Pictures of the month: May

Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protestors opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who was later handed back to police. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Singer Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Aceh province, Indonesia May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (R) and Jin Mao Tower are seen during heavy rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the southeastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Balloons made by the 'ONE' campaigning organization depicting leaders of the countries members of the G7 are seen in front of the Frauenkirche cathedral, amid a G7 finance ministers and central bankers meeting in Dresden, Germany May 27, 2015. The balloons show Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R), British Prime Minister David Cameron (5th L), French President Francois Hollande (2nd R), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (4th L), U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L), Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (3rd L) and Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper (L). REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Policemen hold a motorcycle as one of their colleagues catches fire after being hit by a Molotov cocktail during a protest to mark the eight-month anniversary of the Ayotzinapa students' disappearance in Mexico City, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Members of a music band smoke cigarettes on a bench as they take a break in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
An injured man covers his face after being hit by protesters who accused him of stealing, as riot police stand guard next to him during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, Chile May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, North Carolina, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Anti-gay protesters attack a gay rights activist during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Gordon Satterly, 61, from Michigan (L) kisses his husband Richard Brand, 53, from Texas, at the International Gay Rodeo Association's Rodeo In the Rock party in Little Rock, Arkansas, United States April 24, 2015. Contestants at the International Gay Rodeo in Arkansas, a Bible Belt state with a same-sex marriage ban on its books, competed in events from barrel racing to bull riding on the soft soil of a fairground that looked like just any small-scale rodeo held throughout the United States. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Cast member Gerard Depardieu tries to kiss cast member Isabelle Huppert as they pose during a photocall for the film "Valley of Love" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Palestinians place a red carpet between the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, before they display a film on the war in the east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Burundian refugees gather on the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Kagunga village, Kigoma region, western Tanzania, as they wait for MV Liemba to transport them to Kigoma township, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Plywood painted with the words "We are Myanmar Rohingya" is seen in an abandoned boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants from Thailand, found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Aceh province, Indonesia May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A wounded man lies on the ground after he was shot in the head by a policeman, according to protesters, during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. The man died on his way to the hospital, according to the Red Cross. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 19, 2015. Iraqi security forces on Tuesday deployed tanks and artillery around Ramadi to confront Islamic State fighters who have captured the city in a major defeat for the Baghdad government and its Western backers. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans sit on board the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo as their boat (top) is left adrift off the coast of Sicily, Italy May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
A boy, injured from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ain Larouz village in the Jabal al-Zawiya region, reacts at a field hospital in Idlib province, Syria May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Charles Athrom, 7, sits in front of his destroyed home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A medic attends to people injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Hundreds of students of the school of nursing take part in an open-air examination at a playground of an vocational college in Baoji, Shaanxi province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
An Indian policeman uses a baton to disperse a protester during a demonstration in Srinagar, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A law enforcement officer uses pepper spray to disperse the crowd at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, Maryland May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
People react as Ireland voted in favor of allowing same-sex marriage in a historic referendum, in Dublin, Ireland May 23, 2015. Ireland became the first country in the world to adopt same-sex marriage by popular vote as 62 percent of the electorate backed a referendum, official results showed. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Brandy Shelton of Greensboro, North Carolina, twerks for a group of bikers on Ocean Boulevard during the 2015 Atlantic Beach Memorial Day BikeFest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
(L-R) Actress Catherine Deneuve, director Emmanuelle Bercot, actor Rod Paradot, cast members of the film "La tete haute" out of competition, attend the opening ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A Haitian immigrant prays during a mass in an evangelical church, at the Glicerio neighborhood of Sao Paulo, Brazil May 24, 2015. Three years ago, the Brazil government announced the creation of a humanitarian visa that would be exclusively issued to Haitian refugees after the devastating 2010 earthquake on the island. Around 13,000 Haitians immigrants have since arrived in Brazil looking for work from the northern state of Acre, local media reported. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Human bones are seen near abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. Malaysian police forensic teams, digging with hoes and shovels, exhumed the bodies of dozens of suspected victims of human traffickers found buried around jungle camps near the Thai border. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Residents stand outside their homes as damaged cars are seen after a tornado hit the town of Ciudad Acuna, state of Coahuila, Mexico May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ramiro Gomez

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Former Massachusetts governor and two-time presidential candidate Mitt Romney (R) fights five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield during their boxing match in Salt Lake City, Utah May 15, 2015. The two boxed to benefit the medical charity CharityVision. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Graduate Robert McConnel asks U.S. President Barack Obama to strike a "James Bond" pose during the 134th Commencement Exercises of the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
The Indonesian navy scuttles foreign fishing vessels caught fishing illegally in Indonesian waters near Bitung, North Sulawesi May 20, 2015, as part of an ongoing crackdown by the Indonesian government on illegal fishing. REUTERS/Fiqman Sunandar/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria May 6, 2015. The shelling happened during the visit by a Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoy to deliver medical aid to their center in Douma, activists said. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A policeman holds a water bottle with a yellow-crested cockatoo inside for illegal trade, at the customs office of Tanjung Perak port in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Risyal Hidayat

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Singer Elton John (R), founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and Doctor Rick Warren react as they arrive to testify before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on global health problems in Washington May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Sonia Porter (L) reacts to Devin Sadler, 9, picking up a waterlogged gun during clean-up efforts at John and Ruth Hansen's flood-damaged home in San Marcos, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the 810 army unit�s salmon farms in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Kurdish Syrian immigrant Sahin Serko cries next to his 7-year-old daughter Ariana minutes after crossing the border into Macedonia, along with another 45 Syrian immigrants, near the Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Maya Tamang, 20, delivers her daughter after an earthquake at a temporary makeshift outside Bhaktapur hospital in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A field of dead almond trees is seen in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, United States May 6, 2015. Almonds, a major component of farming in California, use up some 10 percent of the state's water reserves, according to some estimates. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters said that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
FIFA President Sepp Blatter leaves the stage after making a speech during the opening ceremony of the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
The hull of a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Kedah state, Malaysia, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A woman uses her smartphone before the Chanel cruise collection 2015/16 fashion show at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A Greek national flag and a European Union flag flutter under storm clouds in Athens, Greece May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
