlled planes, designed in the form of people, characters and objects, for commercial and promotional uses. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>The Wimbledon Tennis Championships logo, printed on rain covers, is seen reflected in raindrops on a window at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2013. Photograph rotated through 180 degrees. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

The Wimbledon Tennis Championships logo, printed on rain covers, is seen reflected in raindrops on a window at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2013. Photograph rotated through 180 degrees. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

The Wimbledon Tennis Championships logo, printed on rain covers, is seen reflected in raindrops on a window at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2013. Photograph rotated through 180 degrees. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>People take part in a group yoga practice during the afternoon of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People take part in a group yoga practice during the afternoon of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New...more

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

People take part in a group yoga practice during the afternoon of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A protester uses her mobile phone during a demonstration at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A protester uses her mobile phone during a demonstration at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

A protester uses her mobile phone during a demonstration at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

