Pictures of the month: March

Air Force One carrying President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Reyes

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Injured people are seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ketevan Kardava/Courtesy of 1tv.ge/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A man thought to be the hijacker leaves the hijacked Egyptair Airbus A320 at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, March 29, 2016 REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Children play at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Special paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Chuzhou, Anhui Province, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
A woman looks through a tent during a gathering by Houthi loyalists against Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
The feet and utility belt of what Ivorian security officers said was a dead attacker is seen on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Senator and Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio listens to the invocation from a backstage area before a campaign rally at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Florida, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Sergio Hunco, 17, takes a break as he plays with a tennis ball in a tunnel in downtown Havana, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Diego Du Charmil ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies on his way to winning The 4.50 Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race as Campeador ridden by Barry Geraghty falls during the Cheltenham Festival, March 16, 2016. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A shirtless protester is detained by police after an Ontario judge found former Canadian radio host Jian Ghomeshi not guilty on four sexual assault charges and one count of choking, in Toronto, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A migrant tries to restrain her tent from strong winds in a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A man is seen trapped amid the debris of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio (L) and Ted Cruz (R) look on at the start of the U.S. Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A migrant who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian sits in his tent by the border fence at a makeshift camp, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Synchronized swimming duet Anita Alvarez (L) and Mariya Koroleva pose for a portrait at the U.S. Olympic Committee Media Summit in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hold their hands over their hearts for the U.S. National Anthem as they wait for Clinton to arrive at a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Children receive oxygen, after suffering from choking, at a hospital in Taza south of Kirkuk, March 9, 2016. More than 40 people suffered partial choking and skin irritation in northern Iraq when Islamic State fired mortar shells and Katyusha rockets filled with "poisonous substances" into their village late on Tuesday, local officials said. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio sits by herself after a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A handler shows a Maltese during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei (R) holds a rain cover to protect a Syrian refugee woman from the rain, as she performs in a field, on a piano brought by the artist, near a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take positions as amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps fire smoke bombs during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Boys watch the burial of 10-year-old Palestinian boy Yassin Abu Khoussa, whom medical officials said was killed by fragments from a missile fired by an Israeli aircraft, in the northern Gaza Strip March 12, 2016. The missile was fired hours after militants launched rockets into Israel. A statement by the Israeli military said aircraft had targeted four militant training camps belonging to Hamas after four missiles landed in open areas in southern Israel late on Friday. No casualties were reported from the rocket strikes. Residents of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip said the boy died after missile debris hit his home, which is situated next to a militant training camp. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Moroccan doctors carry a Syrian baby Siwar, who was born by caesarean section in a field hospital in Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 7, 2016. Siwar is the third child of a Syrian family from Daraa who fled to Jordan two years ago. She is their second child to be born in the camp. Since the beginning of the Syrian crisis, 50-80 Syrian children were born in the Zaatari refugee camp each week, according to the official website of UNHCR. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik raises his arm in a Nazi salute as he enters the court room in Skien prison, Norway March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Local villagers prepare to bury the body of elephant Hemantha during a religious ceremony at a Buddhist temple in Colombo March 15, 2016. Elephant Hemantha, which died from injuries to its feet, was under medical treatment for the last six months. The elephant used to march at street parades during festivals held by the temple. Elephant Hemantha died at age 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A farmer harvests broccoli in the town of al-Ansariyeh south of Sidon, Lebanon March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Visitor Roman Zorin touches a 3D portrait of Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a specialized library for blind and partially sighted people in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, March 15, 2016. The portrait was created specially for blind people to understand how Putin looks like through touch, according to library employees. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich (R) and his wife Karen (L) celebrate amidst a storm of confetti as he speaks at his primary night rally at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Senator and former Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio hugs his family after he announced that he is suspending his campaign at an event in Miami, Florida, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A man (C) shouts as refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A Cuban migrant couple rests inside a tent at a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, at the border with Costa Rica March 20, 2016. More than 1,500 Cuban immigrants are currently waiting at Costa Rica's southern border with Panama as they seek overland passage towards the United States, according to local officials. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro gesture after a news conference as part of Obama's three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and coloured powder. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A woman consoles her children at a street memorial following Tuesday's bomb attacks in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Israeli sap surfers some dressed in costumes take part in an event for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the of the Mediterranean sea in Tel Aviv, March 24, 2016. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Rescue workers evacuate an injured man from the site of a blast outside a public park in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
A view of a matchmaking event where people gather hoping to find prospective mates for their children at a park in Beijing, March 27, 2016. Picture taken March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mengchen Li

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Tourists take pictures at Mai Khao Beach, as a plane approaches the Phuket International Airport in Phuket, Thailand March 17, 2016. With its palm-fringed beaches, Buddhist culture and racy nightlife, Thailand has been the poster child for Asian tourism for decades, attracting a range of visitors from backpackers and adventure-seekers, to families and culture vultures. But dark clouds could be forming even as a record of 32 million tourists are expected this year. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Jumiya, whose mother keeps her locked up in a wooden hut after her family said she was showing signs of a mental disorder, passes a plastic bowl to her mother in Jambu village in Serang, Banten province, Indonesia March 23, 2016. In a programme launched this year, Indonesia sends teams of workers into often-remote hamlets to help free patients kept in chains and ensure they get the medical treatment they need. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Palestinian boy Sabri Attalah, 17, works at a pottery workshop in Gaza City March 21, 2016. Attalah, who works along with his family members at their workshop, earns around 25 Shekels ($6.4) per working day. The boy, who quit school, hoped to be a design engineer. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, part of nationwide protests calling for her impeachment, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A model presents a creation by Jotaro Saito from the designer's Autumn/Winter 2016 collection during Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man uses binoculars during the wedding ceremony the grandson of Rabbi Yosef Dov Moshe Halberstam, religious leader of the Sanz Hasidic dynasty and the granddaughter of the religious leader of Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Hasidic dynasty, in Netanya, Israel March 15, 2016. Picture taken March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India March 4, 2016. Some 650 million people, or one in 10 of the world's population, have no access to safe water, putting them at risk of infectious diseases and premature death. Dirty water and poor sanitation can cause severe diarrhoeal diseases in children, killing 900 under-five a day across the world, according to United Nations estimates. World Water Day, marked this year on March 22, highlights various concerns about the world's water resources, and in 2016 is focusing on how good access to safe water can create paid work and contribute to a greener economy. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Support personnel prepare a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet before the take-off, part of the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria, at Hmeymim airbase, Syria, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence/Vadim Grishankin/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A man holds the steering wheel of a discarded vehicle at a passenger bus depot in New Delhi, India, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Lufthansa CFO Simone Menne (L) stands with personnel before a news conference at Lufthansa headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
