Pictures of the month: November

Friday, December 02, 2011

Friday, December 02, 2011

A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police during clashes along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A man shouts from a tree as police walk through St. James park after they moved in to evict protesters during the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, November 23, 2011. Backed by a court order, police arrived at the downtown park at dawn and began removing unoccupied tents and garbage, while some protesters screamed at them, some sang and played guitar, and others dug in for an expected stand-off and forcible removal. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A man shouts from a tree as police walk through St. James park after they moved in to evict protesters during the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, November 23, 2011. Backed by a court order, police arrived at the downtown park at dawn and began removing unoccupied tents and garbage, while some protesters screamed at them, some sang and played guitar, and others dug in for an expected stand-off and forcible removal. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement kiss while standing on top of a bus stop during an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department outside Zuccotti Park in New York, in the early hours of November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement kiss while standing on top of a bus stop during an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department outside Zuccotti Park in New York, in the early hours of November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

A veteran attends Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A veteran attends Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

An organizer prepares for the religious dance "Narsingh Avatar" during the last day of the traditional Kartic dance festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur November 8, 2011. Observed for eight days, the festival is the longest dance festival in Nepal, and features a mix of drama, music and dialogues introduced by King Siddhinarsingh Malla in 1637 AD. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An organizer prepares for the religious dance "Narsingh Avatar" during the last day of the traditional Kartic dance festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur November 8, 2011. Observed for eight days, the festival is the longest dance festival in Nepal, and features a mix of drama, music and dialogues introduced by King Siddhinarsingh Malla in 1637 AD. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Leaflets dropped by helicopter fall onto a market in the Paynesville Red Light neighbourhood during a final campaign rally for incumbent Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in the capital Monrovia, November 6, 2011. Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf urged voters on Saturday to ignore a poll boycott called for by her rival, saying the move was illegal and intended to intimidate Liberians. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Leaflets dropped by helicopter fall onto a market in the Paynesville Red Light neighbourhood during a final campaign rally for incumbent Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in the capital Monrovia, November 6, 2011. Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf urged voters on Saturday to ignore a poll boycott called for by her rival, saying the move was illegal and intended to intimidate Liberians. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An aerial view shows vehicles with their headlights on converging on the Soyuz TMA-02M spacecraft carrying ISS crew members, U.S. astronaut Michael Fossum, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Volkov and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, after the spacecraft landed near the town of Arkalyk in northern Kazakhstan, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

An aerial view shows vehicles with their headlights on converging on the Soyuz TMA-02M spacecraft carrying ISS crew members, U.S. astronaut Michael Fossum, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Volkov and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, after the spacecraft landed near the town of Arkalyk in northern Kazakhstan, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Eveline Constance Heijkamp, a 22-year-old Occupy Amsterdam demonstrator, prepares for her wedding to Gijs Peskens (not pictured) in a tent on the Beursplein in Amsterdam November 19, 2011. Occupy Amsterdam demonstrators have set up tents on the Beursplein since October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Eveline Constance Heijkamp, a 22-year-old Occupy Amsterdam demonstrator, prepares for her wedding to Gijs Peskens (not pictured) in a tent on the Beursplein in Amsterdam November 19, 2011. Occupy Amsterdam demonstrators have set up tents on the Beursplein since October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Adam Murray (R), a member of the protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral, sits in a coffee shop close to the camp, in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Adam Murray (R), a member of the protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral, sits in a coffee shop close to the camp, in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Beauty queens wait at a hotel room before the crowning event of Miss Independence Queen in Cartagena November 13, 2011. The port city of Cartagena hosts two beauty pageants at the same time, namely the National Beauty Pageant for women from all over the country and the Independence Beauty Pageant for women from the poor and middle-class neighborhoods of Cartagena. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Beauty queens wait at a hotel room before the crowning event of Miss Independence Queen in Cartagena November 13, 2011. The port city of Cartagena hosts two beauty pageants at the same time, namely the National Beauty Pageant for women from all over the country and the Independence Beauty Pageant for women from the poor and middle-class neighborhoods of Cartagena. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Drivers, some of whom were carrying fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, sleep on top of their trucks at a fuel terminal in Karachi November 26, 2011. NATO helicopters and fighter jets attacked two military outposts in northwest Pakistan, killing as many as 28 troops and plunging U.S.-Pakistan relations, already deeply frayed, further into crisis. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Drivers, some of whom were carrying fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, sleep on top of their trucks at a fuel terminal in Karachi November 26, 2011. NATO helicopters and fighter jets attacked two military outposts in northwest Pakistan, killing as many as 28 troops and plunging U.S.-Pakistan relations, already deeply frayed, further into crisis. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (L) scores a touchdown in front of Kansas City Chiefs safety Kendrick Lewis in the second half of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (L) scores a touchdown in front of Kansas City Chiefs safety Kendrick Lewis in the second half of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An Iraqi boy is taken away from a suspected militant, who has been accused of killing his father at the height of the sectarian slaughter in 2006-07, during a presentation to the media at the Interior Ministry in Baghdad November 21, 2011. A total of 22 suspected militants were presented to the media on Monday as they await their trial, according to the police. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

An Iraqi boy is taken away from a suspected militant, who has been accused of killing his father at the height of the sectarian slaughter in 2006-07, during a presentation to the media at the Interior Ministry in Baghdad November 21, 2011. A total of 22 suspected militants were presented to the media on Monday as they await their trial, according to the police. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

A girl in a school uniform plays at Bashantapur Durbar Square after school in Kathmandu November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A girl in a school uniform plays at Bashantapur Durbar Square after school in Kathmandu November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Children chase a kite as they play on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Kabul November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Children chase a kite as they play on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Kabul November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A girl runs with a Bahraini flag during the funeral procession of Abdulnabi Kadhum Akel in Aali, south of Manama November 24, 2011. Bahrainis, emboldened by a rights enquiry that found evidence of systematic abuse during the crushing of pro-democracy protests this year, clashed with police on Thursday after the funeral of Abdulnabi Kadhum Akel, a Shi'ite man who died a day earlier. Some 10,000 people from the majority Shi'ite community in the Gulf Arab state took to the streets of the town of Aali, chanting slogans that were taken from the inquiry led by international rights lawyer Cherif Bassiouni. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A girl runs with a Bahraini flag during the funeral procession of Abdulnabi Kadhum Akel in Aali, south of Manama November 24, 2011. Bahrainis, emboldened by a rights enquiry that found evidence of systematic abuse during the crushing of pro-democracy protests this year, clashed with police on Thursday after the funeral of Abdulnabi Kadhum Akel, a Shi'ite man who died a day earlier. Some 10,000 people from the majority Shi'ite community in the Gulf Arab state took to the streets of the town of Aali, chanting slogans that were taken from the inquiry led by international rights lawyer Cherif Bassiouni. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Protesters force open the door of the National Assembly Debate hall during a demonstration in Kuwait City November 16, 2011. Kuwait's emir ordered security forces to take all necessary measures to safeguard "public order" after protesters stormed parliament to demand the resignation of the prime minister. REUTERS/Stringer

Protesters force open the door of the National Assembly Debate hall during a demonstration in Kuwait City November 16, 2011. Kuwait's emir ordered security forces to take all necessary measures to safeguard "public order" after protesters stormed parliament to demand the resignation of the prime minister. REUTERS/Stringer

Waseem Sheikh, 12, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch outside a residential complex in Mumbai October 21, 2011. About 44 night rat killers are employed by pest control department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to kill the rodents in the city. Employees of the pest control department get a salary of 15,000 to 17,000 Indian Rupees ($294 to 333) while the contract labourers are paid 5...more

Waseem Sheikh, 12, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch outside a residential complex in Mumbai October 21, 2011. About 44 night rat killers are employed by pest control department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to kill the rodents in the city. Employees of the pest control department get a salary of 15,000 to 17,000 Indian Rupees ($294 to 333) while the contract labourers are paid 5 Indian rupees ($0.10) per rat they kill. The rat killers are expected to kill at least 30 rodents per night and hand over the carcasses to civic officials in the morning. If they fall short by even one rodent, they are expected to make it up the next night else they stand to lose a day's pay. Mumbai is the only city in the world which employs full-time night right killers. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Bolshoi ballet dancer is seen backstage during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Sleeping Beauty" at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

A Bolshoi ballet dancer is seen backstage during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Sleeping Beauty" at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

An attendee waits in a hotel lobby while holding rosary beads at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore, Maryland November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

An attendee waits in a hotel lobby while holding rosary beads at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore, Maryland November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

German riot police cross a small river as they follow anti-nuclear protesters near Lemgrabe, November 26, 2011. The Castor (Cask for Storage and Transport Of Radioactive material) train is carrying 11 containers of spent German nuclear fuel on route from France after being reprocessed, to the nuclear waste storage facility of Gorleben in north eastern Germany this weekend. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German riot police cross a small river as they follow anti-nuclear protesters near Lemgrabe, November 26, 2011. The Castor (Cask for Storage and Transport Of Radioactive material) train is carrying 11 containers of spent German nuclear fuel on route from France after being reprocessed, to the nuclear waste storage facility of Gorleben in north eastern Germany this weekend. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A woman mourns for her mother who was killed in shelling by forces loyal to Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman mourns for her mother who was killed in shelling by forces loyal to Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A young mourner waits for the repatriation cortege carrying the bodies of Lance Corporal Peter Eustace of 2nd Battalion The Rifles, Lieutenant David Boyce and Lance Corporal Richard Scanlon of 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards and Private Thomas Christopher Lake of 1st Battalion The Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment at the memorial garden in Carterton, near Brize Norton, southern England November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

A young mourner waits for the repatriation cortege carrying the bodies of Lance Corporal Peter Eustace of 2nd Battalion The Rifles, Lieutenant David Boyce and Lance Corporal Richard Scanlon of 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards and Private Thomas Christopher Lake of 1st Battalion The Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment at the memorial garden in Carterton, near Brize Norton, southern England November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Rescuers take a break outside a coal mine after a gas leak accident in Shizong county, Yunnan province November 11, 2011. Twenty-one miners have been confirmed dead after the coal mine gas leak accident in the southwestern province of Yunnan, and hundreds of rescuers are rushing to save the 22 people still trapped underground Friday, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Rescuers take a break outside a coal mine after a gas leak accident in Shizong county, Yunnan province November 11, 2011. Twenty-one miners have been confirmed dead after the coal mine gas leak accident in the southwestern province of Yunnan, and hundreds of rescuers are rushing to save the 22 people still trapped underground Friday, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily

A Palestinian stone-thrower jumps to avoid tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes at a weekly protest in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian stone-thrower jumps to avoid tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes at a weekly protest in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A polar bear swims underwater in the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec October 31, 2011. According to Environment Canada, Canada is home to around 15,000 of the estimated 20,000 polar bears in the world. The U.S. (Alaska), Russia, Denmark (Greenland) and Norway are the other four countries where polar bears can be found. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

A polar bear swims underwater in the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec October 31, 2011. According to Environment Canada, Canada is home to around 15,000 of the estimated 20,000 polar bears in the world. The U.S. (Alaska), Russia, Denmark (Greenland) and Norway are the other four countries where polar bears can be found. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Fog covers the valleys behind as a man is abseiled from a cable car during an annual rescue exercise at the funicular to Mount Pilatus (2,128 m/6,982 ft) near Luzern November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Fog covers the valleys behind as a man is abseiled from a cable car during an annual rescue exercise at the funicular to Mount Pilatus (2,128 m/6,982 ft) near Luzern November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Leading Steward Hayden Alexander from HMS Liverpool poses for a photograph with his daughter Teyona after the ship returned to it's base in Portsmouth, southern England November 7, 2011. The warship returned home to Portsmouth on Monday after more than seven months working as part of NATO operations off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Leading Steward Hayden Alexander from HMS Liverpool poses for a photograph with his daughter Teyona after the ship returned to it's base in Portsmouth, southern England November 7, 2011. The warship returned home to Portsmouth on Monday after more than seven months working as part of NATO operations off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A man pulls a makeshift raft carrying his friends and with a Thai national flag attached as they make their way through the newly flooded neighbourhood in Bangkok's suburbs November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man pulls a makeshift raft carrying his friends and with a Thai national flag attached as they make their way through the newly flooded neighbourhood in Bangkok's suburbs November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Competitors prepare at the backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Budapest November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Competitors prepare at the backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Budapest November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god on the banks of river Ganges during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in the eastern Indian city of Patna November 1, 2011. Hindu devotees worship the Sun god and fast all day for the betterment of their family and society during the festival. REUTERS/Stringer

Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god on the banks of river Ganges during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in the eastern Indian city of Patna November 1, 2011. Hindu devotees worship the Sun god and fast all day for the betterment of their family and society during the festival. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman walks with her child in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro November 14, 2011. Three thousand troops backed by helicopters and armored vehicles occupied Rio de Janeiro's largest slum without firing a shot on Sunday, the biggest step in the Brazilian city's bid to improve security and end the reign of drug gangs. The occupation of Rocinha, a notorious hillside "favela" that overlooks some of Rio's swankiest areas, is a crucial part of the city's preparations to host soccer's World Cup in 2014 and the Olympics two years later. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A woman walks with her child in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro November 14, 2011. Three thousand troops backed by helicopters and armored vehicles occupied Rio de Janeiro's largest slum without firing a shot on Sunday, the biggest step in the Brazilian city's bid to improve security and end the reign of drug gangs. The occupation of Rocinha, a notorious hillside "favela" that overlooks some of Rio's swankiest areas, is a crucial part of the city's preparations to host soccer's World Cup in 2014 and the Olympics two years later. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Michigan State Spartans center Adreian Payne (5) goes to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels forward John Henson (31) at the NCAA Carrier Classic men's college basketball game on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in Coronado California November 11 , 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Michigan State Spartans center Adreian Payne (5) goes to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels forward John Henson (31) at the NCAA Carrier Classic men's college basketball game on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in Coronado California November 11 , 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform a stunt during a Ravens NFL football game in Baltimore, Maryland October 2, 2011. Cheerleader talent is strong along the east coast and candidates drive to Baltimore for team tryouts each March hoping to join the squad. Hundreds of competitors face three intense days of sudden-death eliminations against returning team members expecting to make the squad. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform a stunt during a Ravens NFL football game in Baltimore, Maryland October 2, 2011. Cheerleader talent is strong along the east coast and candidates drive to Baltimore for team tryouts each March hoping to join the squad. Hundreds of competitors face three intense days of sudden-death eliminations against returning team members expecting to make the squad. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Submerged vehicles are seen at the Honda factory in Ayutthaya province November 14, 2011. Clean-up work is under way at four industrial estates in Thailand's central Ayutthaya province as water has receded after devastating floods last month, and some factories are already back at work, officials said on Monday. Honda Motor Co, the hardest hit of the Japanese car firms, said it would take longer for its production to be up and running again. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Submerged vehicles are seen at the Honda factory in Ayutthaya province November 14, 2011. Clean-up work is under way at four industrial estates in Thailand's central Ayutthaya province as water has receded after devastating floods last month, and some factories are already back at work, officials said on Monday. Honda Motor Co, the hardest hit of the Japanese car firms, said it would take longer for its production to be up and running again. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A young woman reads a book sitting in a shop window in New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A young woman reads a book sitting in a shop window in New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bhima (R), 25, sits with his wife Laxmi, 16, during a mass marriage ceremony in Karachi November 12, 2011. A total of 80 couples from the Hindu community across Pakistan took wedding vows during the mass wedding ceremony organised by the Pakistan Hindu Council. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Bhima (R), 25, sits with his wife Laxmi, 16, during a mass marriage ceremony in Karachi November 12, 2011. A total of 80 couples from the Hindu community across Pakistan took wedding vows during the mass wedding ceremony organised by the Pakistan Hindu Council. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Members of the Occupy Wall St movement clash with New York Police Department officers after being removed from Zuccotti Park in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of the Occupy Wall St movement clash with New York Police Department officers after being removed from Zuccotti Park in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of the Iranian Air Force talk to each other while attending an Eid al-Adha prayer ceremony in Tehran November 7, 2011. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid-al-Adha, marking the end of the haj, by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Members of the Iranian Air Force talk to each other while attending an Eid al-Adha prayer ceremony in Tehran November 7, 2011. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid-al-Adha, marking the end of the haj, by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Andean people stand under a plastic sheet to take shelter from the rain during an assembly after a march against Newmont's proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine, in front of the El Perol lagoon in the Andean region of Cajamarca November 24, 2011. More than a thousand protesters marched peacefully in the city of Cajamarca and 100 miles (160 km) away at lakes where the mine would be built. Protesters and farmers say the mine would cause pollution and hurt water supplies by replacing a string of alpine lakes with artificial reservoirs. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Andean people stand under a plastic sheet to take shelter from the rain during an assembly after a march against Newmont's proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine, in front of the El Perol lagoon in the Andean region of Cajamarca November 24, 2011. More than a thousand protesters marched peacefully in the city of Cajamarca and 100 miles (160 km) away at lakes where the mine would be built. Protesters and farmers say the mine would cause pollution and hurt water supplies by replacing a string of alpine lakes with artificial reservoirs. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A man sunbathes along the waterfront of the Rio de la Plata (River Plate) in Montevideo, Uruguay, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A man sunbathes along the waterfront of the Rio de la Plata (River Plate) in Montevideo, Uruguay, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Mist almost covers the Houses of Parliament in central London November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Mist almost covers the Houses of Parliament in central London November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A woman, a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), plays with her son during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. More than 3,500 people of the movement have occupied ten buildings in downtown Sao Paulo on November 7. There are 290,000 empty properties in Sao Paulo, according to the Brazilian Statistic Institute (IBGE). REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A woman, a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), plays with her son during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. More than 3,500 people of the movement have occupied ten buildings in downtown Sao Paulo on November 7. There are 290,000 empty properties in Sao Paulo, according to the Brazilian Statistic Institute (IBGE). REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Montreal Alouettes' quarterback Anthony Calvillo (R) and teammate running back Brandon Whitaker (2) sit in the dressing room following the overtime loss of their CFL Eastern semi-final football game against Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Montreal, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Montreal Alouettes' quarterback Anthony Calvillo (R) and teammate running back Brandon Whitaker (2) sit in the dressing room following the overtime loss of their CFL Eastern semi-final football game against Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Montreal, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

A "Sesame Street" character walks with Afghans at the French Culture Center in Kabul November 30, 2011. Children in Afghanistan will be able to start their education as have millions of preschoolers elsewhere in the world: by watching TV show 'Sesame Street'. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A "Sesame Street" character walks with Afghans at the French Culture Center in Kabul November 30, 2011. Children in Afghanistan will be able to start their education as have millions of preschoolers elsewhere in the world: by watching TV show 'Sesame Street'. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A woman and two children walk past a mural in Monrovia November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A woman and two children walk past a mural in Monrovia November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Republican presidential candidates former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) reacts as businessman Herman Cain speaks at the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Republican presidential candidates former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) reacts as businessman Herman Cain speaks at the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Opposition UDPS supporters run through a cloud of teargas outside N'Djili airport in Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Opposition UDPS supporters run through a cloud of teargas outside N'Djili airport in Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An Iraqi army helicopter releases flares during training at Basmaya military base in Baghdad November 25, 2011. With U.S. troops scheduled to leave Iraq at the end of the year, Baghdad is looking to build up its air capabilities as its national armed forces take over responsibility for security. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

An Iraqi army helicopter releases flares during training at Basmaya military base in Baghdad November 25, 2011. With U.S. troops scheduled to leave Iraq at the end of the year, Baghdad is looking to build up its air capabilities as its national armed forces take over responsibility for security. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Two homeless women sit on a bench in downtown Rome November 25, 2011. Italy paid a record 6.5 percent to borrow over six months on Friday and its longer-term borrowing costs soared far above levels seen as sustainable for public finances, raising the pressure on the euro zone's debt-stricken third biggest economy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Two homeless women sit on a bench in downtown Rome November 25, 2011. Italy paid a record 6.5 percent to borrow over six months on Friday and its longer-term borrowing costs soared far above levels seen as sustainable for public finances, raising the pressure on the euro zone's debt-stricken third biggest economy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Fighters from Zawiya city prepare to make their way to the front line at the entrance of the city, after heavy clashes with Warcfana tribe, about 40km (25 miles) from Tripoli November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Fighters from Zawiya city prepare to make their way to the front line at the entrance of the city, after heavy clashes with Warcfana tribe, about 40km (25 miles) from Tripoli November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Women pose against a wall of election posters in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Women pose against a wall of election posters in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Opposition supporters carry a man wounded after Liberian riot police stormed the compound of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) headquarters firing tear gas and live rounds, in the capital Monrovia, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Opposition supporters carry a man wounded after Liberian riot police stormed the compound of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) headquarters firing tear gas and live rounds, in the capital Monrovia, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Carla (L) and Sheirley Tarazona, daughters of the victim Carlos Tarazona, carry their father's coffin to the main square in the village of Santa, north of Lima, November 12, 2011. Carlos Tarazona is one of the nine farmers, some of whom were union leaders, killed by the Grupo Colina death squad in 1992 during former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori's government while battling guerrillas, according to Peru's Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The bodies, which were found in August, were recently returned to the families and will be buried on Sunday. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Carla (L) and Sheirley Tarazona, daughters of the victim Carlos Tarazona, carry their father's coffin to the main square in the village of Santa, north of Lima, November 12, 2011. Carlos Tarazona is one of the nine farmers, some of whom were union leaders, killed by the Grupo Colina death squad in 1992 during former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori's government while battling guerrillas, according to Peru's Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The bodies, which were found in August, were recently returned to the families and will be buried on Sunday. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A student from St Andrews University sits on a bench during the traditional Raisin Monday celebrations in St Andrews, Scotland November 21, 2011. The tradition dates back to the early days of the university when new students would give senior students a pound (0.45kg) of raisins in gratitude for their help in adapting to university life, in exchange for a receipt written in Latin. Failure to produce such a receipt could result in a dousing in the local fountain. Nowadays the raisins have been replaced with a bottle of wine and the dousing with foam. REUTERS/David Moir

A student from St Andrews University sits on a bench during the traditional Raisin Monday celebrations in St Andrews, Scotland November 21, 2011. The tradition dates back to the early days of the university when new students would give senior students a pound (0.45kg) of raisins in gratitude for their help in adapting to university life, in exchange for a receipt written in Latin. Failure to produce such a receipt could result in a dousing in the local fountain. Nowadays the raisins have been replaced with a bottle of wine and the dousing with foam. REUTERS/David Moir

Italy's Stefania Berton (R) and Ondrej Hotarek perform during the pairs short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Italy's Stefania Berton (R) and Ondrej Hotarek perform during the pairs short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Police arrest an Occupy London protestor on the roof of Panton House, a building used by mining company Xstrata, in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Police arrest an Occupy London protestor on the roof of Panton House, a building used by mining company Xstrata, in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A veterinarian places a monkey on the table for sterilization inside an operation theatre at a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. The Himachal Pradesh state government is offering a reward of 500 Indian Rupees ($9.50) for every monkey caught by a member of the public in an effort to control their numbers. Monkeys are increasingly seen as...more

A veterinarian places a monkey on the table for sterilization inside an operation theatre at a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. The Himachal Pradesh state government is offering a reward of 500 Indian Rupees ($9.50) for every monkey caught by a member of the public in an effort to control their numbers. Monkeys are increasingly seen as a nuisance in places like the capital Shimla, where they harass people and other animals on the roads and rifle through garbage bins looking for food. Monkeys caught are taken to one of four sterilization centres, where they are neutered before being released back into the same area they were trapped in. There were at least 317,000 monkeys in Himachal Pradesh according to the most recent survey of the primates, which was conducted in 2004-05. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A Syrian refugee who fled the violence in Syria speaks to Reuters television at a temporary home in Amman November 14, 2011. King Abdullah of Jordan has said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should step down in the interest of his country, the British Broadcasting Corporation reported on Monday. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

A Syrian refugee who fled the violence in Syria speaks to Reuters television at a temporary home in Amman November 14, 2011. King Abdullah of Jordan has said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should step down in the interest of his country, the British Broadcasting Corporation reported on Monday. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

A Buddha head in the trunk of a Bodhi tree is partially submerged by flood waters in the ruins of Wat Mahathat temple in Thailand's ancient capital Ayutthaya November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A Buddha head in the trunk of a Bodhi tree is partially submerged by flood waters in the ruins of Wat Mahathat temple in Thailand's ancient capital Ayutthaya November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

