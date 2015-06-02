Pictures of the month: May

A Haitian immigrant prays during a mass in an evangelical church, at the Glicerio neighborhood of Sao Paulo, Brazil May 24, 2015. Three years ago, the Brazil government announced the creation of a humanitarian visa that would be exclusively issued to...more

A Haitian immigrant prays during a mass in an evangelical church, at the Glicerio neighborhood of Sao Paulo, Brazil May 24, 2015. Three years ago, the Brazil government announced the creation of a humanitarian visa that would be exclusively issued to Haitian refugees after the devastating 2010 earthquake on the island. Around 13,000 Haitians immigrants have since arrived in Brazil looking for work from the northern state of Acre, local media reported. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close