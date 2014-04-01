Pictures of the month: March
Wrestlers practice as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling center in Mumbai, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Chinese family member of a passenger aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 screams as she is being brought into a room outside the media conference area at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Residents react as policemen take position during an operation in the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Indians considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, Ukraine, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A frontier soldier from the People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Director David O. Russell runs away with director Spike Jonze's (back 3rd L) Oscar as they joke on the carpet at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, March 2, 2014. Jonze won the award for for best original screenplay for the film "Her". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A woman looks through a damaged entrance door as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry adjusts his name holder as he attends the Conference on International Support to Libya in Rome, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 collection for Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center" during Paris Fashion Week, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Wounded supporters of Ukraine's new government sit on the ground, in an area protected by the police, after clashes with pro-Russian protesters in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Russian soldier lies with his back to Ukrainian fighter jets as he watches Ukrainian serviceman at the Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An anti-government protester jumps through a window after setting fire to an office as they loot a public building in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Children look at the fin of a mortar projectile that was found at the Al-Abassi camp for internally displaced persons, after an attack by rebels, in Mellit town, North Darfur, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Kosovo Albanians mourn during a reburial ceremony of the remains of 19 Albanians who were killed during the Kosovo War and identified from a mass grave in the village of Krusha e Vogel, Kosovo, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A member of the pro-government "red shirt" movement attacks a Buddhist monk outside the National Anti-Corruption Commission office in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a cemetery in the al-Qatanah neighborhood of Aleppo, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Abuzar, the son of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmed of AFP, who was killed with his wife and two children during an attack by gunmen at Serena Hotel, is comforted by his grandmother at the Emergency hospital in Kabul, March 27, 2014. The two-year-old, his head heavily bandaged, has emerged from a coma and the sight of him chuckling during hospital visits from his aunt give doctors hope he can make a full recovery. He may now go to Canada to live with an uncle. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
The entrance to a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A boy takes a bath along a pavement in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, in China, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wearing costumes celebrate the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Palestinian youth throws a stone towards Israeli soldiers as he jumps over burning tyres during clashes that followed a rally to support President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Tibetan activist gestures from a police vehicle after getting detained by Nepalese police for protesting near the Chinese Embassy Consular office in Kathmandu, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man inspects the damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Hindu devotees raise their hands during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A relative of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she talks on her phone at the Beijing Capital International Airport, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
New York City firefighters work at the site of a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman prays in the snow fall for the deceased of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami at a place where she was employed at a photo studio at the time, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
A girl sits at the back of a truck as she prepares to flee sectarian violence with other Muslim families in a convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers towards the border with Cameroon, in the town of Bouar, west of the Central African Republic, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Employees work inside a limestone powder factory in an industrial area in Mumbai, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Vanessa Kennedy assumes a position during the Bold and Naked yoga class in New York, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Military personnel work within the cockpit of a helicopter belonging to the Vietnamese airforce during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between Quebec and Manitoba at the 2014 Tim Hortons Brier curling championships in Kamloops, British Columbia, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A flag flies at half-staff on a log with the slope of the massive mudslide that struck Oso in the background near Darrington, Washington, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ted S. Warren/Pool
Members of the media and TEPCO employees, wearing protective suits and masks, stand near a banner reading "Decrease 0.01 mSv par a day for a person" inside the No. 5 reactor building at TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Palestinian woman touches her face after an Israeli border police officer sprayed her with tear gas during confrontations at a Land Day protest outside Jerusalem's Old City, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Supporters of former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi, standing trial on charges of violence that broke out in Alexandria last year, react after two fellow supporters were sentenced to death, in a court in Alexandria, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper
Director and producer Steve McQueen celebrates after accepting the Oscar for best picture for his film "12 Years a Slave" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An aerial view shows cross-country skiers climbing a hill during the 46th Engadin Ski Marathon near the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz, Switzerland, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A devotee in a state of trance is calmed by volunteers during the annual Magic Tattoo Festival at Wat Bang Phra in Nakhon Prathom province, Thailand, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
