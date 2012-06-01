Pictures of the month: May
A Yawalapiti boy dips his head into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. In August the Yawalapiti tribe will hold the Quarup, which is a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great...more
A Yawalapiti boy dips his head into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. In August the Yawalapiti tribe will hold the Quarup, which is a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them. This year the Quarup will be honouring two people - a Yawalapiti Indian who they consider a great leader, and Darcy Ribeiro, a well-known author, anthropologist and politician known for focusing on the relationship between native peoples and education in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Audrey Leung, 20, from the Bronx, is assisted by a United States Marine during an endurance test put together by the Marines in Times Square, New York, May 27, 2012. In the exercise, each contestant had to use their own strength to hold their chins above the bar. The Marines are in New York as a part of fleet week, which runs May 23 through May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Unidentified people beat Svyatoslav Sheremet (L, bottom), head of Gay-Forum of Ukraine public organization, in Kiev, May 20, 2012. Sheremet was attacked after meeting with members of the media to inform them that a scheduled gay parade was cancelled. The attackers ran off when they realised members of the media were documenting the attack. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
Jake Beaudoin, a U.S. Army Private of 508 BSTB, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, takes cover during a controlled detonation to clear an area for setting up a check point in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. Dozens of people were killed or wounded in two "terrorist explosions" which struck a southern district of the Syrian capital Damascus, state television said. REUTERS/Sana/Handout
A boy tries to cross a damaged suspension bridge, after a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range, in Kaski district, Nepal, May 6, 2012. At least 17 people, including three foreigners, are confirmed to have died during the flood in Pokhara and adjoining villages in Kaski district, according to Police inspector Ravindra Nath Poudel of Kaski District. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A dead Guanay Cormorant bird lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima May 6, 2012. Peru's government declared a health alert along its northern coastline and urged residents and tourists to stay away from long stretches of beach, as it investigates the unexplained deaths of hundreds of dolphins and pelicans. At least 1,200 birds, mostly pelicans, washed up dead along a stretch of Peru's northern Pacific coastline in recent weeks, health officials said, after an estimated 800 dolphins died in the same area in recent months.REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Residents paddle their makeshift boat to safety as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila May 11, 2012. At least 1000 houses were razed in the fire, the cause of which is yet unknown, leaving 5000 families homeless, local media reported. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
The children of the Amor Divino family, (L-R) Dhones, Izabely and Samille, sit on their couch after their parents dressed them for a weekly physical therapy session, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23, 2012. All three children suffer from a disease called Pelizaeus-Merzbacher, a rare genetic nervous disorder which affects coordination and intellect. Brazil's social security system INSS granted the family monetary assistance only for one of the three children, leaving the others to depend on the income from their father's job in a bakery. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Protesters shout during a demonstration against presidential candidates Mohamed Mursi and Ahmed Shafiq at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 28, 2012. Egypt will hold a run-off in June in its first truly contested presidential election in which the Muslim Brotherhood's Mursi will face Shafiq, the last prime minister of deposed leader Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, poses for a portrait next to a sheep at her home in the Andean province of Junin May 13, 2012. A private company will take her mother Marcelina Pucuhuaranga, 69, to London as part of the "Thank you Mom" program. For Pucuhuaranga, who received her first passport, it will be the first time travelling out of Peru. The program will take about 120 mothers of different athletes around the world to attend the games. Tejeda, the youngest of nine children, returned to her hometown to visit her mother and to focus on training where she will run more than 20 km every day in the highlands (over 4,105 meters above sea level). REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Wrangler Nate Cummins takes the opportunity to ride by moonlight, the night before the "Super Moon" during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. The Mantle family, who own Montana Horses, held their last horse drive where they rounded up approximately 300 horses and drove the herd 35 miles from their winter range to the Mantle ranch. The horses will be picked up by leasers to be used as pack and trail horses at dude ranches and national parks. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters cover their ears after riot-police throw sound grenades to disperse them during an anti-government protest in the capital Manama, May 1, 2012. Dozens of anti-government protesters tried to march towards the capital square Bab al-Bahrain during a rally organized by Al Wefaq. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A non-government school teacher shouts slogans during a protest in Dhaka May 15, 2012. Bangladeshi police on Tuesday used water cannon and batons to disperse hundreds of non-government school teachers who were taking part in the protest while detaining at least fifteen. The protesters were demanding for the nationalization of their jobs and a pay rise in line with government primary school teachers, according to the Non-Government Primary Teachers' Association. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Somali government soldiers run to position during an ambush by al Shabaab rebels on the outskirts of Elasha town May 29, 2012. Somalia's al Shabaab rebels ambushed an armoured convoy carrying the President Sheikh Sharif Ahmed during a rare overland trip outside the capital, a Reuters witness said. President Ahmed was unharmed in the attack which occurred on the outskirts of Elasha town, located between Mogadishu and the former rebel stronghold of Afgoye, about 30 km (18 miles) northwest of the city. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Xian Xiyong, son of Li Jie'e, cries next to a police line after his mother jumped off a building and died at a demolition site of Yangji village in Guangzhou, Guangdong province May 10, 2012. Li Jie'e, a resident of Yangji village, jumped off a building and died after her house was demolished on March 21, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Graduates from Columbia University's School of Public Health take photos during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. Over 12,000 students attended the annual graduation ceremony on the university's campus. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Cori Walters, 32, (R) hugs her daughter Hannah Walters, 6, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. An annual Mother's Day event, Get On The Bus, brings children in California to visit their mothers in prison. Sixty percent of parents in state prison report being held over 100 miles (161 km) from their children. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Palestinian protester jumps as he throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes at a demonstration held in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
U Sam Hla, a terminally ill AIDS patient rests in his hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in the suburbs of Yangon May 26, 2012. Their plight demonstrates the painful limits of democracy in Myanmar. While the government is pursuing reforms that promise to overhaul its health ministry and other institutions, the process is too slow to bring change to its most destitute. There are few better examples than AIDS sufferers, who due to a combination of poor education, social stigma and bureaucratic mismanagement are isolated in clinics, cut off from society. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A gang member and inmate (R) talks to his partner inside the prison in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. Rival Salvadoran gangs announced an expansion of the terms of a truce as the Central American country grapples with a plague of violent crime that threatens to sweep the nation. Representatives from El Salvador's notorious Mara Salvatrucha and Mara 18 gangs told the media that the country's schools will be off limits to violent clashes from inter-gang warfare. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Orthodox Jews of the Satmar Hasidim celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer in the village of Kiryas Joel, New York, May 9, 2012. Lag BaOmer marks the anniversary of the death of Talmudic sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai approximately 1900 years ago. Thousands of the Satmar, who are opposed on principle to the existence of the state of Israel, danced near a bonfire into the night. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A cinema goer watches a Bollywood film at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. Once a treasured luxury for the elite, Afghan cinemas are dilapidated and reflect an industry on the brink of collapse from conflict and financial neglect. Kabul's cinemas show Pakistani films in Pashto, American action films and Bollywood to rowdy, largely unemployed crowds in pursuit of any distraction from their drab surroundings. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, rolls around on the floor after getting into an argument with his sister as his mother Holly looks on at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. Fragile X is the most common known genetic cause of autism. Both of Holly Roos' children have Fragile X. Parker has the most severe symptoms, compared to his sister Holly but they play together like normal brothers and sisters, enjoy the same cartoons on television, and even play the drums and video games together. Both are enrolled in a clinical trial of a drug to help treat Fragile X. REUTERS/Jim Young
CSKA Moscow fans protect their faces from the smoke of the burning seats during the soccer match against Spartak Moscow at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow March 19, 2012. The Russian soccer fan movement, made from scratch in the mid 70s, today has a reputation of having some of the most aggressive fan base in Europe. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Cat 'Luca' sleeps in his basket as a waitress serves some food to customers in Vienna's first cat cafe May 7, 2012. After three years of negotiations with city officials over hygiene issues, Austria opened its first cat cafe last Friday. 'Cafe Neko', "Neko" meaning cat in Japanese, was opened by Vienna resident Takako Ishimitsu, 47, from Japan. Customers can stroke and interact with their five feline hosts, named Sonja, Thomas, Moritz, Luca and Momo, who all came from an animal shelter and now freely roam about the cafe and take naps. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Prime Minister David Cameron of Britain (centre L-R) , President Barack Obama, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Jose Manuel Barroso, President of the European Commission, and others watch the overtime shootout of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich Champions League final in the Laurel Cabin conference room during the G8 Summit at Camp David, Maryland, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/White House/ Pete Souza/Pool
Austrian table tennis players Chen Weixing, Li Qiangbing, Robert Gardos and Werner Schlager (LtoR) serve the ball during a training session in Schwechat outside Vienna May 2, 2012. Chen, Li, Gardos and Schleger will participate at the 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
President Barack Obama's shadow is reflected on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of U.S. military members who died during the war, as he delivers remarks during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, on the National Mall in Washington, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. marathon runner Meb Keflezighi trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Mammoth Lakes, California May 30, 2012. Olympic silver medalist Keflezighi, 37, is the oldest American ever to qualify for the Olympic marathon. He trains at around 9,000 feet in Mammoth to increase his red blood cells and boost his endurance. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande react after the early results during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris May 6, 2012. France voted in elections on Sunday and Francois Hollande becomes the nation's first Socialist president in 17 years. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A woman sets up her shop at the Konyo Konyo market in Juba, South Sudan, May 12, 2012. South Sudan's citizens who paid in blood for their independence in a long liberation war are being told freedom carries its own price - in hardship. An oil shutdown from January by the former bush rebels who now run the world's newest nation has strangled the flow of dollars into an economy that produces almost nothing else, and sent the South Sudanese pound tumbling against the greenback. This has hiked the costs of everything from fuel to cooking oil, rice, charcoal and bananas. It is forcing the government to cut education and health spending in a state whose development indicators were already near the foot of world rankings. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
An actress, playing the role of a priestess, releases a dove during the dress rehearsal for the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 9, 2012. The official lighting ceremony for the London Games will take place on May 10. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
An injured protester holds his head during clashes between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 21, 2012. The general strike was called to demand the names and territory of the 11 federal states and to guarantee the rights of indigenous nationalities in the new constitution, according to local media. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman lies on the floor of her home, a tent provided by the United Nations' refugee agency, UNHCR, in Mbera refugee camp, Mauritania, May 23, 2012. Mbera, a refugee camp set up for people fleeing violence in northern Mali, is home to more than 64,000 people, according to the United Nations' refugee agency UNHCR. While most live in UNHCR-donated tents, hundreds of families living outside the official camp grounds reside in informal structures built by whatever materials they can find, including sticks, blankets, towels and empty cement bags. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Ethiopian migrants walk on the side of a highway leading to the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 28, 2012. Plagued by sandstorms, drought, gun runners and drug smugglers, the 1,800-km (1,100-mile) strip of land along the Yemeni-Saudi border has long been a desolate, dangerous place. But crumbling government control and a surge of migrants, driven out of the Horn of Africa by poverty and persecution, have turned it into a kind of hell where criminal gangs roam freely, trading migrants like commodities. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy cools himself off as he sits under a fountain on a hot summer day in New Delhi May 31, 2012. Temperatures in New Delhi reached 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit), according to information posted on India's metrological department website. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Receptionists work behind their desk at Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. The tower opened to public, and the new Japanese capital landmark is expected to draw 200,000 visitors on the first day, reported local media reports. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
George Zimmerman is shown with blood on his head in this handout photo provided by the State Attorney's Office on May 17, 2012. Hundreds of pages of case documents were released in connection with the Feb. 26 shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin that triggered civil rights protests as well as a debate over guns, self-defense laws and race relations in America. Zimmerman has pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge and says he killed Martin in self-defense. REUTERS/State Attorney's Office/Handout
A young cowboy helps a colleague off with his boots while preparing for the boy's steer riding during the 94th Annual Falkland Stampede in Falkland, British Columbia May 19, 2012. The boy's steer riding involves ages eight years to 14 and they compete on yearling bulls. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Palestinians carry a wounded Palestinian man during clashes in the village of Orif near the West Bank City of Nablus May 26, 2012. An Israeli settler shot and wounded a Palestinian man in a clash that began when a group of settlers set fire to fields belonging to a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, officials said. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
People gather at a mass burial for the victims purportedly killed during an artillery barrage from Syrian forces in Houla in this handout image dated May 26, 2012. U.N. observers in Syria have confirmed that artillery and tank shells were fired at a residential area of Houla, Syria, where at least 108 people, including many children, were killed, the U.N. chief said on Sunday in a letter to the Security Council. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he plays the saxaphone on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal May 1, 2012. Pilcher is the only inhabitant of the island on which he has lived for the past 20 years. He only leaves the island once a week to collect his pension and buy groceries on the mainland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team base runner Greg Reynolds (C) collides with Cooperstown, New York Fire Department Chief, and the team's first baseman, Jim Tallman (R) during their game in Cooperstown, New York May 27, 2012. Tallman was taken off the field with a severe ankle injury. The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball team is comprised of United States military personnel who lost limbs during their service in Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Spectators wearing Rabbi costumes pose for photographs during the Sevens World Series at Twickenham Stadium in London May 12, 2012. Rugby sevens is a variant of rugby union in which teams are made up of seven players, instead of the usual 15, and play shorter matches. A total of 103,027 fans attended the two-day tournament with many of them wearing fancy dress. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Britain's Prince Charles (R) speaks with Camilla (2nd R), Duchess of Cornwall during an event at the First Nations University in Regina, Saskatchewan May 23, 2012. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are on a three-day royal tour of Canada as part of events that mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade
Former soldiers of the Sandinista Popular Army (EPS) lie injured on the ground after clashes with riot police in Managua May 31,2012. Dozens of former soldiers blocked the Panamerican Highway to demand the government of Daniel Ortega to provide them social benefits as veterans of wars. REUTERS/Diana Ulloa
A student recites the Koran at the school near the shrine of 15th-century Sufi scholar Abdel Salam al-Asmar in Zlitan city, about 160 km (90 miles) west of Tripoli March 13, 2012. In early March, word reached the keepers of the shrine, the most important of its kind in Libya, that ultra-conservative Salafis were on their way to destroy it as part of a campaign to wipe out any symbols they see as idolatrous. The attack never came. Students from all over Libya come to study Islamic law and to memorize the Islamic holy book, the Koran, at the university and school built around the shrine. Now, numbers are down as parents are afraid the Salafis will attack, according to a teacher. The struggle over the shrine is the story of Libya as it struggles to re-shape itself after Muammar Gaddafi's rule. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Fenerbahce soccer fans clash with riot police after their team's Turkish Super League, Super Final match against Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul May 12, 2012. Galatasaray won the Turkish league title for the 18th time after a 0-0 draw at arch-rivals Fenerbahce and home fans clashed with police after the game. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Painted wooden planks cover the facade of a traditional colonial-era Board House dating back about a century on King Street in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 27, 2012. It is hard to assess the surviving number of Board Houses in Sierra Leone, some of which were destroyed in the country's devastating 1991-2002 civil war. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
