Pictures of the month: October
Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters are pepper sprayed by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Two girls hug at Shoultes Gospel Hall church where families are reuniting after an active shooter situation at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Marysville, Washington, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian Kurdish refugees shield themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Secret Service agents keep watch as President Obama visits a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, as seen from Tiga Pancur village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Anti-government protesters take over the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius is seen in a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A golfer hits a tee shot as African migrants sit atop a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Palazon
A blindfolded man suspected of passing on military information to the Syrian government waits to be interrogated after being arrested by Free Syrian Army fighters, inside an FSA-run prison in Aleppo, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Children, whose family moved to Islamabad from Sargodha in Punjab Province to look for work, stand outside their school at a slum in Islamabad, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Bystanders read headlines saying "Ebola 1: USA 0" at the Daily Talk, a street side chalkboard newspaper, in Monrovia, Liberia, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and the Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
A woman looks up from her voting booth as President Obama takes part in early voting at a polling station in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A rider performs motorcycle stunts during a Motor-Extreme show in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
People walk inside Amstor shopping centre after it was shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest for the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, Brazil, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho...more
Miss Switzerland 2014 Laetitia Guarino reacts after she won the Miss Switzerland beauty pageant on the Federal Square in Bern, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A radical protester clashes with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, marked by activists and supporters of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda (Freedom) Party and far-right activists and nationalists to honor the role of the...more
A child runs on a vehicle passageway after pro-democracy protesters have blocked the traffic from going through at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Construction crews try to divert lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Artist Pyotr Pavlensky sits on the wall enclosing the Serbsky State Scientific Center for Social and Forensic Psychiatry after he cut off a part of his earlobe during his protest action titled 'Segregation' in Moscow, October 19, 2014. Pavlensky...more
(L to R) Plaintiffs Moudi Sbeity and his partner Derek Kitchen, Kody Partridge and her wife Laurie Wood take a a "selfie" as they celebrate at a same-sex marriage rally in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her seat in a State Carriage for the carriage procession to Buckingham Palace, as part of the ceremonial welcome ceremony for Singapore's President Tony Tan at the start of a state visit at Horse Guards Parade in...more
Palestinians light a fire to illuminate their area that witnesses said was devastated during the seven-week Israeli offensive in the east of Gaza City, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Goel Ratzon speaks with his attorney in Tel Aviv District Court October 28, 2014. An Israeli court sentenced Ratzon, a polygamous cult leader, to 30 years' imprisonment for sex crimes against his wives and daughters as part of what prosecutors...more
A photographer takes pictures of an installation titled "Infinity Mirrored Room - Filled With the Brilliance of Life" by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama during her exhibition at the Rufino Tamayo museum in Mexico City, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas...more
Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
U.S. Marines are seen on board a helicopter at Kandahar air base upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Bodies of victims killed by recent shelling lie at a bus stop near a burnt-out bus on a street in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Activist Cornel West is knocked over during a scuffle with police during a protest at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern...more
A woman gestures next to vehicles destroyed in a car bomb attack in the Shaoula neighbourhood of Baghdad, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
People gathered around a damaged armored personnel carrier captured by members of the Ukrainian interior ministry's Azov battalion, according to their commander, from pro-russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, October 21, 2014....more
A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest to show solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, outside Israel's Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Javier Limon Romero, the husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, stretches while looking out of the window of a ward he is being kept isolated in, at Madrid's Carlos III hospital, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Jim Williams, of Calvi Electric, lowers the 'M' letter from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino to his co-workers Tony Demidio and Steven Nordaby in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Poland's Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz and German Chancellor Angela Merkel review a guard of honour during a welcome ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Wingsuit flyer contestants jump off a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Health workers attend a protest outside La Paz Hospital, calling for Spain's Health Minister Ana Mato to resign after a Spanish nurse contracted Ebola, in Madrid, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani shows victory sign as a rainbow forms over the camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Palestinian boy throws stones at an armored wheel loader of the Israeli Defense Forces during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus, October 17, 2014....more
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California, October 8, 2014. Reuters was invited to photograph the testing of the life sized device by inventor Otto Dieffenbach...more
Police officials examine the scene of an accident at a shopping district in Seongnam, South Korea, October 17, 2014. Fourteen people were killed at a open-air pop concert in South Korea when the cover of a ventilation shaft they were standing on gave...more
A woman in a village in Karo regency watches Mount Sinabung erupt in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake in central Japan, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan
Foad, the brother of 15 year-old Nora who left her home in Avignon for Syria nine months ago, shows a portrait he took last September on his cell phone as he attends an interview with Reuters in Paris, October 6, 2014. Foad, a French truck driver of...more
Motorcyclists tumble at the start of the Nordic Extreme Biking event of the 2014 Gotland Grand National at the Gotland island in the Baltic sea, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maja Suslin/TT News Agency
Iran's Ehsan Rouzbahani (R) fights with Kazakhstan's Adilbek Niyazymbetov in their men's light heavy (81kg) semi-final boxing match at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A field and trees are covered in crushed limestone near the village of Cloghmills in Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland, October 2, 2014. The limestone is spread on fields to correct the ph levels in the soil and help the release of nutrients....more
Firemen salute from the top of their truck as residents stand below them with flags on a bridge to honor Corporal Nathan Cirillo as the motorcade and hearse carrying his body passes along Highway 401, the nation's "Highway of Heroes", enroute to...more
Iosif Kobzon (R), Russian singer and a deputy of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, and Alexander Zakharchenko, separatist leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, sing during a concert, at a local theatre in Donetsk,...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force in a photo released October 30, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
A young Kurdish refugee from Kobani holds a toy pistol at a Kurdish refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
Clashes in Jerusalem, West Bank
Tensions run high in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.
Trick or Treat
Dressing up for Halloween around the world.
Unrest in Burkina Faso
Protesters march on Burkina Faso's presidential palace after burning parliament.
Slow-motion lava
A creeping river of molten lava threatens a seaside town on Hawaii's Big Island.
MORE IN PICTURES
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.