Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Dec 15, 2015 | 7:10pm GMT

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Rihanna prepares for a photoshoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz in Havana, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Rihanna prepares for a photoshoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz in Havana, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Rihanna prepares for a photoshoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz in Havana, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 45
Actor Jared Leto photobombs producer James W. Skotchdopole with this Best Picture award for the film "Birdman" and his guests at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Jared Leto photobombs producer James W. Skotchdopole with this Best Picture award for the film "Birdman" and his guests at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Actor Jared Leto photobombs producer James W. Skotchdopole with this Best Picture award for the film "Birdman" and his guests at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
2 / 45
Attorney Gloria Allred speaks accompanied by Actress Lili Bernard announcing allegations against comedian Bill Cosby in New York, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Attorney Gloria Allred speaks accompanied by Actress Lili Bernard announcing allegations against comedian Bill Cosby in New York, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Attorney Gloria Allred speaks accompanied by Actress Lili Bernard announcing allegations against comedian Bill Cosby in New York, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
3 / 45
Sam Smith poses with his awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop/Vocal Album for "In the Lonely Hour" and Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Stay With Me" in the press room at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sam Smith poses with his awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop/Vocal Album for "In the Lonely Hour" and Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Stay With Me" in the press room at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Sam Smith poses with his awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop/Vocal Album for "In the Lonely Hour" and Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Stay With Me" in the press room at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 45
Jon Stewart talks with Trevor Noah at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Ball in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jon Stewart talks with Trevor Noah at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Ball in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Jon Stewart talks with Trevor Noah at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Ball in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 45
Uzo Aduba accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for her role in Netflix's "Orange is the New Black" at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Uzo Aduba accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for her role in Netflix's "Orange is the New Black" at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Uzo Aduba accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for her role in Netflix's "Orange is the New Black" at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 45
Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake play around as they are shown on a video screen at the quarterfinals match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Richard Gasquet of France at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake play around as they are shown on a video screen at the quarterfinals match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Richard Gasquet of France at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake play around as they are shown on a video screen at the quarterfinals match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Richard Gasquet of France at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 45
Peter Dinklage and the cast of HBO's "Game of Thrones" pose backstage with their Outstanding Drama Series award during the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Peter Dinklage and the cast of HBO's "Game of Thrones" pose backstage with their Outstanding Drama Series award during the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Peter Dinklage and the cast of HBO's "Game of Thrones" pose backstage with their Outstanding Drama Series award during the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 45
Ed Sheeran takes a "selfie" with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds museum in Manhattan, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Ed Sheeran takes a "selfie" with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds museum in Manhattan, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Ed Sheeran takes a "selfie" with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds museum in Manhattan, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 45
Will Ferrell hits an actress playing a member of the New Orleans Pelicans dance team with a ball during a stunt filmed for the movie "Daddy's Home" at halftime of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, January 21, 2015. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Will Ferrell hits an actress playing a member of the New Orleans Pelicans dance team with a ball during a stunt filmed for the movie "Daddy's Home" at halftime of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, January 21, 2015. Derick E....more

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Will Ferrell hits an actress playing a member of the New Orleans Pelicans dance team with a ball during a stunt filmed for the movie "Daddy's Home" at halftime of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, January 21, 2015. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 45
Emma Stone compares her Lego Oscar statuette with actress Julianne Moore's genuine Oscar for best leading actress for her role in "Still Alice" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Emma Stone compares her Lego Oscar statuette with actress Julianne Moore's genuine Oscar for best leading actress for her role in "Still Alice" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario...more

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Emma Stone compares her Lego Oscar statuette with actress Julianne Moore's genuine Oscar for best leading actress for her role in "Still Alice" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 45
(L-R) Actress Catherine Deneuve, director Emmanuelle Bercot, actor Rod Paradot, cast members of the film "La tete haute" out of competition, attend the opening ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

(L-R) Actress Catherine Deneuve, director Emmanuelle Bercot, actor Rod Paradot, cast members of the film "La tete haute" out of competition, attend the opening ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
(L-R) Actress Catherine Deneuve, director Emmanuelle Bercot, actor Rod Paradot, cast members of the film "La tete haute" out of competition, attend the opening ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
12 / 45
Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in Manhattan, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in Manhattan, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in Manhattan, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 45
An airplane piloted by Harrison Ford sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An airplane piloted by Harrison Ford sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
An airplane piloted by Harrison Ford sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 45
Jon Hamm accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for AMC's "Mad Men" at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jon Hamm accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for AMC's "Mad Men" at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Jon Hamm accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for AMC's "Mad Men" at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 45
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard laugh as they arrive for the UK premiere of "Mortdecai" at Leicester Sqaure in London, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard laugh as they arrive for the UK premiere of "Mortdecai" at Leicester Sqaure in London, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard laugh as they arrive for the UK premiere of "Mortdecai" at Leicester Sqaure in London, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
16 / 45
Justin Bieber shows off his Calvin Klein underwear as he attends a musical event hosted by Calvin Klein Jeans in Hong Kong, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Justin Bieber shows off his Calvin Klein underwear as he attends a musical event hosted by Calvin Klein Jeans in Hong Kong, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Justin Bieber shows off his Calvin Klein underwear as he attends a musical event hosted by Calvin Klein Jeans in Hong Kong, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
17 / 45
Jessica Chastain poses during a media event for her forthcoming film, 'A Most Violent Year', at a hotel in central London, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Jessica Chastain poses during a media event for her forthcoming film, 'A Most Violent Year', at a hotel in central London, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Jessica Chastain poses during a media event for her forthcoming film, 'A Most Violent Year', at a hotel in central London, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
18 / 45
Eddie Redmayne reacts as he takes the stage to accept the Oscar for best actor for his role in "The Theory of Everything" during the 87th Academy Awards, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Eddie Redmayne reacts as he takes the stage to accept the Oscar for best actor for his role in "The Theory of Everything" during the 87th Academy Awards, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Eddie Redmayne reacts as he takes the stage to accept the Oscar for best actor for his role in "The Theory of Everything" during the 87th Academy Awards, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
19 / 45
Nicki Minaj poses as she arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nicki Minaj poses as she arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Nicki Minaj poses as she arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 45
People walk by the marquee outside B.B. King Blues Club & Grill at Times Square in New York, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People walk by the marquee outside B.B. King Blues Club & Grill at Times Square in New York, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
People walk by the marquee outside B.B. King Blues Club & Grill at Times Square in New York, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
21 / 45
Woody Allen, Parker Posey and Emma Stone pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Woody Allen, Parker Posey and Emma Stone pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Woody Allen, Parker Posey and Emma Stone pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
22 / 45
Bryan Cranston poses at the premiere of the television series "Better Call Saul" at the Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bryan Cranston poses at the premiere of the television series "Better Call Saul" at the Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Bryan Cranston poses at the premiere of the television series "Better Call Saul" at the Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 45
Channing Tatum photo-bombs Joe Manganiello as he poses at the European premiere of "Magic Mike XXL" at Leicester Square in London, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Channing Tatum photo-bombs Joe Manganiello as he poses at the European premiere of "Magic Mike XXL" at Leicester Square in London, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Channing Tatum photo-bombs Joe Manganiello as he poses at the European premiere of "Magic Mike XXL" at Leicester Square in London, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
24 / 45
Taylor Swift poses backstage with her awards for Top Artist, Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Digital Songs Artist, Top Streaming Song (Video) for "Shake it Off" and Top Billboard 200 Album for "1989" during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Taylor Swift poses backstage with her awards for Top Artist, Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Digital Songs Artist, Top Streaming Song (Video) for "Shake it Off" and Top Billboard 200 Album for "1989"...more

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Taylor Swift poses backstage with her awards for Top Artist, Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Digital Songs Artist, Top Streaming Song (Video) for "Shake it Off" and Top Billboard 200 Album for "1989" during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
25 / 45
People dressed as Star Wars characters Chewbacca, Princess Leia and Han Solo throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

People dressed as Star Wars characters Chewbacca, Princess Leia and Han Solo throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
People dressed as Star Wars characters Chewbacca, Princess Leia and Han Solo throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
26 / 45
Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
27 / 45
Steve Martin accepts the American Film Institute's 43rd Life Achievement Award at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Steve Martin accepts the American Film Institute's 43rd Life Achievement Award at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Steve Martin accepts the American Film Institute's 43rd Life Achievement Award at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
28 / 45
Taylor Swift presents the Video Vanguard Award to Kanye West at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift presents the Video Vanguard Award to Kanye West at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Taylor Swift presents the Video Vanguard Award to Kanye West at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
29 / 45
Bill Cosby performs at The Temple Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Barry Gutierrez

Bill Cosby performs at The Temple Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Barry Gutierrez

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
Bill Cosby performs at The Temple Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Barry Gutierrez
Close
30 / 45
Salma Hayek meets with Syrian refugees during her visit with UNICEF to an informal settlement in the Bekaa valley, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Rich/UNICEF

Salma Hayek meets with Syrian refugees during her visit with UNICEF to an informal settlement in the Bekaa valley, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Rich/UNICEF

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Salma Hayek meets with Syrian refugees during her visit with UNICEF to an informal settlement in the Bekaa valley, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Rich/UNICEF
Close
31 / 45
Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
32 / 45
Emma Stone poses during a photocall for the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Emma Stone poses during a photocall for the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Emma Stone poses during a photocall for the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
33 / 45
Gabourey Sidibe, from the television drama "Empire," dances during a performance of "You're So Beautiful" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Gabourey Sidibe, from the television drama "Empire," dances during a performance of "You're So Beautiful" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Gabourey Sidibe, from the television drama "Empire," dances during a performance of "You're So Beautiful" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
34 / 45
Chris Brown appears in court with his lawyer Mark Geragos for a progress hearing in Los Angeles, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chris Brown appears in court with his lawyer Mark Geragos for a progress hearing in Los Angeles, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Chris Brown appears in court with his lawyer Mark Geragos for a progress hearing in Los Angeles, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
35 / 45
Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe attend a flower laying ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan, Armenia, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe attend a flower laying ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan, Armenia, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe attend a flower laying ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan, Armenia, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Close
36 / 45
The Weeknd performs "Can't Feel My Face" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Weeknd performs "Can't Feel My Face" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
The Weeknd performs "Can't Feel My Face" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
37 / 45
Tracy Morgan and his wife Megan Wollover pose backstage during the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tracy Morgan and his wife Megan Wollover pose backstage during the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Tracy Morgan and his wife Megan Wollover pose backstage during the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
38 / 45
Reese Witherspoon, who is receiving the Chairman's Award, poses at the 26th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reese Witherspoon, who is receiving the Chairman's Award, poses at the 26th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Reese Witherspoon, who is receiving the Chairman's Award, poses at the 26th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
39 / 45
Madonna falls during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Madonna falls during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Madonna falls during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
40 / 45
Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio of Brazil (C) walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with friends, in Indio, California, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio of Brazil (C) walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with friends, in Indio, California, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio of Brazil (C) walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with friends, in Indio, California, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
41 / 45
Rap mogul Suge Knight appears in court for a arraignment hearing in his murder trial in Los Angeles, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Rap mogul Suge Knight appears in court for a arraignment hearing in his murder trial in Los Angeles, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Rap mogul Suge Knight appears in court for a arraignment hearing in his murder trial in Los Angeles, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Close
42 / 45
Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
43 / 45
Gerard Depardieu tries to kiss cast member Isabelle Huppert as they pose during a photocall for the film "Valley of Love" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Gerard Depardieu tries to kiss cast member Isabelle Huppert as they pose during a photocall for the film "Valley of Love" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Gerard Depardieu tries to kiss cast member Isabelle Huppert as they pose during a photocall for the film "Valley of Love" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
44 / 45
Jennifer Aniston smiles at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jennifer Aniston smiles at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Jennifer Aniston smiles at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Another Srebrenica mass grave unearthed

Another Srebrenica mass grave unearthed

Next Slideshows

Another Srebrenica mass grave unearthed

Another Srebrenica mass grave unearthed

Investigators believe the site contains the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war.

15 Dec 2015
Britain's first astronaut blasts off

Britain's first astronaut blasts off

A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying a three-man international crew, including Britain's first official astronaut, blasts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in...

15 Dec 2015
Push for peace in Yemen

Push for peace in Yemen

As a ceasefire takes effect in Yemen, United Nations-sponsored peace talks get underway.

15 Dec 2015
Cruz into second

Cruz into second

Texas Senator Ted Cruz rises to second place in the Republican presidential polls.

15 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams will return to world number one next week but may not stay atop the rankings for long after hinting that she is pregnant.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures