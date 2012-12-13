Edition:
Pictures of the year: Science and Technology

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A long filament of solar material that had been hovering in the Sun's atmosphere, the corona, erupts out into space on August 31, 2012. The coronal mass ejection traveled at over 900 miles per second, and connected with Earth's magnetic environment, or magnetosphere. REUTERS/NASA/GSFC/SDO

Thursday, December 13, 2012

An artist's impression shows a sunset as seen from the super-Earth Gliese 667 Cc, in the constellation of Scorpius. The brightest star in the sky is the red dwarf Gliese 667 C, which is part of a triple star system. The other two more distant stars, Gliese 667 A and B appear in the sky also to the right. REUTERS/ESO/L. Calçada

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Adam Steltzner (R) celebrates the successful landing of the Mars science rover Curiosity, inside the Spaceflight Operations Facility at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian van der Brug/Pool

Thursday, December 13, 2012

An artist's rendition of two giant donuts of charged particles called the Van Allen Belts that surround Earth. REUTERS/NASA/T. Benesch, J. Carns

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A subscale model of a potential future low-boom supersonic aircraft designed by Boeing that has been installed for testing in the supersonic wind tunnel at NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, October 17, 2012. The tests are among those being conducted by NASA and its partners to identify technologies and designs to achieve a level of sonic boom so low that it barely registers on buildings and people below. REUTERS/Michelle...more

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Google employee Andrea Janus demonstrates the use of the mini-putt green on the balcony at the new Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, December 13, 2012

The Soyuz TMA-05M spacecraft is seen shortly after it landed with the International Space Station crew near the town of Arkalyk in northern Kazakhstan, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A man takes a photo as Space Shuttle Endeavour travels to the California Science Center in Inglewood, Los Angeles, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Loomis/Pool

Thursday, December 13, 2012

President Obama reacts as Joey Hudy of Phoenix, Arizona, launches a marshmallow from his Extreme Marshmallow Cannon in the State Dining Room of the White House during the White House Science Fair, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Google founder Sergey Brin peels the plastic off of metal inlays in the carpet before the rehearsal for the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2013 show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2012. The show was used as a launching event for Google's new product 'Glass by Google'. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A man takes a picture of a giant 'Kuratas' robot at an exhibition in Tokyo, November 28, 2012. The four-meter-high, limited edition, made-to-order robot is controlled through a pilot in its cockpit, or via a smartphone. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Thursday, December 13, 2012

The Aurora Australis is seen in this handout picture taken by Dutch astronaut Andre Kuipers on board the International Space Station between Antarctica and Australia, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andre Kuipers/ESA/NASA

Thursday, December 13, 2012

An electron microscope photo shows a human figure created by a newly developed 3D printing technique for nano structures, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vienna University of Technology

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A long exposure shows stars behind a tree during the annual Perseid meteor shower near the southern town of Mitzpe Ramon, Israel, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Professor Peter Higgs poses for a photograph following a news conference at the launch of The University of Edinburgh's new Higgs Centre for Theoretical Physics, in Scotland, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Thursday, December 13, 2012

An artist's conceptualization of the dusty TYC 8241 2652 system as it might have appeared several years ago when it was emitting large amounts of excess infrared radiation. In a cosmic case of 'now-you-see-it, now-you-don't,' a brilliant disk of dust around a Sun-like star suddenly vanished, and the scientists who observed the disappearance aren't sure about what happened. REUTERS/Gemini Observatory/AURA artwork by Lynette Cook more

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Participants in a rocket competition cheer after their rocket was successfully launched during the rocket festival known as "Bun Bangfai" in Yasothon, northeast of Bangkok, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Thursday, December 13, 2012

The U.S. Air Force's X-51A Waverider is seen in flight in an undated artist's illustration. The X-51A WaveRider, an unmanned aircraft, can reach speeds up to 3,600 mph. REUTERS/US Air Force

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A softball-sized eyeball that washed up on a Florida beach is displayed to the media, October 11, 2012. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later announced the eye most likely belonged to a swordfish. REUTERS/Carli Segelson/Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Genetically engineered angelfish (Pterophyllum) glow in a tank during a news conference before the 2012 Taiwan International Aquarium Expo in Taipei, November 7, 2012. The fish, the world's first pink fluorescent angelfish, were created by a joint project between Taiwan's Academia Sinica, National Taiwan Ocean University and Jy Lin, a private biotechnology company. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Thursday, December 13, 2012

The IceCube lab, home to the world's biggest telescope, buried deep under the South Pole, is seen illuminated by moonlight in an undated photo. REUTERS/Emanuel Jacobi/NSF

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Physicist Daniel Schildhammer wears the Aouda.X spacesuit simulator during a field test inside the Eisriesenhoehle ice cave at Dachstein mountain, near the village of Obertraun, in Austria, April 28, 2012. The Aouda.X is a spacesuit simulator for manned missions to Mars. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Camilla the rubber chicken is seen at over 120,000 feet above California in this NASA still image taken March 3, 2012. A group of students launched a helium balloon which lifted the chicken into space to study solar radiation. The flight took two and a half hours and reached an altitude of approximately 25 miles before the balloon burst, parachuting Camilla's spacecraft safely back to earth. REUTERS/NASA/Earth to Sky/Bishop Union...more

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A NASA image taken from a series of test images to calibrate the 34-millimeter Mast Camera on the Curiosity rover looking south-southwest from the rover's landing site. Some haze obscures the view, but the top ridge, depicted in this image, is 10 miles away. Image taken August 23, 2012. REUTERS/NASA

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A scientist prepares to scan roots for a gene inside a laboratory at the International Rice Research Institute in Los Banos, south of Manila, August 30, 2012. A team at the IRRI announced they had discovered a gene which increases grain production by 20 percent by enabling rice plants to grow stronger root systems for better intake of phosphorus, an important but limited plant nutrient. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Thursday, December 13, 2012

University students Ivan Timofeenko (R) and Pavel Pankin demonstrate the effect produced by liquid nitrogen in front of students during a demonstration at a local grammar school in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, December 13, 2012

An employee writes a note on the message board at the headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, December 13, 2012

The Long Endurance Multi-Intelligence Vehicle (LEMV) is pictured above Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey during its first flight, August 7, 2012. The LEMV, like a blimp, is said to be capable of carrying multiple intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance payloads for more than 21 days at altitudes greater than 22,000 feet. REUTERS/U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command

Thursday, December 13, 2012

An artist's concept shows the sky crane maneuver during the descent of NASA's Curiosity rover to the Martian surface. REUTERS/NASA-JPL

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A free-swimming robot submarine, manoeuvres beneath sea ice in Eastern Antarctica in this undated handout picture made available on October 11, 2012. Scientists have produced the first three dimensional map of the surface beneath Antarctic sea ice, helping them better understand the impact of climate change on Antarctica. The team of scientists from eight countries have used a robot submarine to chart a frozen and inverted world...more

