Pictures of the month: May

Photographer
Eduard Korniyenko
Location
Novomaryevskaya, Russia
Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016

A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School is pictured after jumping with parachute from an airplane, as the moon is seen in the sky, in the village of Novomaryevskaya outside the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School is pictured after jumping with parachute from an airplane, as the moon is seen in the sky, in the village of Novomaryevskaya outside the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Photographer
Handout .
Location
MID SEA, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships "Bettica" and "Bergamini" off the coast of Libya in this handout picture released by the Italian Marina Militare on May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships "Bettica" and "Bergamini" off the coast of Libya in this handout picture released by the Italian Marina Militare on May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS
Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

A coach wipes away tears and comforts a girl who was feeling tired during gymnastics lessons at the Shanghai Yangpu Youth Amateur Athletic School in Shanghai, China, May 4, 2016. China's sports system has been enormously successful since the country returned to the Olympic fold in 1980, culminating with the host nation topping the medals' table at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. And yet, with the Rio de Janeiro Games less than three...more

A coach wipes away tears and comforts a girl who was feeling tired during gymnastics lessons at the Shanghai Yangpu Youth Amateur Athletic School in Shanghai, China, May 4, 2016. China's sports system has been enormously successful since the country returned to the Olympic fold in 1980, culminating with the host nation topping the medals' table at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. And yet, with the Rio de Janeiro Games less than three months away, the system is beginning to break down due to the shifting demographics of a more prosperous nation. Some schools have closed and others are adjusting the way they work. Some, like the Shanghai Yangpu Youth Amateur Athletic School, are going into kindergartens to advertise gymnastics as an after-school play time activity to parents. "We call it happy gymnastics," said principal Zhu Zengxiang. REUTERS/Aly Song
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

U.S. Army soldiers Rick Kolberg (L) and Jesus Gallegos embrace as they visit the graves of Raymond Jones and Peter Enos on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Army soldiers Rick Kolberg (L) and Jesus Gallegos embrace as they visit the graves of Raymond Jones and Peter Enos on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Photographer
Alexandre Meneghini
Location
HAVANA, CUBA
Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016

Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen poses before a fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his latest inter-seasonal Cruise collection for fashion house Chanel at the Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen poses before a fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his latest inter-seasonal Cruise collection for fashion house Chanel at the Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

Members of the Ukrainian national guard "Azov" regiment and activists of the Azov civil corp take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine under the Minsk peace agreement, in Kiev, Ukraine, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the Ukrainian national guard "Azov" regiment and activists of the Azov civil corp take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine under the Minsk peace agreement, in Kiev, Ukraine, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016

Boys stand near a shadow of a coach lecturing a boy during a final soccer game in a school championship, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Boys stand near a shadow of a coach lecturing a boy during a final soccer game in a school championship, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Photographer
Kostas Tsironis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

Children sit on a window sill at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Children sit on a window sill at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
SLIGO, IRELAND
Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016

A young girl looks on at a Boeing 767 airplane in the Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland, May 7, 2016. It is destined for local funeral director David McGowan's proposed Glamping Village to be used as accommodation in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A young girl looks on at a Boeing 767 airplane in the Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland, May 7, 2016. It is destined for local funeral director David McGowan's proposed Glamping Village to be used as accommodation in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
NAIROBI, KENYA
Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016

Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Photographer
Carlos Jasso
Location
PANAMA CITY, PANAMA
Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016

A child plays as she enjoys a day out in Laguna de San Carlos, Panama May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A child plays as she enjoys a day out in Laguna de San Carlos, Panama May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
MODI'IN, ISRAEL
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Israeli soldiers of the Search and Rescue brigade take part in a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers of the Search and Rescue brigade take part in a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Ukrainian pilot and MP Nadiya Savchenko smokes and drinks a coffee near the parliament building before her first session in parliament after being freed from confinement in Russia as part of a prisoner swap in Kiev, Ukraine, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian pilot and MP Nadiya Savchenko smokes and drinks a coffee near the parliament building before her first session in parliament after being freed from confinement in Russia as part of a prisoner swap in Kiev, Ukraine, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Photographer
Suhaib Salem
Location
RAFAH, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

Palestinians wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities on Wednesday for two days for the first time in three months, in the southern Gaza Strip May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities on Wednesday for two days for the first time in three months, in the southern Gaza Strip May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Photographer
Pilar Olivares
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016

A woman sits on a terrace at Tiki hostel in Cantagalo favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 16, 2016. Hostels in a few of Rio's more than 1,000 slums serve not only as a cheap housing alternative for the more adventurous among the estimated 500,000 foreign tourists expected to arrive for the Olympics in August. The establishments also open up the rich culture of the city's shantytowns for travellers, giving them a glimpse into...more

A woman sits on a terrace at Tiki hostel in Cantagalo favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 16, 2016. Hostels in a few of Rio's more than 1,000 slums serve not only as a cheap housing alternative for the more adventurous among the estimated 500,000 foreign tourists expected to arrive for the Olympics in August. The establishments also open up the rich culture of the city's shantytowns for travellers, giving them a glimpse into once "no-go" areas where about one-fifth of Rio's population lives. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Photographer
Alexandre Meneghini
Location
HAVANA, CUBA
Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016

U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia arrives at the Havana bay, the first cruise liner to sail between the United States and Cuba since Cuba's 1959 revolution, Cuba, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia arrives at the Havana bay, the first cruise liner to sail between the United States and Cuba since Cuba's 1959 revolution, Cuba, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Photographer
Grigory Dukor
Location
MOSCOW, Russia
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade, marking the 71st anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade, marking the 71st anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
CANNES, France
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegateThierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegateThierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Girls play guitars at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Girls play guitars at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Photographer
Mark Blinch
Location
Fort McMurray, CANADA
Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016

Smoke and flames from the wildfires erupt behind a car on the highway near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Smoke and flames from the wildfires erupt behind a car on the highway near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Photographer
David Becker
Location
LAS VEGAS, United States
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

A jet airliner leaves a vapor trail as the planet Mercury is seen, lower left quadrant, transiting across the face of the sun in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 9, 2016. Mercury passes between Earth and the sun only about 13 times a century, with the previous transit taking place in 2006. REUTERS/David Becker

A jet airliner leaves a vapor trail as the planet Mercury is seen, lower left quadrant, transiting across the face of the sun in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 9, 2016. Mercury passes between Earth and the sun only about 13 times a century, with the previous transit taking place in 2006. REUTERS/David Becker
Photographer
John Sommers II
Location
LOUISVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016

A campaign supporter reacts to meeting U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally in the Hall of Fame Pavilion at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., May 10, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II

A campaign supporter reacts to meeting U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally in the Hall of Fame Pavilion at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., May 10, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
SANTOS, BRAZIL
Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016

Five-month-old twins, Laura (L) and Lucas lie in their bed at their house in Santos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil April 20, 2016. Among the mysteries facing doctors in Brazil battling an epidemic of the little-known Zika virus are cases of women giving birth to twins with only one suffering from microcephaly, a birth defect associated with the disease. Jaqueline Jessica Silva de Oliveira hoped doctors were wrong when a routine...more

Five-month-old twins, Laura (L) and Lucas lie in their bed at their house in Santos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil April 20, 2016. Among the mysteries facing doctors in Brazil battling an epidemic of the little-known Zika virus are cases of women giving birth to twins with only one suffering from microcephaly, a birth defect associated with the disease. Jaqueline Jessica Silva de Oliveira hoped doctors were wrong when a routine ultrasound showed that one of her unborn twins would be born with the condition, marked by stunted head size and developmental issues. "When I found out one of them had microcephaly the ground fell out from beneath me," she said. Laura was born with the microcephaly while her twin brother Lucas does not suffer from the condition. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Photographer
Adriano Machado
Location
BRASILIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, accompanied by Chief of Staff Jaques Wagner, stand at a window at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, accompanied by Chief of Staff Jaques Wagner, stand at a window at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Photographer
Jason Reed
Location
SYDNEY, Australia
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

A visitor to the Sydney Botanical Garden's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival takes a picture of the 'Cathedral of Light' during a preview of the annual interactive light installation and projection event around Sydney, Australia May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A visitor to the Sydney Botanical Garden's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival takes a picture of the 'Cathedral of Light' during a preview of the annual interactive light installation and projection event around Sydney, Australia May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Photographer
Tony Gentile
Location
MILAN, Italy
Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring penalty goal during the UEFA Champions League Final at San Siro Stadium in Milan May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring penalty goal during the UEFA Champions League Final at San Siro Stadium in Milan May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016

A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, India
Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016

Barrier tape is tied around 15-month-old Shivani's ankle to prevent her from running away, while her mother Sarta Kalara works at a construction site nearby, in Ahmedabad, India, April 19, 2016. Kalara says she has no option but to tether her daughter Shivani to a stone despite her crying, while she and her husband work for 250 rupees ($3.8) each a shift digging holes for electricity cables in the city of Ahmedabad. There are about...more

Barrier tape is tied around 15-month-old Shivani's ankle to prevent her from running away, while her mother Sarta Kalara works at a construction site nearby, in Ahmedabad, India, April 19, 2016. Kalara says she has no option but to tether her daughter Shivani to a stone despite her crying, while she and her husband work for 250 rupees ($3.8) each a shift digging holes for electricity cables in the city of Ahmedabad. There are about 40 million construction workers in India, at least one in five of them women, and the majority poor migrants who shift from site to site, building infrastructure for India's booming cities. Across the country it is not uncommon to see young children rolling in the sand and mud as their parents carry bricks or dig for new roads or luxury houses. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

Clouds of tear gas surround people who walk with an umbrella near the Invalides monument during clashes between protestors and French police during a demonstration against French labour law reform in Paris, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Clouds of tear gas surround people who walk with an umbrella near the Invalides monument during clashes between protestors and French police during a demonstration against French labour law reform in Paris, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
Wilkes-Barre, United States
Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016

One of Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus' performing elephants enters the arena for it's final show in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

One of Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus' performing elephants enters the arena for it's final show in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
