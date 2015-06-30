Pictures of the month: June
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with U.S. President Barack Obama outside the Elmau castle in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool
A Syrian refugee reacts as he waits behind border fences to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Malana Pinckney, daughter of Reverand Clementa Pinckney, is hugged by her mother Jennifer at the start of her father's funeral at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A family stands on the back of their pickup truck as they take part in the "Ride for Pride" impromptu event to show their support the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, June 26, 2015. Several hundred people took part in the event....more
Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally against a recent decision to increase the tariff on electricity, in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Narek Aleksanyan/PAN Photo
Members of parliament are evacuated after an attack on the Afghan parliament building in Kabul June 22, 2015. REUTERS/ Naqibullah Faiq
A woman kisses a suspected gang member as he is arrested during an anti-gang search operation in San Salvador June 21, 2015. The Salvadoran Police and Army participated in a search operation in response of a deadly attack where two soldiers were...more
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Two fans of Chile's soccer team walk after Chile's victory over Peru in their Copa America 2015 semi-finals soccer match in Santiago, Chile, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Catherine Allen
Jason Howe, 50, (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara to bed at their home in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 25, 2015. Howe and Perez-Boluda married in Spain and in...more
Relatives mourn the death of Lata Jadhav, 35, who died after consuming bootleg liquor at a slum in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri woman walks on a footbridge as it rains in Srinagar, June 24, 2015. This year's monsoon rains in India are officially forecast to be only 88 percent of the long-term average. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
The White House is illuminated in rainbow colors after today's historic Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage in Washington June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman walks through an alley as used pairs of jeans are hung to dry before they are sold in a second-hand clothes market in Kolkata, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Nuns greet Pope Francis as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A migrant prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man carrying butchered dogs drives past a pet dog at a dog meat market ahead of a local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. Local residents in Yulin host small gatherings to consume dog meat and lychees in...more
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse LGBT rights activist before a Gay Pride Parade in central Istanbul, Turkey, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Georgette (top) and Allen Sanders pay their respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015, three days after a mass shooting which left nine people dead during a bible study at the church....more
The sun rises while workers use rotor blades to cut limestone at a quarry in the desert of Minya governorate, south of Cairo, Egypt May 28, 2015. In the limestone quarries of Minya province south of Cairo, laborers in sandals and makeshift masks use...more
A security worker brings money to a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A goat eats leaves inside a motor pump workshop in Mumbai, India, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A stuntman flies through the air following an explosion during the filming of the Koldo Serra directed feature film Gernika in the Basque town of Guernica, northern Spain June 17, 2015. The film centres on an American journalist reporting the aerial...more
A girl uses her mobile phone during the evening at the National Park in Khartoum, Sudan, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A U.S. Marine Osprey sends up a big wash of rain as as it lands near the Bavarian town of Kruen, Germany, June 8, 2015. The Ospreys provided transport to Air Force One in Munich for members of U.S. President Barack Obama's staff, Secret Service,...more
An excavator removes a dead bear at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. Tigers, lions, bears and wolves were among more than 30 animals that escaped from a Georgian zoo and onto the streets of the capital Tbilisi during floods that killed at...more
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter carries a boy injured by what they said was a mine after they fled Maskana town in the Aleppo countryside and make their way towards the Turkish border in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16,...more
Court officers hold a national emblem as they ride a zip-line across a river, to attend a mobile court hearing of a divorce dispute, in Huilong village of Fengjie county, Chongqing municipality, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman accompanies some students as they wade in the shallow part of a rocky beach to their school to attend the first day of classes in Sitio Kinabuksan, Kawag village, Subic, Zambales Province, north of Manila June 1, 2015. An estimated 24 million...more
Students stretch during a traditional Angampora martial arts training session in Colombo June 14, 2015. Master Ginihuluge Karunapala, who teaches Angampora, said his family has been practicing the martial art for at least three generations. However,...more
A farm boy, with his face covered with sand, is pictured as he leaves the farm he works on, near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A local resident carries bread in the village of Novotoshkivske near the frontline with pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A hippopotamus walks across flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili
Residents with faces covered in ash ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Sukandebi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 13, 2015, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
Gay rights supporters celebrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry, outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Lightning strikes the Alpine mountains over Garmisch-Partenkirchen as balloons, made by the "ONE" campaigning organisation, depicting leaders of the G7 countries are inflated in Garmisch-Partenkirchen June 7, 2015. Leaders are (L-R) German Chancellor...more
Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. The gay couples were selected as winners of a contest hosted by...more
The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after they disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, after being rescued at sea, June 8, 2015....more
Instructors from the Ujamaa self-defence programme train a group of women to protect themselves against rape at the Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, March 16, 2015. Across Nairobi, more than 200 elderly women, aged up to 105, are...more
Argentine tourists check their equipment before entering the water during a snorkeling class, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Fears of being kidnapped or not finding toilet-paper are not much of an incentive for a holiday in Venezuela....more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 2, 2015....more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a yoga session to mark International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children eat ice cream at Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. Roof, a 21-year-old with a criminal record, is accused of killing nine people at a Bible-study meeting in a historic African-American church...more
Thick ash rises from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption as seen from Kuta Tengah village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 26, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages, who are living around the slopes of Mount...more
A group of migrants protect themselves from the weather with emergency blankets as they huddle on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. Some 200...more
Buffalos escape a fire, which is spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final against Juventus in Berlin June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A woman dances in a cloud of bubbles while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A Salvadoran father (R) carries his son while running next to another immigrant as they try to board a train heading to the Mexican-U.S. border, in Huehuetoca, near of Mexico City, June 1, 2015. An increasing number of Central Americans are sneaking...more
Revellers stroll at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Clouds are reflected in the Midi Tower, the headquarters of the National Pensions Office, in downtown Brussels in Belgium June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The rocket exploded about two minutes after liftoff on Sunday, destroying a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station, NASA said....more
