Pictures of the month: October

Friday, November 04, 2011

Anti-Gaddafi fighters return fire during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte, Libya, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Devotees of the Bang Neow Chinese Shrine stand amidst exploding firecrackers as they take part in a procession in celebration of the vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

Members of Mexico's team perform during the synchronized swimming practice at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma square in Athens, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

A baby gestures minutes after he was born inside the pediatric unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A view of the street after a violent clashes between Libyan interim government forces and loyalists of Muammar Gaddafi in Sirte, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A relative of a prisoner reacts as she waits in front of a jail in the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. Prisoners set fire to a jail in Turkey's earthquake-hit city of Van, and gunshots were heard as inmates fought their guards following a large aftershock. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Residents wade through their flooded village of Wat Sukran Tharam in Ayutthaya province as aid is delivered by small boats to a collective shelter, Thailand, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung decorates a building in the capital Pyongyang, early October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A police officer patrols at a favela during a security operation in Sao Paulo, July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water during a rally against the public state education system in Santiago, Chile, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Members of an honour guard stand in formation ahead of a welcome ceremony for Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The race car of driver Will Power goes airborne during the IZOD IndyCar World Championship race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 16, 2011. Two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Dan Wheldon died from injuries sustained in the crash. REUTERS/Barry Ambrose

A pilgrim prays during mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Aparecida, Brazil's national saint, in the city of Aparecida, east of Sao Paulo October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Buddhist monk walks in a flooded street in central Bangkok, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Actress Lindsay Lohan is handcuffed after a judge revoked her probation for failing to appear at a series of community service appointments at the Downtown Women's Shelter at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Pool/Mark Boster

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily, October 23, 2011. Mount Etna is Europe's tallest and most active volcano. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Afghan children study the Koran at a shop along a street in Kabul, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Croatia's fans run to escape a fire caused by a flammable device thrown at them during a Euro 2012 Group F qualifying soccer match against Greece at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus near Athens, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted by a relative during a welcoming ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Maite, 24, carries her ten-day-old baby as she leaves her home after she was evicted for her inability to pay the mortgage of her flat in the neighbourhood of Las Flores in Malaga, southern Spain, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Riot police order people to move at the entrance to the Zhili town government building in Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, China, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Store clerk Allison Page reacts after opening a box containing the new biography of Apple CEO Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson at a bookstore in San Francisco, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A man purported to be former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is seen in this still image taken from video footage October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Yunus, a 13-year-old earthquake survivor with a hand of a victim on his shoulder, waits to be rescued from under a collapsed building by rescue workers in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, early October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Rescue workers rescue people trapped under debris after an earthquake in a village near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Ihsan Ozturk /Anadolu Agency

An anti-Gaddafi fighter lays down heavy fire from an apartment window to suppress Gaddafi snipers as they push forward towards the centre of Sirte, October 10, 2011. The apartment was once used to house foreign visitors during Gaddafi's reign. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A model nearly falls as she presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An aerial view of treetops and their reflections in a flooded area in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man carries his daughter in one hand and a chicken in the other during the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People paint a tombstone at the cemetery of Casabermeja, near the southern Spanish city of Malaga, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A homeless man smokes crack under a bus shelter at a suburban bus station in Mumbai, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A worker collects bird dung on Ballestas island, south of Lima, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

People watch the Breitling Jet Team perform aerobatics over the Mediterranean Sea from a beach in Tel Aviv, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A boy looks at a plume of smoke rising from fuel trucks after they were attacked by unidentified gunmen on a highway near Shikarpur, in Pakistan's Sindh province, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Nadeem Soomro

A man carries in a shopping bag ducks to be sacrificed at a livestock market in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

President Obama arrives on stage to deliver remarks on education at the University of Colorado in Denver, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Somalia government soldiers carry an injured man from the scene of a suicide attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, Somalia, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A man is framed through the window of a barbershop as he gets his hair cut in Islamabad, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A worker leaps over stacked sacks of paddy at a wholesale grain market in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, India, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Five-year-old internally displaced girl Sonya, whose family fled military operations in Bara, takes refuge near a water container at the UNHCR Jalozai camp in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man watches the skyline of Shanghai from the Shanghai Financial Center building, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Participants cross a mud obstacle during the Wild Boar Dirt Run (Wild Sau Dirt Run) in Laaben, west of Vienna, Austria, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic (L) heads to score against Genk during their Champions League Group E match at Stamford Bridge in London, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Nine-month-old Hevin, whose mother works as a midwife, lies in a hammock at a maternity ward in Karachi, Pakistan, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires an RPG-7 during fighting in an area about 1 km (0.6 miles) from the centre of Sirte, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A student takes part in a march during a demonstration in Bogota, Colombia, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

People wave at a military helicopter flying past at a stadium currently used as a relief shelter campsite for earthquake victims in Ercis, Turkey, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

A New Zealand Air Force helicopter winches a salvage expert onto the stricken container ship Rena, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/New Zealand Defence Force

An infant boy looks on, shortly after mother Alla Baturina gave birth to him, at a perinatal centre of Moscow City Hospital Number 8 in Moscow, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

