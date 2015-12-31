Pictures of the year: Race relations
A demonstrator looks up after being sprayed with pepper spray during clashes following the funeral of Freddie Gray, who died in police custody, in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Two anti-police demonstrators walk away from a line of St Louis County police officers during protests on the anniversary of unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A law enforcement officer uses pepper spray to disperse the crowd at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Tears stream down the face of a woman during a candlelight vigil at the site where Eric Garner died in July 2014 after being put in a chokehold, during a Martin Luther King Day service in Staten Island, New York January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo...more
A firefighter uses a saw to open a metal gate while fighting a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland in the early morning hours of April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A member of the family reacts during Freddie Gray's funeral service at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. The death of Freddie Gray, a Baltimore black man, died in police custody of a neck injury on April 19 after being arrested...more
President Barack Obama leads mourners in singing the song "Amazing Grace" as he delivers a eulogy in honor of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney during funeral services for Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. Pinckney was one of nine...more
Members of the Ku Klux Klan yell as they fly Confederate flags during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. A Ku Klux Klan chapter and an African-American group planned overlapping demonstrations outside the South...more
Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as a Baltimore Orioles player, wearing a white-colored uniform, races towards home plate during the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore, Maryland April 29,...more
A woman protests the death of Ezell Ford during a meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission in Los Angeles, California June 9, 2015. Two officers shot Ezell Ford, who was 25 and described by family attorneys as mentally challenged, on August 11,...more
Chocolate, 36, an activist who wants to be identified by only her nickname, waves an American flag upside down while posing for a portrait in Ferguson, Missouri July 24, 2015. When asked how Michael Brown's death affected her life, Chocolate said,...more
A man, protesting the death of Freddie Gray, is detained by police after defying a curfew in Baltimore, Maryland April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A black man lies badly wounded with blood on his shirt after a police officer-involved shooting, following events commemorating the death of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Red paint is seen on a vandalized Confederate Memorial in Forest Park in St. Louis, Missouri in this photo from St. Louis' Mayor's office released on June 24, 2015. The Confederate monument is located in a St. Louis park just ten miles from the town...more
Muhiyidin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads his group in prayer before a news conference demanding a citizen review board in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. Ex-patrolman Michael Slager was arrested on a state murder...more
National Guard troops stand watch along E. Pratt St. in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A CS grenade that was retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri on August 18, 2014 is displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators stop to help a man on a sidewalk in downtown Baltimore during a protest against the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, in Baltimore April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
North Charleston police officer Michael Slager (R) is seen allegedly shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott in the back as he runs away, in this still image from video in North Charleston, South Carolina taken April 4, 2015. Slager was charged with murder...more
Jordan King, right, chants while blocking traffic along Williamson Street after a prosecutor said that a police officer will not face charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed 19-year-old biracial man, in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. Tony...more
President Barack Obama (3rd L) participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. Also pictured are first lady Michelle Obama (L), U.S. Representative John Lewis (D-GA) (2nd L), former first lady Laura Bush (2nd...more
Pallbearers carry the casket of Corey Jones at Boynton Memorial Cemetery in Boynton Beach, Florida October 31, 2015. Jones, a 31-year old black drummer, was shot and killed by a plainclothes police officer after his car broke down on a highway exit...more
Police scuffle with Black Lives Matter protesters while attempting to close a door to Westlake Mall on Black Friday in Seattle, Washington November 27, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Members of the Oath Keepers walk with their personal weapons on the street during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protestors including Lamon Reccord, 16, confront police during a demonstration in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, Illinois November 25, 2015. Laquan McDonald, 17, was fatally shot by Jason Van Dyke, a Chicago police...more
Texas state trooper Brian Encinia points a Taser as he orders Sandra Bland out of her vehicle, in this still image captured from the police dash camera video from the traffic stop of Bland's vehicle in Prairie View, Texas, July 10, 2015. Sandra...more
Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. Roof, a 21-year-old with a criminal record, is accused of killing nine people at a Bible-study meeting in a historic African-American...more
Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Residents dance to the drums of a community band near the corner of W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue as others nearby protest (unseen) the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A participant leaves the vigil conducted by civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton at the site of the death of Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
