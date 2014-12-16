Pictures of the year: Aerials
Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014.
A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014.
Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents in Chacao district, Caracas April 1, 2014.
Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014.
The Yakutat Glacier is seen during a flight over southeastern Alaska October 7, 2014.
The Israeli air force museum in Beersheba is seen from an Israeli Air Force plane May 6, 2014.
Castellers Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city October 5, 2014.
An aerial view shows stranded cattle in the flooded region of Ballivian province, Bolivia February 8, 2014.
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, November 18, 2014.
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse April 9, 2014.
The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over southeastern Turkey November 10, 2014.
Construction crews try to divert a slow-moving river of lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 29, 2014.
People sunbathe on the beach of Wannsee near Berlin July 20, 2014.
An aerial view shows destroyed homes due to sectarian violence north of Bangui February 2, 2014.
An aerial view shows riot police and Interior Ministry members standing in formation as tires set ablaze by pro-European protesters burn during clashes in Kiev January 22, 2014.
A house is seen in its compound in Leer, Unity State, July 15, 2014.
A view of salt ponds at the Maras mines in Cuzco December 3, 2014.
The Iguazu Falls is seen in the northwest province of Misiones, Argentina June 9, 2014.
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen from an Italian Civil Protection plane during the refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island, July 19, 2014.
Mining trucks travel along roads at CODELCO'S Andina copper mine at Los Andes Mountain range, near Santiago city, November 17, 2014.
A man walks among tombstones as he visits the World War II Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial at Colleville sur Mer, situated above Omaha Beach, in the Normandy region, March 29, 2014.
An aerial view of a river system in Australia's Northern Territory November 23, 2014.
A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014.
An aerial view of a flooded orchard near city of Brcko, May 18, 2014.
Magma is seen along a one-kilometer-long fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of the Bardarbunga volcano system in Iceland, August 29, 2014.
A general view of the city of Chicago, March 23, 2014.
Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014.
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014.
Decommissioned German-made Marder fighting vehicles are seen in the compound of the Koch Battle Tank Dismantling firm in the eastern village of Rockensussra, May 6, 2014.
The path of a tornado is seen near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014.
