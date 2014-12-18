Pictures of the year: Animals
Flamingos are seen in a nature reserve park in Panyu district south of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
Japanese Macaques (or Snow Monkeys) groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Newborn giant panda triplets, which were born to giant panda Juxiao, are seen inside an incubator at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Llamas are seen in front of the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Cusco December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A Northern Cardinal sits on a tree branch in falling snow in the New York City suburb of Nyack, New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A musher races with his dogs during a sled dog European Championship in Venek, Hungary, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Western Lowland Gorilla named Mbeli holds her baby in their enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo, Australia, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
27 year old white polar bear Uslada shakes off water in her pool at the Leningrad Zoo in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A male red deer with antlers covered in bracken walks through undergrowth in Richmond Park in southwest London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An Indian peafowl spreads its tail feathers at a zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A bald eagle stretches its talons as it sits in a tree in the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve near Haines, Alaska October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Keeper Ben Baker looks at a Bell's Anglehead Lizard as it sits on the end of his pencil during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A three-month-old macaque bites its toe in front of a fan heater at a wildlife park in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A family of giraffes look out from their enclosure before taking part in a Christmas-themed feeding session at Sydney's Taronga Park Zoo, Australia, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo, September 24, 2014. Alaa buys about $4 of meat everyday to feed about 150 abandoned cats in Masaken Hanano, a neighborhood in Aleppo that has been abandoned because of shelling from...more
A fox sleeps beside autumn leaves in a garden in London October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A herd of elephants confronts a hippopotamus at a watering hole in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A camel yawns as a tourist checks images on her camera following a ride on a camel safari alongside the Pacific Ocean on Lighthouse Beach, north of Sydney, Australia, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A female dog feeds two-day-old tiger cubs and her puppy at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A monkey cowers as its trainer Qi Defang approaches during training for a circus in Suzhou, Anhui province, November 29, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A flamingo and flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being tagged at dawn at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Aquarist Bret Grasse releases a flamboyant cuttlefish (Metasepia pfefferi) into a display for the upcoming "Tentacles: The Astounding Lives of Octopuses, Squid and Cuttlefishes" exhibition at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, April...more
A Saudi man gets himself ready to release his falcon as he takes part in a falcon contest in the desert near Tabuk city January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A polar bear plays with a pylon during celebrations marking its first birthday in an enclosure at Tierpark Hellabrunn zoo in Munich December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Baby Hamadryas baboons reach for milk bottles as a zookeeper feeds them at a zoo in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province September 17, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Dog owner Dean Clark presents Frida, a female Chihuahua, as the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in support of the city's animal shelter in San Francisco, California...more
A river otter looks for food stashed in a used Christmas tree at the Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford, Massachusetts January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jeremiah Gerbracht rides his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his dog on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, California July 20, 2014. Gerbracht, a retired dog trainer, won a court ruling in 1996, allowing him to ride his motorcycle with a dog on...more
A reveller tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa Das Bestas" traditional event in the Spanish northwestern village of Sabucedo July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
