Pictures of the month: November
A woman looks on as Mount Sinabung spews ash, as pictured from Sibintun village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, blends himself into the background in front of a shelf lined with comic books as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. Liu, known as "the invisible man" for using painted-on camouflage to blend into the backdrops of his photographs, will be performing in Caracas till November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man walks through burning charcoal as he participates in the traditional ritual called "Lianhuo", or "fire walking", in Pan'an county, Zhejiang province, China, November 25, 2013. Lianhuo, a traditional local ritual which was listed in 2005 as an intangible cultural heritage of the province, usually requires dozens of men to walk past burning charcoal or firewood barefooted, as a way to ward off evil and pray for good fortune. REUTERS/Stringer
Cinema-goers wearing 3D glasses watch a movie at a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai November 10, 2013. Multiplex operators like PVR Ltd, Inox Leisure, Reliance Mediaworks and Mexican chain Cinepolis are scrambling to set up theatres targeting the rapidly growing number of middle-class Indians willing to pay to watch Bollywood movies in more comfortable surroundings. The potential is huge, provided operators can find the right location in a country where prime urban real estate is costly and in short supply. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman speaks on the phone as men ride a motorcycle on a cloudy day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Brazilian indigenous people use computers inside a tent during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Students cross Ciherang river on a bamboo raft on their way home from school in Cilangkap village, Lebak Regency in Banten province, November 19, 2013. The raft has been used since January 2013 when the bridge broke due to flooding, local media reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A patient does a handstand during a morning break at the playground, inside a hospital specializing in mental health care in Zhejiang province, November 5, 2013. The hospital has around 50 medical staff and houses nearly 200 patients from the city. REUTERS/William Hong
Antonio Acuna, 7, plays dress up with a wig and high heel shoes outside the factory where he lives with his family after the postponement of the demolition of their homes in Madrid November 7, 2013. Acuna belongs to one of the 13 families, all related, who are at risk of having their homes demolished by orders of Madrid's Town Hall. The families, whose members are mostly unemployed, have lived in a former paint factory as well as in shacks they built themselves for the past ten years. They say they have not been offered any housing alternatives by Madrid's Town Hall and they are evicted to make way for future plans to build a road on the land they occupy. The demolition of their homes was postponed at the last minute thanks to the Victims' Mortgage Platform (PAH). The graffiti reads, "Stop demolitions". REUTERS/Susana Vera
Britain's Prince Charles poses with volunteers during his visit to Navdanya Bija Vidyapeeth Farm in Dehradun in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, during his nine-day long visit to India, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A Philippine military helicopter drops bottled water to Typhoon Haiyan survivors in Tolosa, Leyte in central Philippines November 21, 2013. Typhoon Haiyan smashed into the central Philippines on Nov. 8 killing at least 4,000 people and reducing most of what was in its path to matchwood and rubble. Bodies are still being pulled from the debris. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Trainees lie outside next to each other as they participate in a cold resistance exercise during the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. bodyguard training camp in Beijing, November 1, 2013. Trainees include former soldiers, college graduates and retired athletes. About 65 people took part in the intensive training camp teaching Israeli martial arts, driving, shooting and business etiquette. REUTERS/Stringer
Police approach artist Pyotr Pavlensky sitting on the pavestones of Red Square during a protest in front of the Kremlin wall in central Moscow, November 10, 2013. Pavlensky nailed himself to the pavestones by his genitals as part of an art performance in protest of what he sees as apathy in contemporary Russian society and the possibility such indifference can lead eventually to a police state. The performance coincided with the day when the Interior Ministry honored its service members. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Sunni Muslims carry the casket of a fellow Sunni who was killed in Friday's sectarian clashes during a Muharram procession, at Laiquat Bagh in Rawalpindi November 17, 2013. Eight people were killed when gunmen opened fire on a Shi'ite Muslim religious procession in Pakistan on Friday, hospital officials said, in what appeared to be the latest incident of spiraling sectarian violence. More than 30 others were wounded in the attack, which began when the procession passed a Sunni seminary. The Pakistani government imposed a curfew on Friday night after sectarian clashes, local media reported. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Sweat drips off Rafael Nadal of Spain's nose during his men's final singles tennis match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A man dressed as a zombie plays video games on an Xbox One console during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Alec Baldwin shoves a photographer and tells him to move out of his way after he arrived in his SUV at the building where he lives in New York November 15, 2013. Baldwin assaulted a reporter earlier in the day, according to local media. In the earlier incident, he smacked a mobile phone from the reporter’s hands and shoved him against a car. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man wearing a shirt with Nazi logo plays Chin Lone, a traditional Myanmar sport, in Yangon November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Minzayar
President Barack Obama is pictured alone at sunset as he walks from his limousine to the Oval Office of the White House, after delivering remarks at the Wall Street Journal CEO council annual meeting nearby in Washington, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Palestinian woman does the washing-up inside the kitchen of her house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Manuela Mitre is helped by midwives Cristina Balzano (bottom R) and Maira (bottom L) as she gives birth to her second child Gael while lying in a pool of water, as her husband Andre (top, 2nd R) and daughter Alice watch, at their home in Sao Paulo November 6, 2013. The couple decided to have their child born in warm water, which creates an environment similar to that inside the womb, according to the midwives. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A boy sits on a message asking for help written in an area damaged by Typhoon Haiyan in Palo November 19, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
Police officers stand near the dead body of a woman, which had been covered with a metal sheet in a garbage dumping ground in Mixco, on the outskirts of Guatemala City July 13, 2013. Police officers said the woman who was approximately 20 years of age showed signs that she had been of tortured and was killed elsewhere before being placed at the dumping ground, where her body was later discovered by villagers. Central America encompasses some of the countries with the world's highest rates of femicide, defined as the murder of a woman for reasons connected with her gender. El Salvador has the highest incidence of femicide in the world, and Guatemala has the third highest rate, according to a study published by the NGO, The Academic Council on the United Nations System. According to UN Women, in Honduras femicide is thought to be the second most common cause of death among women of reproductive age. The organisation also states that an average of two women are murdered every day in Guatemala. November 25 marks the UN's International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Kim Jeom-sun, 82, whose husband was abducted in 1972 by North Koreans, sits as a picture of her and her husband hangs on a wall of her house in Busan, about 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Seoul October 28, 2013. The recent return of a South Korean fisherman abducted by North Korea more than 40 years ago has reopened wounds in a small island village that lost 17 other men in a Cold War conflict that still simmers today. Jeon Wook-pyo, who returned to South Korea in September after escaping from the North through China, has since paid a brief visit to Nongso - a remote outpost of around 170 people on the southern island of Geoje, about five hours drive from Seoul - but he won't be settling back there. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Fishermen carry a boat made from a broken fridge to the beach in Tanauan November 20, 2013. After losing their boats and houses in the Typhoon Haiyan, fishermen of a destroyed village in Tanauan started building two-seated boats made of abandoned refrigerators and some wood. The first boat was made by a fisherman, whose children gave him the idea as they wanted to play in it, and soon others followed. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army takes a phone call as his hand is massaged by his mother Pam Krumwiede, after being admitted for an infection at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas November 4, 2013. On June 12, 2012, Krumwiede was on patrol in Afghanistan when he stepped on an IED, which tore away both his legs, damaged his left arm, and ripped open his abdominal cavity. The 22-year-old has since undergone around 40 surgeries and is learning to walk with prosthetic legs. He is keen to re-join the infantry as soon as his injuries allow. U.S. troops have been in Afghanistan since 2001. Thousands of Afghan elders gathered in Kabul on November 21, 2013 at a Loya Jirga, or grand council, to debate a crucial security pact with the United States, a day after Kabul and Washington reached a draft agreement laying out the terms under which U.S. troops may stay beyond 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Charli Crosby, 5, points to a doll in the window of an American Girl store at The Grove mall in Los Angeles November 26, 2013. This year, Black Friday starts earlier than ever, with some retailers opening early on Thanksgiving evening. About 140 million people were expected to shop over the four-day weekend, according to the National Retail Federation. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Venezuelan Maria Carolina Parejo (R) stands in front of a friend as she prepares to undergo surgery to remove liquid silicone she had paid to be injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 30, 2013. Venezuelan plastic surgeon Daniel Slobodianik performs various procedures, including operations on patients who have previously had illegal or amateur injections of liquid silicone into their buttocks in order to enhance them. The reverse operation that Slobodianik carries out costs approximately $8,200 and takes between two and three hours depending on how much fluid the patient has in the area. Plastic surgery is common in Venezuela, where many women from all walks of life undergo procedures to nip, tuck or boost different parts of their bodies. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Migratory birds fly above a man rowing a boat in the waters of river Yamuna during early morning in old Delhi November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev November 24, 2013. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians, bearing flags of the European Union and chanting "Down with the gang!", marched through the capital on Sunday in a pro-Europe rally denouncing President Viktor Yanukovich's U-turn in policy back towards Russia. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A pair of harbour seals wearing satellite linked transmitters on their heads face each after being released into the waters of Howe Sound in Porteau Cove, British Columbia November 20, 2013. The seals had received months of care at the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre after being rescued from the wild. Wearing the transmitters will help track their movements after their release. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A bride lies on the ground under a reflector during a wedding photo shoot with Mount Tianshan in the background, in the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
Lauren McLean tests the waves on a surfboard at the still under-construction Surf's Up indoor water and surf park in Nashua, New Hampshire November 15, 2013. Surf parks have been around for decades but a surge in the sport's appeal and rapid advances in wave-making technology, have triggered new construction in unlikely places like South Dakota, Quebec, Sweden and Russia. Using proprietary designs meant to emulate waves formed in nature, companies are racing to bring the ocean sport to the landlocked masses. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
England's fans react after their team lost their international friendly soccer match against Germany at Wembley Stadium in London November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen holds the hands of designers Jeziel Moraes (L) and Adriana Zucco (R) on stage after presenting a creation from the Colcci Winter 2014 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Pedro Taverna, 18, takes part in a protest for better wages outside Wal-mart in Los Angeles November 7, 2013. More than 50 people demanding better wages for Wal-Mart workers in a protest organized by a union were arrested outside the retailer's store in the Chinatown section of Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Riot police stand guard outside the Prime Minister's Chancellery during the annual far-right march, which coincides with Poland's national independence day, in Warsaw November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A protester shouts against a government proposed state secrecy act as parliamentary security officers drag him out, after the act passed at the Lower House during the plenary session of the parliament in Tokyo November 26, 2013. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government is planning a state secrets act that critics say could curtail public access to information on a wide range of issues, including tensions with China and the Fukushima nuclear crisis. The new law would dramatically expand the definition of official secrets and journalists convicted under it could be jailed for up to five years. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (C) takes part with her daughter Vittoria (L) in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A hibiscus flower is seen on an ash-covered plant at Mardingding village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province November 19, 2013. The volcano continued to emit volcanic ash on Monday, throwing an 8,000m (26,247 ft)-high plume into the atmosphere, as thousands of residents fearful of more eruptions remained in temporary shelters, according to local media. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Eleven-year-old He Zili runs past a neighbor along an alley outside his home as his father (not pictured) pulls on the chain locked around his ankle, in Zhejiang province November 27, 2013. The boy injured his head when he was one-year-old and started suffering from mental disorders. According to his family, they had no choice but to restrain him on chains as he had a tendency to attack those around him. Zili is currently being looked after by his physically disabled grandfather and his intellectually handicapped father after his mother died of cancer. REUTERS/William Hong
A worker carries a blade at a sawmill that processes trees illegally logged from the Amazon jungle near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State, June 27, 2013. The Amazon rainforest is being eaten away at by deforestation, much of which takes place as areas are burnt by large fires to clear land for agriculture. Initial data from Brazil's space agency suggests that destruction of the vast rainforest - the largest in the world - spiked by more than a third over the past year, wiping out an area more than twice the size of the city of Los Angeles. If the figures are borne out by follow-up data, they would confirm fears of scientists and environmental activists who warn that farming, mining and Amazon infrastructure projects, coupled with changes to Brazil's long-standing environmental policies, are reversing progress made against deforestation. Environmental issues will be under the spotlight as a United Nations Climate Change Conference opens in Warsaw, Poland on November 11. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a body of a fellow fighter who was killed during what the FSA said was during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mandira Budhathoki, 7, plays with goats in the cattle shed at her house in Kharay, Dolkha District, some 190 km (118 miles) northeast of Kathmandu September 14, 2013. Devi Budhathoki and three of her children, Manjura, Mandira, and Niraj all suffer from Congenital Hypertrichosis Lanuginosa, a very rare disease that causes excessive body hair growth, and which is sometimes referred to as "werewolf syndrome". They are undergoing laser hair removal in order to lessen their symptoms. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Red Cross volunteers help Claudia at the Red Cross in Apopa, on the outskirts of San Salvador July 6, 2013. Claudia was raped and battered by alleged members of the Mara Salvatrucha street gang and then thrown into a ditch left for dead. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
An airplane waiting to depart the gate is reflected in rain drops on a window at Logan airport in Boston, Massachusetts November 27, 2013, the day before the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Survivors stand among debris and ruins of houses destroyed after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Travelling White House staff and press board the rear steps of Air Force One on a foggy morning in Seattle, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A child lies on the floor at JFK airport in New York November 27, 2013. A wintry blast of heavy rain, wind and snow across the eastern United States disrupted Thanksgiving travel plans on Wednesday for some of the millions of Americans hitting the roads and taking to the skies on the busiest holiday travel day of the year. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A gas deliveryman walks near an abandoned armchair in central Madrid November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Syrian women, fleeing the violence from the Syrian town of Qara, carry their babies as they queue to register to get help from relief agencies at the Lebanese border town of Arsal, in the eastern Bekaa Valley November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Israeli soldiers gesture as they sit in front of the Mediterranean at Zikim beach, near the southern city of Ashkelon November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Australian Chinese Howard, 34, who does not disclose his last name, appears as a North Korean leader Kim Jong-un lookalike on the waterfront at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district November 27, 2013. A haircut and some make up was all it took for the musician to transform himself into a lookalike of North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim. When Kim came into power about a year ago, Howard's friends teased him for his resemblance to the world's youngest leader. Then on April Fool's Day, the 34-year-old drummer-turned-music producer chopped his hair off and, realising he could make something out of it, set up a Facebook page. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs during council beside councilor Giorgio Mammoliti at City Hall in Toronto, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Patrick Stewart (R) and 9-year-old Vivenne Harr (C), who uses proceeds from her lemonade stand to fight slavery, ring the opening bell as NYSE Executive Vice President and Head of Global Listings Scott Cutlerand and Boston police officer Cheryl Fiandaca (L) look on during the Twitter Inc. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Men work on the roof of a house under construction in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio is surprised by his daughter Chiara at his home in Park Slope section of Brooklyn in New York, November 5, 2013. Chiara surprised her father by returning home from college to vote. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A member of the "Ranetka" private family club takes a medical-cosmetic massage using the Achatina fulica snail, also known as the Giant African land snail, at the club in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 19, 2013. Snails' massage method, which is believed to speed up the regeneration of the skin and to eliminate wrinkles and scars, has become more popular among beauty salons and female health clubs of the city, according to the "Ranetka" club owner Yelena Baranchukova. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Palestinians look at Hamas militants as they rappel down a building during a military parade marking the first anniversary of the eight-day conflict with Israel, in Gaza City November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The bare feet of a student are pictured below a table in a flooded classroom in Lopang Domba Elementary School in Serang, Indonesia's Banten province November 13, 2013. The school has faced annual floods due to heavy rains during the monsoon season for more than seven years, according to school principal Munawaroh. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A prison psychologist (L) looks on as two inmates create a sand drawing inside female prison camp Number 22 in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 21, 2013. Inmates in the prison are offered the opportunity to draw with sand as an experimental form of therapy, prison authorities said. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Anti-government protesters give roses, through razor wire, to the security personnel guarding the Defense Ministry as protesters gather outside it in Bangkok November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Seleka fighters wait as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic November 25, 2013. With Central African Republic slipping deeper into chaos, former colonial power France plans to boost its force there to around 1,000 troops to restore law and order until a much bigger African Union force fully deploys. The land-locked country has been gripped by violence since the mainly Muslim rebels, many of them fighters from neighboring Sudan and Chad, seized power in the majority Christian country in March. Some 460,000 people - around a tenth of the population - have fled the sectarian violence their takeover ignited. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Veterans listen to the Pledge of Allegiance during a Veterans Day observance for homeless veterans at The Midnight Mission shelter on skid row in Los Angeles, California, November 11, 2013. There were 6,291 homeless veterans in Los Angeles County in 2013, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. Many homeless veterans suffer from co-occurring disorders, including substance abuse, mental illness and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as chronic medical problems. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A victim, with her eyes wide open, lies on a hospital bed after an attack on a passenger microbus by an unidentified group in Kathmandu November 13, 2013. At least eight people were injured in the attack when a group of unidentified men hurled a petrol bomb at the microbus, according to police. Violent activities have increased in the country since a strike called by the 33-party alliance led by the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist, according to local media. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A slum dweller carries her child while standing next to her burnt belongings after a fire that broke out at a slum area in New Delhi November 11, 2013. Dozens of huts were gutted in the fire that broke out on Monday evening, with no causalities reported and the cause of the fire still unknown, firefighters said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A West Highland Terrier walks through the sand dunes on Portstewart Strand as strong winds continue to hit the coastline in Northern Ireland November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man looks at a fire during a protest in Madrid November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A vehicle sits on a pile of debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Solo woman rower Mylene Paquette of Canada celebrates as she arrives at Lorient harbor, November 12, 2013. Paquette reaches Brittany after more than 140 days at sea, to become the first North American woman to row solo across the Atlantic. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, September 24, 2013. The Amazon rainforest is being eaten away at by deforestation, much of which takes place as areas are burnt by large fires to clear land for agriculture. Initial data from Brazil's space agency suggests that destruction of the vast rainforest - the largest in the world - spiked by more than a third over the past year, wiping out an area more than twice the size of the city of Los Angeles. If the figures are borne out by follow-up data, they would confirm fears of scientists and environmental activists who warn that farming, mining and Amazon infrastructure projects, coupled with changes to Brazil's long-standing environmental policies, are reversing progress made against deforestation. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
