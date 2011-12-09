Edition:
United Kingdom

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Friday, December 09, 2011

Kate Moss presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 collection for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, December 09, 2011

Kate Moss presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 collection for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
1 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

A magician performs with a model who presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 collection during Paris Fashion Week, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, December 09, 2011

A magician performs with a model who presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 collection during Paris Fashion Week, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
2 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

A model presents a creation by British designer John Galliano as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 show for Dior in Paris, January 24, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, December 09, 2011

A model presents a creation by British designer John Galliano as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 show for Dior in Paris, January 24, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
3 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Narciso Rodriguez Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, December 09, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Narciso Rodriguez Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
4 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

Visitors of the London Fashion Week queue before the On Off fashion Show in London, February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, December 09, 2011

Visitors of the London Fashion Week queue before the On Off fashion Show in London, February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
5 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

A model presents a creation for French house Dior during Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Friday, December 09, 2011

A model presents a creation for French house Dior during Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
6 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

A model waits backstage before the Alternative Hair Show in Moscow, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Friday, December 09, 2011

A model waits backstage before the Alternative Hair Show in Moscow, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
7 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

A model nearly falls as she presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, December 09, 2011

A model nearly falls as she presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
8 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

Dior staff applaud on the catwalk at the end of John Galliano's Fall-Winter 2011/2012 show for Dior during Paris Fashion Week, March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, December 09, 2011

Dior staff applaud on the catwalk at the end of John Galliano's Fall-Winter 2011/2012 show for Dior during Paris Fashion Week, March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
9 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, December 09, 2011

Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
10 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

A model uses a laptop (not seen) as she waits before the Ricardo Dourado Autumn/Winter 2012 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, December 09, 2011

A model uses a laptop (not seen) as she waits before the Ricardo Dourado Autumn/Winter 2012 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
11 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

A model presents a creation for Dior during the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 shows in Paris, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Friday, December 09, 2011

A model presents a creation for Dior during the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 shows in Paris, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
12 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

A model presents a creation by Alber Elbaz as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for Lanvin during Paris Fashion Week, March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Friday, December 09, 2011

A model presents a creation by Alber Elbaz as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for Lanvin during Paris Fashion Week, March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
13 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

A model covers herself with a mask so as not to get hairspray on her face as she gets made up during Cibeles Madrid Fashion Week, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, December 09, 2011

A model covers herself with a mask so as not to get hairspray on her face as she gets made up during Cibeles Madrid Fashion Week, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
14 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Fall/Winter 2011 collection at London Fashion Week, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Friday, December 09, 2011

Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Fall/Winter 2011 collection at London Fashion Week, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
15 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

Models parade at the end of the Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2011 show at Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Friday, December 09, 2011

Models parade at the end of the Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2011 show at Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
16 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

A model lies on the catwalk as part of the show as they present creations by designer Mary Ma and Mark Cheung during their Haute Couture 2012 show for China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, December 09, 2011

A model lies on the catwalk as part of the show as they present creations by designer Mary Ma and Mark Cheung during their Haute Couture 2012 show for China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
17 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

Senegalese model Fleur Mbaye uses her phone backstage before a show during Dakar Fashion Week in Senegal's capital, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, December 09, 2011

Senegalese model Fleur Mbaye uses her phone backstage before a show during Dakar Fashion Week in Senegal's capital, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
18 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

Models present a creation from Maria Bonita's Winter 2011 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, December 09, 2011

Models present a creation from Maria Bonita's Winter 2011 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
19 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

Spanish model Raquel Lozano poses backstage wearing a creation by Molina Moda Flamenca during the International Flamenco Fashion Show in Seville, February 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Friday, December 09, 2011

Spanish model Raquel Lozano poses backstage wearing a creation by Molina Moda Flamenca during the International Flamenco Fashion Show in Seville, February 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
20 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

A model waits to be auditioned during a fitting and model casting by South Korean designer Son Jung-wan in New York City, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, December 09, 2011

A model waits to be auditioned during a fitting and model casting by South Korean designer Son Jung-wan in New York City, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
21 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

A model laughs while talking to other models backstage before the Varanasi 2011 Fall/Winter collection show during Buenos Aires Fashion Week, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, December 09, 2011

A model laughs while talking to other models backstage before the Varanasi 2011 Fall/Winter collection show during Buenos Aires Fashion Week, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
22 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

A model displays a creation by Portuguese designer Fatima Lopes as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, December 09, 2011

A model displays a creation by Portuguese designer Fatima Lopes as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
23 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Julien MacDonald Fall/Winter 2011 collection at London Fashion Week, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, December 09, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Julien MacDonald Fall/Winter 2011 collection at London Fashion Week, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
24 / 25
Friday, December 09, 2011

A model is made up backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, December 09, 2011

A model is made up backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
25 / 25

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Pictures of the year: Fashion Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Style file

Style file
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 11, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »