Pictures of the Year: Fashion
In this image made in camera with the multiple exposure function, models present creations from the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation by designer Geraldo da Conceicao as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear show for Sonia Rykiel during Paris Fashion Week, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Models rehearse before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model gets made up backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Models present creations by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci from his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models get ready backstage during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2013 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Models present a creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Model Cara Delevingne has her hair styled backstage before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models Adrianna Lima and Candice Swanepoel dance during the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model has her makeup applied before the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model is made up before the KaufmanFranco Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model are seen covered with artificial snow flakes during the VISCAP Yuan Bing show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A visitor poses for a portrait during Lisbon Fashion Week, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A model is made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2013. This is an in-camera, multiple exposure photograph. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model and a dog present a creation from the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 7, 2013.REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models are seen during rehearsal before the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection show at the New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models present creations by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Conceptual artist Pandemonia waits for a taxi outside Somerset House after attending London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models pose for photographs backstage at the Plataforma K fashion exhibit in Barranquilla, Colombia, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Elena Burenina during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Models present creations from the Lino Villaventura 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
