Pictures of the month: June

Argentine tourists check their equipment before entering the water during a snorkeling class, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Fears of being kidnapped or not finding toilet-paper are not much of an incentive for a holiday in Venezuela....more

Argentine tourists check their equipment before entering the water during a snorkeling class, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Fears of being kidnapped or not finding toilet-paper are not much of an incentive for a holiday in Venezuela. Yet hardy travelers undeterred by the tales - real and exaggerated - of crime and shortages are finding the South American nation an absurdly cheap destination. That is thanks to exchange controls skewing the economy in favor of anyone with foreign cash, meaning you can hire a boat to a Caribbean island for $15 a day, or trek through Andean mountains or Amazon jungle for a week, with porters, at $125. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close