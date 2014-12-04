Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Dec 4, 2014 | 10:05pm GMT

Pictures of the Year: Entertainment

George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, September 29, 2014
Kanye West performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Monday, September 01, 2014
A man is arrested by security as he tries to slip under the dress of actress America Ferrera (3rdR) as she poses on the red carpet at the 67th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2014. From R, cast members Djimon Hounsou, Cate Blanchett, America Ferrera, Kit Harington and Jay Baruchel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, May 16, 2014
Rihanna arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards at Lincoln Center in New York, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Host Jay Leno looks at cue cards with actor Billy Crystal during a commercial break while taping the last episode of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in Burbank, California February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2014
Justin Bieber jumps from a quad bike at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2014
Sean Penn and Charlize Theron speak together prior to the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2014
Russell Brand performs at his Messiah Complex show at Brixton Academy in London, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, March 09, 2014
Cate Blanchett arrives for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2014
Shia LaBeouf arrives on the red carpet to promote "Nymphomaniac Volume I" during the 64th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2014
Antonio Banderas embraces a robot used in the film Automata during a photocall at the San Sebastian Film Festival, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Sunday, September 21, 2014
The cast and crew of "Breaking Bad" pose backstage with their award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2014
Madonna arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2014
Oscar nominated actor Barkhad Abdi from the film Captain Phillips conducts a phone interview after being nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences in Los Angeles, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2014
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support of the Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund, at the Palladium Theatre in London, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Jennifer Lopez takes a "selfie" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 22, 2014
Lorde performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 13, 2014
Miss Switzerland 2014 Laetitia Guarino reacts after she won the Miss Switzerland beauty pageant on the Federal Square in Bern, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Saturday, October 11, 2014
Rita Ora pinches a dancers bum as she performs during the "Fashion Rocks 2014" concert in Brooklyn, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Ellen Degeneres takes a group picture at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Director David O. Russell runs away with director Spike Jonze's Oscar as they joke on the carpet at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, March 2, 2014. Jonze won the award for for best original screenplay for the film Her. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Actor Dachi Orvelashvili poses during the photo call for the movie The President at the 71st Venice Film Festival, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 21, 2014
David Beckham gets slimed as he accepts the Legend Award from sons Cruz and Romeo during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards in Los Angeles, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 18, 2014
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett pose on the balcony of Brussels townhall after a news conference, ahead of their concert, at Brussels Grand Place, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, September 22, 2014
Martin Scorsese arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2014
Sarah Silverman poses with her Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special award for HBO's "Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles" at the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Beyonce reacts as her husband Jay-Z carries their daughter Blue Ivy onstage to present the Video Vanguard Award during the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 25, 2014
Jennifer Lawrence, best supporting actress nominee for her role in the film American Hustle, peeks around an Oscar statue on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
