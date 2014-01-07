Edition:
Pictures of the Year: Space

<p>The Soyuz TMA-10M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of U.S. astronaut Michael Hopkins, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

The Soyuz TMA-10M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of U.S. astronaut Michael Hopkins, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz TMA-10M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of U.S. astronaut Michael Hopkins, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>The trail of a meteorite crossing the early morning sky above the Siberian city of Kamensk-Uralsky, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amateur video via Reuters TV</p>

The trail of a meteorite crossing the early morning sky above the Siberian city of Kamensk-Uralsky, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amateur video via Reuters TV

The trail of a meteorite crossing the early morning sky above the Siberian city of Kamensk-Uralsky, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amateur video via Reuters TV

<p>Lake Baikal, Siberia, Russia, is pictured in a photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield aboard the International Space Station, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield</p>

Lake Baikal, Siberia, Russia, is pictured in a photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield aboard the International Space Station, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield

Lake Baikal, Siberia, Russia, is pictured in a photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield aboard the International Space Station, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield

<p>A frog is captured during the lift off of NASA's Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, September 6, 2013. REUTER/Chris Perry/NASA</p>

A frog is captured during the lift off of NASA's Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, September 6, 2013. REUTER/Chris Perry/NASA

A frog is captured during the lift off of NASA's Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, September 6, 2013. REUTER/Chris Perry/NASA

<p>A NASA illustration shows the aesthetic close-up of cosmic clouds and stellar winds featuring LL Orionis, interacting with the Orion Nebula flow. Adrift in Orion's stellar nursery and still in its formative years, variable star LL Orionis produces a wind more energetic than the wind from our own middle-aged Sun. This picture is part of a large mosaic view of the complex stellar nursery in Orion, filled with a myriad of fluid shapes associated with star formation. Illustration released February 4, 2013. REUTERS/NASA, ESA and the Hubble Heritage Team</p>

A NASA illustration shows the aesthetic close-up of cosmic clouds and stellar winds featuring LL Orionis, interacting with the Orion Nebula flow. Adrift in Orion's stellar nursery and still in its formative years, variable star LL Orionis produces a...more

A NASA illustration shows the aesthetic close-up of cosmic clouds and stellar winds featuring LL Orionis, interacting with the Orion Nebula flow. Adrift in Orion's stellar nursery and still in its formative years, variable star LL Orionis produces a wind more energetic than the wind from our own middle-aged Sun. This picture is part of a large mosaic view of the complex stellar nursery in Orion, filled with a myriad of fluid shapes associated with star formation. Illustration released February 4, 2013. REUTERS/NASA, ESA and the Hubble Heritage Team

<p>NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg checks equipment during a training session at Baikonur cosmodrome, May 17, 2013. Nyberg was part of a three person team who visited to the International Space Station in May. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov</p>

NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg checks equipment during a training session at Baikonur cosmodrome, May 17, 2013. Nyberg was part of a three person team who visited to the International Space Station in May. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov

NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg checks equipment during a training session at Baikonur cosmodrome, May 17, 2013. Nyberg was part of a three person team who visited to the International Space Station in May. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov

<p>An artist's illustration showing a supermassive black hole with millions to billions times the mass of our sun at the center, surrounded by matter flowing onto the black hole in what is termed an accretion disk. Supermassive black holes are enormously dense objects buried at the hearts of galaxies. This disk forms as the dust and gas in the galaxy falls onto the hole, attracted by its gravity. Image released February 27, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech</p>

An artist's illustration showing a supermassive black hole with millions to billions times the mass of our sun at the center, surrounded by matter flowing onto the black hole in what is termed an accretion disk. Supermassive black holes are...more

An artist's illustration showing a supermassive black hole with millions to billions times the mass of our sun at the center, surrounded by matter flowing onto the black hole in what is termed an accretion disk. Supermassive black holes are enormously dense objects buried at the hearts of galaxies. This disk forms as the dust and gas in the galaxy falls onto the hole, attracted by its gravity. Image released February 27, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech

<p>NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg, aboard the International Space Station, demonstrates how she washes her hair in zero gravity, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/NASA</p>

NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg, aboard the International Space Station, demonstrates how she washes her hair in zero gravity, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg, aboard the International Space Station, demonstrates how she washes her hair in zero gravity, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

<p>The Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy in infrared light as seen by the Herschel Space Observatory and NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope. Image released April 29, 2013. REUTERS/ESA/NASA/JPL-Caltech/STScI</p>

The Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy in infrared light as seen by the Herschel Space Observatory and NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope. Image released April 29, 2013. REUTERS/ESA/NASA/JPL-Caltech/STScI

The Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy in infrared light as seen by the Herschel Space Observatory and NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope. Image released April 29, 2013. REUTERS/ESA/NASA/JPL-Caltech/STScI

<p>A view of Earth from the cupola on the earth-facing side of the International Space Station, June 12, 2013. Visible in the top left foreground is a Russian Soyuz crew capsule. In the lower right corner, a solar array panel can be seen. REUTERS/NASA</p>

A view of Earth from the cupola on the earth-facing side of the International Space Station, June 12, 2013. Visible in the top left foreground is a Russian Soyuz crew capsule. In the lower right corner, a solar array panel can be seen. REUTERS/NASA

A view of Earth from the cupola on the earth-facing side of the International Space Station, June 12, 2013. Visible in the top left foreground is a Russian Soyuz crew capsule. In the lower right corner, a solar array panel can be seen. REUTERS/NASA

<p>A U.S. Air Force Wideband Global SATCOM mission lifts off on a Delta IV rocket from Space Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Brown</p>

A U.S. Air Force Wideband Global SATCOM mission lifts off on a Delta IV rocket from Space Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Brown

A U.S. Air Force Wideband Global SATCOM mission lifts off on a Delta IV rocket from Space Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Brown

<p>A self-portrait of NASA's Mars Curiosity rover, on the road toward Mount Sharp, released May 30, 2013. REUTERS/NASA</p>

A self-portrait of NASA's Mars Curiosity rover, on the road toward Mount Sharp, released May 30, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

A self-portrait of NASA's Mars Curiosity rover, on the road toward Mount Sharp, released May 30, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

<p>A triple conjunction of the planets Venus (bottom), Jupiter (L) and Mercury (top) is seen in the sky over the Statue of Liberty in New York, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A triple conjunction of the planets Venus (bottom), Jupiter (L) and Mercury (top) is seen in the sky over the Statue of Liberty in New York, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

A triple conjunction of the planets Venus (bottom), Jupiter (L) and Mercury (top) is seen in the sky over the Statue of Liberty in New York, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>A view of the Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter on August 31, 2013. Targeting the bright rimmed bedrock knobs, the image also captures the interaction of two distinct types of windblown sediments. Surrounding the bedrock knobs is a network of pale reddish ridges with a complex interlinked morphology. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona</p>

A view of the Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter on August 31, 2013. Targeting the bright rimmed bedrock knobs,...more

A view of the Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter on August 31, 2013. Targeting the bright rimmed bedrock knobs, the image also captures the interaction of two distinct types of windblown sediments. Surrounding the bedrock knobs is a network of pale reddish ridges with a complex interlinked morphology. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

<p>The star V838 Mon in an artist's concept released by NASA on March 18, 2013. Mon's outer surface suddenly greatly expanded with the result that it became the brightest star in the entire Milky Way Galaxy in January 2002. Then, just as suddenly, it faded. A stellar flash like this had never been seen before -- supernovas and novas expel matter out into space. Although the V838 Mon flash appears to expel material into space, what is seen in the above image from the Hubble Space Telescope is actually an outwardly moving light echo of the bright flash. REUTERS/NASA, ESA</p>

The star V838 Mon in an artist's concept released by NASA on March 18, 2013. Mon's outer surface suddenly greatly expanded with the result that it became the brightest star in the entire Milky Way Galaxy in January 2002. Then, just as suddenly, it...more

The star V838 Mon in an artist's concept released by NASA on March 18, 2013. Mon's outer surface suddenly greatly expanded with the result that it became the brightest star in the entire Milky Way Galaxy in January 2002. Then, just as suddenly, it faded. A stellar flash like this had never been seen before -- supernovas and novas expel matter out into space. Although the V838 Mon flash appears to expel material into space, what is seen in the above image from the Hubble Space Telescope is actually an outwardly moving light echo of the bright flash. REUTERS/NASA, ESA

<p>A large mass of storm clouds over the Atlantic Ocean near Brazil and the Equator in a photo taken by an Expedition 36 crew member aboard the International Space Station on July 4, 2013. A Russian spacecraft, docked to the orbiting outpost, partially covers a small patch of sunlight on the ocean waters in a break in the clouds. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters</p>

A large mass of storm clouds over the Atlantic Ocean near Brazil and the Equator in a photo taken by an Expedition 36 crew member aboard the International Space Station on July 4, 2013. A Russian spacecraft, docked to the orbiting outpost, partially covers a small patch of sunlight on the ocean waters in a break in the clouds. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

A large mass of storm clouds over the Atlantic Ocean near Brazil and the Equator in a photo taken by an Expedition 36 crew member aboard the International Space Station on July 4, 2013. A Russian spacecraft, docked to the orbiting outpost, partially covers a small patch of sunlight on the ocean waters in a break in the clouds. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

<p>The Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft, emblazoned with the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games logo and a blue-and-white snowflake pattern, blasts off with the International Space Station crew of Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin and NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

The Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft, emblazoned with the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games logo and a blue-and-white snowflake pattern, blasts off with the International Space Station crew of Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin...more

The Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft, emblazoned with the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games logo and a blue-and-white snowflake pattern, blasts off with the International Space Station crew of Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin and NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 flight engineer, watches a water bubble float freely between him and the camera, showing his image refracted, in the Unity node of the International Space Station, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/NASA</p>

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 flight engineer, watches a water bubble float freely between him and the camera, showing his image refracted, in the Unity node of the International Space Station, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 flight engineer, watches a water bubble float freely between him and the camera, showing his image refracted, in the Unity node of the International Space Station, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

<p>An artist's rendering of the galaxy, known by its catalog name z8_GND_5296. Astronomers found the most distant galaxy yet, a finding that pushes back scientists' view of the universe to about 700 million years after its creation. Light from the galaxy took about 13.1 billion years to reach the orbiting Hubble Space Telescope and the Keck Observatory in Hawaii, both of which detected the galaxy in infrared light. Image released October 23, 2013 REUTERS/Hubble Space Telescope/NASA</p>

An artist's rendering of the galaxy, known by its catalog name z8_GND_5296. Astronomers found the most distant galaxy yet, a finding that pushes back scientists' view of the universe to about 700 million years after its creation. Light from the...more

An artist's rendering of the galaxy, known by its catalog name z8_GND_5296. Astronomers found the most distant galaxy yet, a finding that pushes back scientists' view of the universe to about 700 million years after its creation. Light from the galaxy took about 13.1 billion years to reach the orbiting Hubble Space Telescope and the Keck Observatory in Hawaii, both of which detected the galaxy in infrared light. Image released October 23, 2013 REUTERS/Hubble Space Telescope/NASA

<p>The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean in a photo taken by one of the Expedition 35 crew members aboard the International Space Station on May 5, 2013. NASA</p>

The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean in a photo taken by one of the Expedition 35 crew members aboard the International Space Station on May 5, 2013. NASA

The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean in a photo taken by one of the Expedition 35 crew members aboard the International Space Station on May 5, 2013. NASA

