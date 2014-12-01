Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Dec 1, 2014 | 5:50pm GMT

Pictures of the month: November

A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Storm clouds and snow blows off Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A butcher holding his blade stands among sacrificed buffalos inside an enclosed compound during the sacrificial ceremony of the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyapur, Nepal.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A man beats a police officer lying on the ground during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco, Mexico. The beaten policeman was eventually taken away by ambulance. His condition is unknown. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
A demonstrator sits in front of a street fire during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Police Constable Patrice Clarke jumps over a collapsed portion of Manzanilla Mayaro Road, as flood waters continue to flow from the adjoining Nariva swamp basin following two days of rainfall in the country on Trinidad's East coast.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Tourists look at would-be immigrants at the Maspalomas beach, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands. Some 21 would-be immigrants arrived in a fishing boat on their way to European soil from Africa.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi poses with the tallest living man Sultan Kosen to mark the Guinness World Records Day in London. Kosen measuring 251cm, towers over Dangi who is only 54.6cm tall. The Guinness World Records celebrates its 60th edition of the annual records book. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A small cargo plane is seen crashed into the side of a home in Chicago. The occupants of the home escaped uninjured after the crash.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Teresa Munoz mourns over the coffin of her daughter Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara. The Honduran beauty queen was found shot dead in a suspected crime of passion just days before she was due to compete in the Miss World pageant in London.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
An Indonesian student protester runs after he caught fire while throwing a molotov cocktail towards police during a protest against the new president's decision to hike fuel prices this week in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Women, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilization camp, pose for pictures inside a hospital at Bilaspur district in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California. The passenger spaceship being developed by Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic company crashed during a test flight near the Mojave Air and Space Port, killing one pilot and seriously injuring the other. Picture taken October 31. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Flowers are placed on a monument inside the Athens' Polytechnic school, on the eve of the 41st anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the then military ruling junta in Athens.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
A ball is seen near a crater caused by shelling at a school's soccer field in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. Two teenagers died and four were wounded when an artillery shell hit the field as they played soccer.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A passerby frightened by police action is helped on a pavement at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
A staff member measures the height of a black bear at a national forest park in Puer, Yunnan province, China.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
The Brotherhood's Supreme Guide Mohamed Badie (L) prays with other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood behind bars during their trial on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
An overloaded vehicle transports people returning from the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyapur, Nepal.

Reuters / Saturday, November 29, 2014
A relative of 32-year-old Palestinian man Fadel Halawa, whom medics said was shot dead by Israeli forces, mourns over his body during his funeral in Gaza City.

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Shoppers wrestle over a television as they compete to purchase retail items on "Black Friday" at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Members of two local cricket teams observe a moment of silence for Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes before their match in Kolkata, India. Australian cricketer Hughes died in a Sydney hospital on Thursday, two days after being struck by a ball that led to a "catastrophic" injury which caused "massive" bleeding to his brain and ultimately proved fatal.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, Syria.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Bystanders tend to a wounded Israeli soldier at the scene of a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Rurik George Caton Jutting, a British banker charged with two counts of murder, sits in the second last row of a prison bus near Correctional Services officers as he arrives at the Eastern Law Court in Hong Kong. The 29-year-old is court charged with two counts of murder after police found the bodies of two women in his apartment on November 1.

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Stranded window washers hang on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York. New York City firefighters rescued the two window washers who had been trapped for two hours on broken scaffolding dangling outside the 69th floor of New York's tallest skyscraper.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Officials of Muammar Gaddafi's government sit behind bars during a hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli.

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
A group of around 400 demonstrators participate in a protest by burying their heads in the sand at Sydney's Bondi Beach. Hundreds of protesters participated in the event, which was being promoted as a message to Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott's government that, "You have your head in the sand on climate change".

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Hands of poll workers are seen on a Bible as head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voters oath to poll workers before opening the polls at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after gaining match point during his tennis match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the ATP World Tour finals at the O2 Arena in London.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Paula and Ed Kassig, parents of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig who was behaded by Islamic State militants, walk toward microphones before reading a statement to the press in Indianapolis, Indiana. The parents of Peter asked for prayers for other captives in Syria and Iraq in a brief public statement at their Indianapolis church.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia. A group of scientists and discoverers went on an expedition to research the crater after pilots captured it in a July 2014 video, which attracted the attention of the world public. Experts, including geologists and historians, have not come to a consensus about the origin of the funnel yet. REUTERS/Vladimir Pushkarev/Russian Centre of Arctic Exploration

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by a police water cannon during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, Nepal. Followers of a self-styled "godman" armed with clubs and stones defied rounds of teargas from Indian security forces, preventing police from arresting the controversial guru wanted on murder charges.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People, on the sidelines of the APEC meetings, in Beijing.

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
A damaged dome is seen in yard of orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Family members Ana Maria Patino (L), Delia Patino (C), and Rafael Patino (R), become emotional while watching President Obama's national address in Phoenix, Arizona. Obama imposed the most sweeping immigration reform in a generation, easing the threat of deportation for about 4.7 million undocumented immigrants.

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen passing through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/USGS

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool on Election Day in Los Angeles.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Protesters apprehend a riot police officer during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingo, Mexico.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A Russian paratrooper descends to the ground during a training exercise in the village of Nikinci, west from Belgrade, Serbia.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
Laborers carry grocery items at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A mother holds a piece of gauze to the face of her injured daughter at a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support of the Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund, at the Palladium Theatre in London. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state. Brazil's worst drought in 80 years has left the Cantareira system, that provides greater Sao Paulo with most of its water, with the lowest water level on record, with daily rationing becoming common in the region's smaller cities.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela (C) is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya. Some 22 contestants from 18 countries, all born male, competed in the week-long event for the crown of Miss International Queen.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
The remains of the Kano central mosque bombing victim is carried on the top of a car from the Murtala Mohammed specialist Hospital for burial according to Muslim rites, in Kano State, Nigeria. Gunmen set off three bombs and opened fire on worshippers at the central mosque in north Nigeria's biggest city Kano, killing at least 35 people. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team moves towards Tabit village in North Darfur. The joint peacekeeping mission known as UNAMID has been trying to gain access to visit Tabit since earlier this month to investigate media reports of an alleged mass rape of 200 women and girls in Tabit. Mohamed and his team began initial investigations into the allegations on Wednesday.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak waves to his supporters as he returns to Maadi military hospital in Cairo. An Egyptian court dropped its case against Mubarak, his interior minister and six aides on charges of ordering the killing of protesters during the 2011 revolt that removed him from power. The court also cleared Mubarak and a former oil minister of graft charges related to gas exports to Israel.

Reuters / Saturday, November 29, 2014
Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
